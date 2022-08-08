 Skip to content
(The State)   Ok ma'am your beautiful fully loaded new Ford comes to $98k out the door. Well, we normally don't take check # 0001, but in this case we like your face and haven't sold any cars yet today   (thestate.com) divider line
55
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was 50k of that dealer markup?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 Please tell me she wrote a check for the bail.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I bought a new car a year ago, I paid it in full with a personal check (it cost less than half this truck).  The dealer ran the check with some service that confirmed I had balance in my account to cover it before he handed over the keys.  Kinda figured they all did this now.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: When I bought a new car a year ago, I paid it in full with a personal check (it cost less than half this truck).  The dealer ran the check with some service that confirmed I had balance in my account to cover it before he handed over the keys.  Kinda figured they all did this now.


We use ACH (automated clearinghouse) processing where I work.  Put the check in the register, it reads the numbers along the bottom, and it immediately verifies whether they have the funds in their account.  It's annoying when it's Granny getting under $10 of products, but kind of a no-brainer for a farking car.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blacknite: Was 50k of that dealer markup?


Yeah the crime here is the markup for sure. I couldn't imagine taking out a note or cutting a check for 98k. But I'm also one of the rubes so......
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last time I bought a car they required a certified check, which, while annoying, was not difficult to get.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Certified check went roughly like this.

'Hi, I need a certified check'
'Okay, fill out this form, show 15 pieces of ID and a DNA test'
'Who should it be made out to?'
'Local auto dealer name'
'Buying a car?'
'No, a small space ship, amazing what GM makes nowadays'
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I bought my Scion xB in 2000. It was the start of having to order a car, waiting for them to factory build it but you, but had to put a down payment down FIRST, only then would they shipped the car to the dealer for you to pick up.
You couldn't even really test drive the car you would get before being debited for it--just their floor models. So Fark That.

I wasn't comfortable with having to do that with a check/cashiers check, as those don't offer any protection such as a 'stop payment' if something is wrong---and those funds are in the dealer's pocket for a month and not yours.
My solution was pay with a CC for the down payment. The first dealer wouldn't accept a CC for payment---they only took CC at their service center. I walked to another dealer, But a Down Pay for a car they had on lot (with some minor mods--headlights/taillight/fog lights) at a picked it up the next afternoon.
The first dealership quickly started taking CC down payment after that according to the sales dude where I finally got the car. (Apparently Corporate Toyota had monthly sales dude meetings at the time)
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda wrote a company check

Clear and Present Danger (8/9) Movie CLIP - Two Million Dollar Helicopter (1994) HD
Youtube PqtjbWJPIgQ
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH, Check #1001 can still be the first check you've ever written these days...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Please tell me she wrote a check for the bail.


Hah, funny story about that. The jail in my home city of Decatur IL used to accept checks for bail. That is, until the guy arrested for check forgery wrote a check for his bail. You can guess the rest.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information about what model Ford was bought was not available.

F-150 Super Snake. Bet on it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: OTOH, Check #1001 can still be the first check you've ever written these days...


They'll start it at any number you like, so it doesn't even need to be an even number. It can be 2718.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: Was 50k of that dealer markup?


I can option a GT500 for over $100K easy. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents bought a Mazda pickup with a check. This was back when writing a personal check was normal and they were trustworthy members of the community.

The check bounced because of some screw-up at the bank. I don't know the details, but the way my grandparents tell it they were profoundly embarrassed about it because bouncing a check was something that TOTAL SCOUNDRELS did and they would never do such a thing! It was a minor thing, one phone call from the dealer, another phone call to the bank, and it was cleared right up.

No one went to jail because they made right on their check.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Somaticasual: OTOH, Check #1001 can still be the first check you've ever written these days...

They'll start it at any number you like, so it doesn't even need to be an even number. It can be 2718.


<chuckle> Suddenly, I'm picturing a bank teller debating how many digits of pi they should prefix it with...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F350 diesel
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA...thats amazing.

When I bought my bmw I showed up with a large stack of cash and paid for it on the spot. I didn't want them questioning my ability to pay. Didn't realize they'd be annoyed with having to count it all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: We use ACH (automated clearinghouse) processing where I work.  Put the check in the register, it reads the numbers along the bottom, and it immediately verifies whether they have the funds in their account.  It's annoying when it's Granny getting under $10 of products, but kind of a no-brainer for a farking car.


Granny shouldn't be annoying anyone. Nowadays you just sign the check and the cash register does the ACH thing, prints the rest of the stuff on the check, and the cashier hands the check right back to her because it's done.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of pleasantly surprised that a South Carolina car dealer would take a 98k check from a black person without doing some additional verification. Hearts and minds, people!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: When I bought a new car a year ago, I paid it in full with a personal check (it cost less than half this truck).  The dealer ran the check with some service that confirmed I had balance in my account to cover it before he handed over the keys.  Kinda figured they all did this now.


In the old days, you had to take the check to the bank to be certified. That's still better than checking that the amount in the account covers it. Most places don't take a check anymore.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: When I bought a new car a year ago, I paid it in full with a personal check (it cost less than half this truck).  The dealer ran the check with some service that confirmed I had balance in my account to cover it before he handed over the keys.  Kinda figured they all did this now.


Good to know.  I would have charged it or brought a cashier's check if they wouldn't let me.  Hey, $980 bucks back at Amazon will buy me some nerf bars, a class IV hitch, bumper steps...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: When I bought a new car a year ago, I paid it in full with a personal check (it cost less than half this truck).  The dealer ran the check with some service that confirmed I had balance in my account to cover it before he handed over the keys.  Kinda figured they all did this now.


Same - in 2018 I wrote a check for the $10,000 down. I figured the check went through at the same time they approved the loan for the rest, and they were assured that they had the money.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On March 7, Felicia Lyles wrote a $98,547 check for a new model Ford vehicle from a dealership in Sumter, the sheriff's office said in a news release."

No one?  Really?  *sigh* Gotta do everything myself some days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeeburns: HAHA...thats amazing.

When I bought my bmw I showed up with a large stack of cash and paid for it on the spot. I didn't want them questioning my ability to pay. Didn't realize they'd be annoyed with having to count it all.


They probably had a pool going to figure out what kind of drugs you were dealing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fasces Breaker: Information about what model Ford was bought was not available.

F-150 Super Snake. Bet on it.


At today's prices? Nah, 1987 Ford Festiva with bald tires and the rear passenger side window smashed out/replaced with a duct-taped garbage bag.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA said she also got in trouble for wiring a credit card payment fradulently from a church.
As a pastor... Girl if you're broke, ask for help. We can get you financial counseling, too. Ya don't gotta thieve.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.


You'd think there would be a flow chart of best practices, and a checklist of all problems to avoid. By now, any finance person should see all that coming.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Certified check went roughly like this.

'Hi, I need a certified check'
'Okay, fill out this form, show 15 pieces of ID and a DNA test'
'Who should it be made out to?'
'Local auto dealer name'
'Buying a car?'
'No, a small space ship, amazing what GM makes nowadays'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I'm kind of pleasantly surprised that a South Carolina car dealer would take a 98k check from a black person without doing some additional verification. Hearts and minds, people!

[Fark user image 194x259]


Holy shiat what a change
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: blacknite: Was 50k of that dealer markup?

I can option a GT500 for over $100K easy. 

[Fark user image 850x409]


For $100k you could get a real sports car.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Joe USer: Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.

You'd think there would be a flow chart of best practices, and a checklist of all problems to avoid. By now, any finance person should see all that coming.


Usually it's like this:

Me, 'Okay, I like that car and would like to buy or lease if it's a good rate'
Sales, 'Buy or lease? Buy...or lease... I don't know if we do those, let me contact several managers over the next few hours'
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never gotten a loan for a car. I got a loan for my house, and paid of the 15 year note in 8 years. Saved a lot on interest that way. All cars and pickup trucks purchased at the dealer were with a personal check. They would run a credit check on the first car I purchased from a particular dealer. Went in a year later and purchased a new pickup. They didn't run a check that time.

I still get the same paperwork to sign by the finance department. It just says one payment of, instead of how many monthly payments for how many months.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: mrmopar5287: Joe USer: Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.

You'd think there would be a flow chart of best practices, and a checklist of all problems to avoid. By now, any finance person should see all that coming.

Usually it's like this:

Me, 'Okay, I like that car and would like to buy or lease if it's a good rate'
Sales, 'Buy or lease? Buy...or lease... I don't know if we do those, let me contact several managers over the next few hours'


Yeah.

The two times that we've bought vehicles from dealerships that do new-car sales, we've contacted them over e-mail, negotiated the entire deal over e-mail, and just had to show up to do a little bit of final in-person paperwork, like spending half an hour on it.

The time we tried to buy a vehicle in-person was a disaster.  The exact sort of disaster that you describe, including their reluctance to show the entire transaction broken-down into a bill of materials and charges.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.


I hate car dealers with a white hot passion. They are all crooks/assholes. All of them.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, I bought a car for $1500 once and had to show them a picture of my bank account balance before they'd let me cut a check for it and this was damn near 20 years ago.   98 grand?  You're just stupid if you allow that check to be cut without verification.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Certified check went roughly like this.

'Hi, I need a certified check'
'Okay, fill out this form, show 15 pieces of ID and a DNA test'
'Who should it be made out to?'
'Local auto dealer name'
'Buying a car?'
'No, a small space ship, amazing what GM makes nowadays'


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I'm kind of pleasantly surprised that a South Carolina car dealer would take a 98k check from a black person without doing some additional verification. Hearts and minds, people!

[Fark user image 194x259]


I wrote a check for a car once and the dealer made me log on to my bank account and show them the balance. And the car easily cost half of the one in the article. And I'm white.

/trust
//but verify
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Joe USer: Certified check went roughly like this.

'Hi, I need a certified check'
'Okay, fill out this form, show 15 pieces of ID and a DNA test'
'Who should it be made out to?'
'Local auto dealer name'
'Buying a car?'
'No, a small space ship, amazing what GM makes nowadays'

[Fark user image 304x500]


Al is a role model for me and I still have a subscription to Mad.

Well, I did, it expired last issue, but then so did Mad magazine.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraig57: I have never gotten a loan for a car. I got a loan for my house, and paid of the 15 year note in 8 years. Saved a lot on interest that way. All cars and pickup trucks purchased at the dealer were with a personal check. They would run a credit check on the first car I purchased from a particular dealer. Went in a year later and purchased a new pickup. They didn't run a check that time.

I still get the same paperwork to sign by the finance department. It just says one payment of, instead of how many monthly payments for how many months.


I buy them with credit.  I go get my loan approved from my financial institution complete with a letter of preapproval for the amount of money that I'm willing to spend.

My credit is good enough that it cost me a paltry amount of money to borrow.  Paltry enough that maintaining liquidity was worth the minor cost.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Please tell me she wrote a check for the bail.


It was check #0002
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Somaticasual: OTOH, Check #1001 can still be the first check you've ever written these days...

They'll start it at any number you like, so it doesn't even need to be an even number. It can be 2718.


Which is an even number.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$98,547.  I bet that check bounced a mile high.  Probably still hasn't come down to Earth.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: The two times that we've bought vehicles from dealerships that do new-car sales, we've contacted them over e-mail, negotiated the entire deal over e-mail, and just had to show up to do a little bit of final in-person paperwork, like spending half an hour on it.

The time we tried to buy a vehicle in-person was a disaster.  The exact sort of disaster that you describe, including their reluctance to show the entire transaction broken-down into a bill of materials and charges.


My sister was trying to buy a used Lincoln MKX to replace the one that had been totaled after just one month of ownership. Two dealerships in the Chicago area had the basic vehicle she wanted, same options, similar mileage, etc. Both of them were giving her the run-around online when she was trying to cross-shop between them. Both of them were giving her the "We need to talk IN PERSON to make the deal."

So, I went with her. We went to the one dealership, found the salesperson, got them in the vehicle and went for a test drive. She drove the few miles to the other dealership, found the salesperson there, and we introduced them by saying "One of you is going to sell us a car today. You two discuss who is going to give us the best deal."
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: Kraig57: I have never gotten a loan for a car. I got a loan for my house, and paid of the 15 year note in 8 years. Saved a lot on interest that way. All cars and pickup trucks purchased at the dealer were with a personal check. They would run a credit check on the first car I purchased from a particular dealer. Went in a year later and purchased a new pickup. They didn't run a check that time.

I still get the same paperwork to sign by the finance department. It just says one payment of, instead of how many monthly payments for how many months.

I buy them with credit.  I go get my loan approved from my financial institution complete with a letter of preapproval for the amount of money that I'm willing to spend.

My credit is good enough that it cost me a paltry amount of money to borrow.  Paltry enough that maintaining liquidity was worth the minor cost.


The last car loan I got was 1.5% and there is something deeply satisfying knowing that even many of the most conservative investments can beat that.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Joe USer: mrmopar5287: Joe USer: Am I the only one who thinks that car dealers don't actually know how to sell or lease a car? Every time, it's something new.

You'd think there would be a flow chart of best practices, and a checklist of all problems to avoid. By now, any finance person should see all that coming.

Usually it's like this:

Me, 'Okay, I like that car and would like to buy or lease if it's a good rate'
Sales, 'Buy or lease? Buy...or lease... I don't know if we do those, let me contact several managers over the next few hours'

Yeah.

The two times that we've bought vehicles from dealerships that do new-car sales, we've contacted them over e-mail, negotiated the entire deal over e-mail, and just had to show up to do a little bit of final in-person paperwork, like spending half an hour on it.

The time we tried to buy a vehicle in-person was a disaster.  The exact sort of disaster that you describe, including their reluctance to show the entire transaction broken-down into a bill of materials and charges.


Last car I bought (December 2028) I emailed the dealer to see if they were cutting any deals on the car I wanted (2018 model).  I knew from websites the brand/model/year I wanted, a good discount was about 15% off MSRP.  The sales guy that responded said he'd give me 18% off a 2019 model and if I financed it and paid at least four payments, another $4k off.  Called him on the phone, picked a car from their stock listed on their website, closed the deal.  Took about 15 mins.

Then had to get to the dealer to pick up the car and sit through the finance guy's attempt to sell me extended warranties. That part sucked and took an hour for no good reason whatsoever.  When I looked at the statements, those four payments combined had farking $1,000 of interest in them.  Still came out $3k ahead, but damn.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She told them there was no way she was overdrawn, as she had quite a few checks left.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I avoid car dealers if I can all arrange it. Last time I went illustrated why perfectly. I went with my roommate when she was buying a new car. I was just there to look disgruntled and make disapproving noises if the car dealer tried to pull any sexist BS. She was going to buy the car outright with a cashier's check and they still tried all of the time wasting tactics and made it take over three hours. After disappearing and leaving us waiting for over 45 minutes they tried to pull the 'we can't find the key to your car' stunt when we said we were leaving. Had to resort to threatening police involvement.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First check I wrote in my life was $9000 for college tuition. I bounced it, having left the money in savings by accident. They gave me some time to fix it.
 
