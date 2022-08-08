 Skip to content
(National Today)   Today is National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day, which absolutely should not be confused with National Sneak Your Zucchini Into Your Neighbor's Back Door Day   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have one in my fridge. But I plan on eating it eventually.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a day for that?

Well. That certainly explain's the neighbors' confusion....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a national sneak some zucchini behind a cat day?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should be sneak an upside down pineapple onto your neighbor's porch.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Is there a national sneak some zucchini behind a cat day?
[Fark user image 400x533] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've always wanted to try that with my cats, but the line between torture/entertainment seems to blurred for me to do it.

I don't need them seeing a crumbled up green t-shirt in the corner and having a PTSD flashback.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's that time of year when keen gardeners have way too much zucchini on their hands

Maybe I shoulda planted zucchini.

/very disappointing yields in this year's garden
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any neighbor tries giving me that devil vegetable, and it won't end pretty.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I ssed a tip from the RHS website an used upturned 2 litre empty drinks bottles with the bottom removed to target the water to the base of the plant and watered them daily in the UK heatwave. The frkkers were massive! Anyone need several pounds of huge veg?....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Boo_Guy: Is there a national sneak some zucchini behind a cat day?
[Fark user image 400x533] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've always wanted to try that with my cats, but the line between torture/entertainment seems to blurred for me to do it.

I don't need them seeing a crumbled up green t-shirt in the corner and having a PTSD flashback.


My mom tried it with her cat. The cat just looked at her like she was a moron lol.

She probably didn't do a very good job of sneaking up on it and the cat is pretty laid back though.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grate it, steam it, and let it simmer in its own juices for a while. The stuff's actually got flavor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then add garlic.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Grate it, steam it, and let it simmer in its own juices for a while. The stuff's actually got flavor.

[Fark user image image 565x377]

Then add garlic.


Usually we include them in our kabobs. Yum.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ahh, that age-old gardener's ritual, the Foisting of the Squash.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grill them
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Grill them


Its not all that often my farky checks out. Today it does.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
