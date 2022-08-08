 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Taiwan creates 'Tourism Factories' to convince people to keep production local instead of sending work overseas, in the hopes of future filled with domestically produced fanny packs, novelty aloha shirts, and socks with sandals   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering recent geopolitical events, having all your production in Taiwan or West Taiwan is not a good idea unless you really want a major shortage problem on your hands when West Taiwan tries to invade and conquer Taiwan.
 
pdieten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're going to have to pardon my utter confusion at the notion of Taiwanoutsourcing manufacturing.

/ how much cheaply made junk has been imported into the US from there over the years, I wonder
 
