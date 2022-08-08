 Skip to content
(BBC)   Nobody knows why Jesus left his Piglove Brewery to travel to Harrogate, but tell the police if you see him   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Wetherby, Collingham, West Yorkshire, Yorkshire, River Wharfe, Mr Moreno, Spanish origin, Otley, Ilkley  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus left Piglove for Chicago, but now Jesus left Chicago and he's bound for New Orleans.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know that isn't Russel Brand?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'll probably show up in about 3 days.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know it's already been referenced but

ZZ Top - Jesus Just Left Chicago (From "Double Down Live - 1980")
Youtube pN69GC2amTg
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Piglove?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When this stuff happens, check all the bank accounts.
 
Cache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, he stopped loving pigs.  It's a phase we all go through.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hold on -- we've gotten word from

THE UNIVERSE ITSELF:

JESUS NEVER EXISTED

/blame the women
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have you tried looking in 2016?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He had an encounter with a vespiform?

/surely not obscure
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will.
 
