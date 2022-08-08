 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russia caught using Texas Instruments calculator parts for weapon guidance systems. Back in my day we could barely get those TI-85s to run tetris   (bbc.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See, substandard parts for substandard military.

Should have used HP.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those TI OMAP processors were the shiz back in the day.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A chip from 1988?  I guess if it works, it works.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know your war is running smoothly when you're buying Speak & Spell units off ebay for their vital military components.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
as an added bonus the russians can play drug wars on their rocket launchers now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boo beep bOO bEEp
Spell SOLDIER
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why Russia Can't Replace TSMC
Youtube N_4R4X7AWtU
 
oncorhynchusobstetrician [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could not spell 8008135. Dang it, 5318008 in the correct order.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
China will send them crates of cloned knock-offs.
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're still good in wartime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hey now   when I went to take the AP calc test in 1988 I had to buy one of those and it was about $125

When my son took the same test in 2016 he had to buy one too,,, same exact model and functionality and it cost...$135


so whatever is inside those things, it clearly has the power to shield the unit from Moore's Law
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Calculators? Nuts. Have you seen these "plasma lighters?" The circuitry in them could easily be adapted to set off a mine or a bomb anywhere. All a person would have to do is touch the right spot.
 
lefty248
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is not new. They've been doing it for decades. I remember reading about TI chips in their sonar buoys back in the 80's.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got nothin...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This engineer still uses a TI-85. Sometimes its just quicker and more efficient to perform a quick calc that way. It isn't mine, though. It belonged to my wife when she was in high school. I'd still be using an 81, but that finally died about 5 years ago.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when the PS2 first came out. China acquired a bunch of them to use in tandem as an ad hoc supercomputer.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sorceror: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_4R4X7AWtU]


Shrug. Neither can Intel...
 
mjg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shh. Don't tell Russia they can run DOOM on pregnancy kits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: See, substandard parts for substandard military.

Should have used HP.


ope! turns out that carly fiorina has been running russia this whole time. now what?!
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tetris? You should get Doom running on a TI-83 Plus
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The thing about military hardware is that you build it in large batches and expect it to have a very long shelf life. The expectation is that the next batch of circuits boards you build, likely many years after the initial buildout, is going to require a redesign using contemporary components and potentially getting a cost reduction or enhanced capabilities out of the deal. Apparently Russia is launching cruise missiles with 30 year old circuit boards, and that is probably why one failed and was taken apart by the Ukrainians.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mjg: Shh. Don't tell Russia they can run DOOM on pregnancy kits.

[Fark user image image 850x477]


You can't. The best you can do is buy a small CPU and screen which will fit into the plastic case of a pregnancy tester.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia is so pathetic. In the USA we typically use only domestic parts so we cannot get cut off
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
StarCraft on a TI84
Youtube Nw0JgusiCjM
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To say nothing of the supply of pinball parts running their nuclear program provided by Doctor Brownski
 
