(The Root)   Federal Prosecutors looking to seize the funds in a federal prisoner's commissary account to pay unpaid court-imposed fines. And if that seems petty, the account has $28,000 in it, and belongs to R. Kelly   (theroot.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Piss on him.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Piss on him.


He would probably pay extra for that.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He'd just piss the money away if they let him keep it.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [y.yarn.co image 400x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drain it.  It will magically reload.  R. Kelly probably has more than a few fans who will drop a few bucks in to his commissary account.  Maybe load up R's phone account too.  That's the golden account.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two weeks ago, Kelly's sisters came to his defense in an interview with Good Morning Britain where they claimed that their brother is the victim of racism and that the victims in the case are "bitter."

Of course the victims are bitter, they have too much salt in their diet.
 
honk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Help yourselves, boys.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
R Kelly:  I believe I can buy, I believe I can....hold up what do you MEAN there's only $500 in that account?  I promise "Big Willie"  5 cases of Ramen a week for protection
 
Jclark666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Imagine the spread you could make with a 28k commissary account.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Maybe load up R's phone account too. That's the golden account.


Not so if he's sitting in county jail. I just loaded $25 on one of my dumb fark friend's accounts to call me, he has called about 4-5 times, we talked for 30 minutes each time. and it only took off around a buck. They even get free MS meeting calls every now and then.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was completely out of the loop and didn't know he went to prison. Whoops. Also geez, $148K is a lot of court costs, but he's got plenty of money from that crappy music.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
