 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Brazil's jiujitsu world champion finally defeated by a practitioner of Gun Fu   (aljazeera.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary, Mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Jujutsu, International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Speciality site BJJ Heroes, Brazil, Sao Paulo club  
•       •       •

1190 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]


Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
horrorobsessive.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you bring a nothing to a gunfight.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have tried an arm lock instead of a leg sweep.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time


They can be combined.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was approached in a bar by a loud drunk carrying a drink, and decided to grapple and shove the man's head into the floor for a period of time instead of calling security.  By the authority of his martial arts wisdom he declared the fight over, and seemed surprised when the other guy, a police officer, disagreed and shot him in the face instead."
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best defense, no get shot
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's the difference between tournament fighting and combatives.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love that movie. Just don't think about the plot too hard.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never let your guard down.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot by an off duty cop .. We all know how this ends ..
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: "He was approached in a bar by a loud drunk carrying a drink, and decided to grapple and shove the man's head into the floor for a period of time instead of calling security.  By the authority of his martial arts wisdom he declared the fight over, and seemed surprised when the other guy, a police officer, disagreed and shot him in the face instead."


Well if he didn't dress that way he wouldn't have been asking for it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about all the times he went hands on and successfully avoided any further altercation?  I mean, the vast majority of us manage to not do so and somehow still avoid bar fights OR getting shot, but you know, I'm sure he had his reasons.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have completed his training.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: You never let your guard down.


PTSD FOREVER
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: "He was approached in a bar by a loud drunk carrying a drink, and decided to grapple and shove the man's head into the floor for a period of time instead of calling security.  By the authority of his martial arts wisdom he declared the fight over, and seemed surprised when the other guy, a police officer, disagreed and shot him in the face instead."


So self-inflicted wound to the head. He assaulted a police officer and got shot
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. So shot by a cop. I guess its the same everywhere.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch


Of all the Hollywood fighting things, I agree it's one of the most fun to watch.

Watching John Wick is up there too.  Iko Uwais in The Raid movies is another one I love to watch.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: deadsanta: "He was approached in a bar by a loud drunk carrying a drink, and decided to grapple and shove the man's head into the floor for a period of time instead of calling security.  By the authority of his martial arts wisdom he declared the fight over, and seemed surprised when the other guy, a police officer, disagreed and shot him in the face instead."

So self-inflicted wound to the head. He assaulted a police officer and got shot


Well to be fair in the US he'd get shot for appearing threatening, so...we really should stop arming thugs and asking them to uphold the law.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of champions.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a drunk cop picked a fight, lost, so he shot him.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch

Of all the Hollywood fighting things, I agree it's one of the most fun to watch.

Watching John Wick is up there too.  Iko Uwais in The Raid movies is another one I love to watch.


The Raid is effing AWESOME.  If you like John Wick, you MUST see The Raid.

/ but not the second Raid, I heard it is way too long.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch


It's simultaneously extremely dumb and kinda badass.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops shoot the fark out of people in Brazil all the time. Summary execution. There was a point where the Government said fark it, and told people it was fine to just run over the rampant motorcycle thieves.
https://twitter.com/bradleymain17/status/1554463058424209408?s=21&t=-2WhdR_aTfrP3KxBtOMjQw
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch

It's simultaneously extremely dumb and kinda badass.


^ - that covers it in one easy sentence
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch

It's simultaneously extremely dumb and kinda badass.

^ - that covers it in one easy sentence


For that matter when you get right down to it, a lot of badass shiat is in fact just dumb shiat you just got away with
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

deadsanta: "He was approached in a bar by a loud drunk carrying a drink, and decided to grapple and shove the man's head into the floor for a period of time instead of calling security.  By the authority of his martial arts wisdom he declared the fight over, and seemed surprised when the other guy, a police officer, disagreed and shot him in the face instead."


What's that from?  Google just sends me to this very thread.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 370x351] [View Full Size image _x_]


That one always makes me cringe to watch.  Not because it sucks, or that it can't be done or something, but just because without a sparring partner that knows what they're doing and how to roll with that throw, you'd very likely break their farking neck
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360]


or he could have just shot them from about 20 feet away, without the flip and waving his arms like he just dont care
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: [horrorobsessive.com image 700x337]


Where does one find a Job Bob Briggs mask like that?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been saying for years that martial arts are useless against anyone with a gun.  A kung fu master dodging bullets only happens on tv.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360]

or he could have just shot them from about 20 feet away, without the flip and waving his arms like he just dont care


Major loss of badass points there though - way too basic for cool
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've been saying for years that martial arts are useless against anyone with a gun.  A kung fu master dodging bullets only happens on tv.


If you start close there is a chance - just as there would be for a knife wielder or whatever pick your small fast close combat weapon.  If you don't, well.. pray real damn hard for a jam
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 370x351] [View Full Size image _x_]

That one always makes me cringe to watch.  Not because it sucks, or that it can't be done or something, but just because without a sparring partner that knows what they're doing and how to roll with that throw, you'd very likely break their farking neck


I was once made to spar a guy who was way bigger than me, and so I thought it would be funny to hop up and try that throw. What I didn't anticipate was that the other guy was so much bigger and stronger than me that even when I got my legs up there he didn't move, and so I just sort of spun around and ended up sitting on his shoulders. The instructor walked over and was like "WTF are you two idiots doing?" In retrospect, it probably looked like we were swing dancing.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: I've been saying for years that martial arts are useless against anyone with a gun.  A kung fu master dodging bullets only happens on tv.

If you start close there is a chance - just as there would be for a knife wielder or whatever pick your small fast close combat weapon.  If you don't, well.. pray real damn hard for a jam


My son is a Martial Arts instructor. If they are within arms reach, he's got a pretty good chance of successfully disarming someone, but it is likely he'll take some damage. Anything beyond arm's reach, he's going to follow instructions.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gassy Snake: [Fark user image 370x351] [View Full Size image _x_]

That one always makes me cringe to watch.  Not because it sucks, or that it can't be done or something, but just because without a sparring partner that knows what they're doing and how to roll with that throw, you'd very likely break their farking neck

I was once made to spar a guy who was way bigger than me, and so I thought it would be funny to hop up and try that throw. What I didn't anticipate was that the other guy was so much bigger and stronger than me that even when I got my legs up there he didn't move, and so I just sort of spun around and ended up sitting on his shoulders. The instructor walked over and was like "WTF are you two idiots doing?" In retrospect, it probably looked like we were swing dancing.


Yep. All bets are off when the big dude just picks you up and you have zero leverage.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DecemberNitro: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x212] [View Full Size image _x_]

Smith and Wesson kung fu defeats any other form invariably, as long as there's a little distance.  Even when there isn't, it wins most of the time

They can be combined.[c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch


Yeah. Dumbest fighting style, conceptually, I can recall in a movie. Looks cool as shiat, but is so insanely stupid.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Wile_E_Canuck: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh gun kata is at the same time the most improbable in the real world shiat I've ever seen in my life, and the most weirdly mesmerizing.  It's totally amazing to watch

Of all the Hollywood fighting things, I agree it's one of the most fun to watch.

Watching John Wick is up there too.  Iko Uwais in The Raid movies is another one I love to watch.

The Raid is effing AWESOME.  If you like John Wick, you MUST see The Raid.

/ but not the second Raid, I heard it is way too long.


And doesn't depict a raid of any kind...

Dredd was basically just a remake of the raid, and was also pretty good.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YouTube and TikTok have taught me that if you're within 21 feet, an unarmed individual a threat to someone carrying a firearm.  Have I been lied to?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: I've been saying for years that martial arts are useless against anyone with a gun.  A kung fu master dodging bullets only happens on tv.

If you start close there is a chance - just as there would be for a knife wielder or whatever pick your small fast close combat weapon.  If you don't, well.. pray real damn hard for a jam

My son is a Martial Arts instructor. If they are within arms reach, he's got a pretty good chance of successfully disarming someone, but it is likely he'll take some damage. Anything beyond arm's reach, he's going to follow instructions.


I've done fairly extensive martial arts training. If someone points a gun at me, they can have my wallet.

I have disarmed a guy with a knife before. He got stabbed clean through the hand, which I still maintain was not intentional.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: YouTube and TikTok have taught me that if you're within 21 feet, an unarmed individual a threat to someone carrying a firearm.  Have I been lied to?


The 21-foot rule applies when an attacker is running at you with a knife out, you are armed with a pistol, and just coming to realize what's going on. In the time it takes you to think "what the fark?" and decide whether or not to draw and fire, you could be stabbed, mostly since this is due to reaction times and assumes the attacker has already decided to stab you.

/And I only know this because I researched it on Wikipedia as a plot point for a story I wrote
//The guy doesn't get stabbed but things end badly anyway
///I didn't say it was a GOOD story
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.