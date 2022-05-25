 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Reputed gang member faces felony for uploading rap music video to youtube. I killed Darnell   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Felony, Tito Burney, Crime, homemade rap video, Criminal law, Police, criminal gang, reputed Florida gang member  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 2:50 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a fun story. Members of a local gang here were out on probation for felony convictions and began posting rap videos talking about drive by shootings, waving guns around, and casually mentioning oops, sorry we hit your sister in that last drive by, etc.

Police got a warrant, arrested all four with guns and cocaine one night.

That was a few years ago. They're all still incarcerated. But at least those videos were fire...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Videotaping this crime spree is the best idea we've ever had!"
 
Thingster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act


What the fark do have against music????
Choke yourself with your self righteouses
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Burney's rap sheet includes convictions for criminal mischief; grand theft auto; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing police; trespass; heroin possession; fleeing law enforcement; Ecstasy possession; and firearms possession by a convicted felon, and an allergy to shellfish.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act


I could see if the song confessed to a crime (illegal possession of firearms) being used as probables cause for a search. But this case crime is apperently promoting their gang. Seems like this should be a 1st amendment violation.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The video was so atrocious that dude should be locked up for life on a felony for violation of public decency.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act


Does it apply in cases like this?

'How to Murder Your Husband' Writer Convicted of Murdering Husband

I guess I don't have a problem with oddly-specific disclosures of criminal activity capable of being probable-cause, provided that the law is applied fairly and evenly.

/several science fiction authors would probably be busted for sex crimes
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act


Nope.  As much as I am for freedom of expression - if I just bullshiat one night at a party that I killed some guy or something, I can't complain if the police stop by to have a little talk about that.  Yeah, it'd be me bullshiating, and there's not anything to find, but legit investigation would be a perfectly reasonable response to that kind of fronting - live, video, music, whatever.  I mean you're literally saying you broke the law and pretty hard, in public, probably to a few thousand people once the video's been up for a while - sure law enforcement will look into it.  I mean this is me, I don't love the farking cops, but in their shoes who the fark wouldn't check it out?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Normally, if you want rap so bad it's a felony you have to go to Soundcloud.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The video was so atrocious that dude should be locked up for life on a felony for violation of public decency.


I was speculating before clicking the link that the rapper was going to have a 3rd strike felony for criminal piracy and get a long jail sentence for that.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That doesn't hold a candle to this gem...

Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon - Who I Smoke (Official Music Video)
Youtube YFfGgeddAc4


JSO arrested KSOO (mentioned in the video) based on this and also another, separate video in which he is really specific about the fact that he killed Bibby.

https://www.news4jax.com/topic/Ksoo/

He's aggravatin'...
https://youtu.be/Tcq_hHFfs9c

Here, he essentially provides a lyrical guilty plea...
https://youtu.be/PNzwUJn2N2Y

Ksoo's own father is set to testify against him as a witness for the prosecution.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Diddy killed Pac?

NSFW

KILLSHOT [Official Audio]
Youtube FxQTY-W6GIo
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
next up, authors who write murder mysteries.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act


That's right.  They should stick to watercolor, like I do.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act

Does it apply in cases like this?

'How to Murder Your Husband' Writer Convicted of Murdering Husband

I guess I don't have a problem with oddly-specific disclosures of criminal activity capable of being probable-cause, provided that the law is applied fairly and evenly.

/several science fiction authors would probably be busted for sex crimes


There's no legal evidence that tentacle aliens exist, though.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: next up, authors who write murder mysteries.


if you pen a book that goes into weirdly specific detail about how you planned to kill Barack Obama, the Secret Service would definitely take a firm interest in you.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The arrest for felony "electronic communication" based on just making and posting the video is BS.

I could see using the video as a reason to get a warrant for arms possession or something, and using in-rap confessions of crimes as a reason to investigate, same as anyone who posts a video where they are shown committing or confessing to a crime.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Thingster: And there are members of Congress that want to make this illegal.  Not the guns, drugs, probation violations, and confessions to crimes - but using the "art" as evidence in criminal proceedings.

RAP Act

Nope.  As much as I am for freedom of expression - if I just bullshiat one night at a party that I killed some guy or something, I can't complain if the police stop by to have a little talk about that.  Yeah, it'd be me bullshiating, and there's not anything to find, but legit investigation would be a perfectly reasonable response to that kind of fronting - live, video, music, whatever.  I mean you're literally saying you broke the law and pretty hard, in public, probably to a few thousand people once the video's been up for a while - sure law enforcement will look into it.  I mean this is me, I don't love the farking cops, but in their shoes who the fark wouldn't check it out?


I really think that a bunch of people with jobs should get together and form a rap group, but it's all about boring shiat...and then just randomly mention some murders. We can all wear regular clothes and feature our Accords and RAV-4s.

And we need some cool names, like xlsFool, BluPenz, waddakoola and VIParking. I'll go by SBUX; my trademark things will be coffee stained teeth, wearing Sperry Topsiders but never socks and not wanting to listen to sales pitches from vendors.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.