(WCAX Vermont)   Dragon boat festival returns to Lake Champlain in the best way possible. "We are Kim's One Boob Crew"   (wcax.com) divider line
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royal Nonesuch (1985 Original Broadway Cast)
Youtube WMQ_eC0PanU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As activities go, that's random as hell, but why not?  You go, Kim
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only have one boob," she said.

What size?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been doing dragon boat races in the Pittsburgh rivers for a number of years now and a good time is had by all.

Wonder if having one boob is an advantage like in the apocryphal stories of Amazon archers.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
like this?
Thai Longtail Racing
Youtube k422fDR6_Lg
 
