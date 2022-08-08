 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   What NYC needs is more good guys with frying pans   (fox5ny.com) divider line
    New York City, Lower East Side, Manhattan, 34-year-old victim, NEW YORK, stable condition, worth of charges, NYC Health  
posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 9:04 PM



drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Drop a anvil on them
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Frying, fleeing, charged.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the charges won't stick
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What we need more is anchors like her.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With the kind of build they have, I doubt the front pans were necessary.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did they wash their cast iron pan in the dishwasher? Because.... I'm not usually the 'supporting a manhunt' type but I may be willing to make an exception
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police should search them for pot.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Samwise approves.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of them said " We should be crooks " but the others misunderstood him ..
 
Coder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grosse Point Blank - skillet technique
Youtube xOp3LJv-UGo
 
sourballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"There was approximately $1,200 worth of charges made on the victim's credit cards after they were stolen."

I wonder if they bought better pans.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope this whole thing doesn't pan out for them.
 
