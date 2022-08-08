 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Something you never want to see: a racing grizzly. Unless you're the moose chasing him   (a-z-animals.com) divider line
924 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 5:08 PM



little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slightly different angle with some backstory:  Jul 6, 2022 While working in Glacier National Park over the summer at the Many Glacier Hotel, I witnessed this crazy occurrence. The Mama Moose had twins, and after several days of stalking them, the bear got the first baby. However, when he went for the second baby, this is what happened.

Glacier National Park: Grizzly vs Moose
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got deleted scenes from Pretty out already?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Prey
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now even the Canadians are beating up Russians...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to tell the ladies I'm hung like a mouse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racing Grizzly?  Don't remember that car from GTA
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I like to tell the ladies I'm hung like a mouse.


I mean a moose!  Sh*t.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, moose will fark you up.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry bear, lake's closed. Moose outside shoulda told you.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gigantic moose"?  It's moose-sized.
 
Marvin Marauder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Møøse trained by YUTTE HERMSGERVØRDENBRØTBØRDA Special Møøse Effects OLAF PROT Møøse Costumes SIGGI CHURCHILLMøøse Choreographed by HORST PROT III Miss Taylor's Møøses by HENGST DOUGLAS-HOME Møøse trained to mix concrete and sign complicated insurance forms by JURGEN WIGG Møøses' noses wiped by BJØRN IRKESTØM-SLATER WALKER Large møøse on the left hand side of the screen in the third scene from the end, given a thorough grounding in Latin, French and "O" Level Geography by BO BENN Suggestive poses for the Møøse suggested by VIC ROTTER Antler-care by LIV THATCHER
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Myde you, moose bytes can be pretti nasti.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "Gigantic moose"?  It's moose-sized.


Moose-sized is gigantic for those of us who don't live in places with moose-sized animals.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "Gigantic moose"?  It's moose-sized.


Many people don't understand "moose sized". I will admit that I didn't until I saw one IRL at about 20 yards.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the prequel
https://cdapress.com/news/2022/jun/09/griz-grabs-moose-front-many-glacier-hotel/
According to a video posted on social media by Josh Camareno on May 28, the grizzly stalks the moose and her two calves which were bedded down along Swiftcurrent Lake on the edge of the road in front of the hotel.
The grizzly pounced on one calf and killed it and dragged it off.

Josh Camareno  has 7 videos of the stalking and killing on his TikTok account
https://www.tiktok.com/@jcam21

culminating in killing and dragging off of the first calf.
https://www.tiktok.com/@jcam21/video/7103966878237723950
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now, all you Americans who joke about Canada's Moose Cavalry can fark right off if you're not ready to apologize.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is it a fair fight? Is this 'moose' creature wielding any sort of projectile weapons?
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Is it a fair fight? Is this 'moose' creature wielding any sort of projectile weapons?


Does the moose have the right to bear arms?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Racing Grizzly?  Don't remember that car from GTA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting this Yogi Bear / Bullwinkle Moose crossover, but I'll allow it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Bslim: Is it a fair fight? Is this 'moose' creature wielding any sort of projectile weapons?

Does the moose have the right to bear arms?


The moose had every intention of obtaining that bear's arms. And his ass.
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, man. I hope someone was on the other side of that glass when the bear ran into it 💩
 
payattention
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bear: FAFO?? What does FAFO mean?

Mama Moose: Let me explain, you cub killing Brillo pad!

/where are you going, I was just about to show you!
 
