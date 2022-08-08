 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Roger Water's take on Taiwan is Comfortably Dumb   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well played subby

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fantastic subby. Bravo.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
History of 1949 maybe reads as if Taiwan owns mainland China???
But wait, there's more,,,
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Roger has gone off the rails. I'm done with him. No wonder Gilmour despises him.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rancher: Roger has gone off the rails. I'm done with him. No wonder Gilmour despises him.


Between rising COVID and my own immunity status, I was wary of going to a concert, Roger Waters almost brought me out, but then he's started talking again and that sealed the deal. I'm done with him.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His take on Biden helping Ukraine is equally ludicrous.  "They'd save a lot of lives if they'd just aim for peace and allow themselves to be annexed."

Christ, Rog.  No wonder Dave got sick of your shiat.  You're the asshole judge from The Wall.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: History of 1949 maybe reads as if Taiwan owns mainland China???
But wait, there's more,,,
But wait, there's more,,,


Except for three years, that is the Taiwanese government's position: t is the rightful and lawful leader of all of China - Beijing is leading a bunch of disloyal, rebellious provinces.

As a practical matter, yes, Taiwan acts as a separate independent nation.  But on paper, they claim it all of Asia west to Uigherstan.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The lunatic is still in his head.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I did not expect another Roger Waters shiat take so soon.

Can he slow his roll a bit?  There's only room for so much stupid in the day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's his take on The Phantom Menace?  That'll settle my opinion of the musician
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
.
.
.
I never want to hear any of my musical heroes talk about anything.

Shut up and play.
.
.
.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Well played subby

[c.tenor.com image 400x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thank you

Subby
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: His take on Biden helping Ukraine is equally ludicrous.  "They'd save a lot of lives if they'd just aim for peace and allow themselves to be annexed."

Christ, Rog.  No wonder Dave got sick of your shiat.  You're the asshole judge from The Wall.


I wonder if Roger gets off on thrashing school boy real dolls these days? If he did admit to that it would be no real surprise anymore.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Well played subby

[c.tenor.com image 400x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


HOTY Candidate.  That said, this seems to have come out of no where.  So my guess is that he banged some of Epstein's girls and the kompromat is being called in.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We were watching TV
In Tiananmen Square
Lost my baby there
My yellow rose
In her bloodstained clothes
She was a short order pastry chef
In a Dim Sum dive on the Yangtze tideway
She had a shiny hair
She was a daughter of an engineer
Won't you shed a tear
For my yellow rose
My yellow rose
In her bloodstained clothes
She had a perfect breasts
She had high hopes
She had almond eyes
She had yellow thighs
She was a student of philosophy
Won't you grieve with me
For my yellow rose
Shed a tear
For her bloodstained clothes
She had shiny hair
She had perfect breasts
She had almond eyes
She had yellow thighs
She was a daughter af an engineer
So get out your pistols
Get out your stones
Get out your knives
Cut them to the bone
They are the lackeys of the grocer's machine
They built the dark satanic mills
That manufacture hell on earth
They bought the front row seats on Calvary
They are irrelevant to me
And I grieve for my sister
People of China
Do not forget do not forget
The children who died for you
Long live the Republic
Did we do anything after this
I've feeling we did
We were watching TV
Watching TV
We were watching TV
Watching TV
She wore a white bandanna that said
Freedom now
She thought the Great Wall of China
Would come tumbling down
She was a student
Her father was an engineer
Won't you shed a tear
For my yellow rose
My yellow rose
In her bloodstained clothes
Her grandpa fought old Chiang Kai-shek
That no-good low-down dirty rat
Who used to order his troops
To fire on women and children
Imagine that imagine that
And in the spring of'48
Mao Tse-tung got quite irate
And he kicked that old dictator Chiang
Out of the state of China
Chiang Kai-shek came down in Formosa
And they armed the island of Quemoy
And the shells were flying across the China Sea
And they turned Formosa into a shoe factory
Called Taiwan
And she is different from Cro-Magnon man
She's different from Anne Boleyn
She is different from the Rosenbergs
And from the unknown Jew
She is different from the unknown Nicaraguan
Half superstar half victim
She's a victor star conceptually new
And she is different from the Dodo
And from the Kankabono
She is different from the Aztec
And from the Cherokee
She's everybody's sister
She's a symbolic of our failure
She's the one in fifty million
Who can help us to be free
Because she died on TV
And I grieve for my sister
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i read this earlier today on the way home from work and legit got depressed.


zach de la rocha completely changed my life and turned me onto noam chomsky who also changed my life...then I read a quote from Ozzy a couple days ago that said 'musicians shouldn't inform politics, rock should be free' or some such, and I'm honestly like super angry right now because the silence from leftist artists is exactly why we're here.

Imagine a world where pop music talks like zach de la rocha.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Geez. Just shut up Roger.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I did not expect another Roger Waters shiat take so soon.

Can he slow his roll a bit?  There's only room for so much stupid in the day.


The trifecta will be Roger Waters calling Andrew Lloyd Webber the greatest composer in music history and he considers it one of his greatest honors that "Echoes" was cribbed for the Phantom of the Opera theme.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Uh, what? LOL
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Mum says to never interrupt a geriatric wanker when they're "brain-farting"
- or "Covid-mask sharting" as the cool kids call it.'
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
POP MUSIC USED TO BE HONEST

extrapolate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: rancher: Roger has gone off the rails. I'm done with him. No wonder Gilmour despises him.

Between rising COVID and my own immunity status, I was wary of going to a concert, Roger Waters almost brought me out, but then he's started talking again and that sealed the deal. I'm done with him.


I already bought a ticket and there's no refunds. I read he was anti-Trump and MAGAts would walk out when he flashed Trump's picture on the screen and insulted him, so I was like "I like this guy! He's my kind of guy!" but now he's out there spewing pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine, Pro-China rhetoric and I see he's a piece of sh*t.

The Advocate reported that, during "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," Waters' onstage display showed various "profane images" of Trump, including one image of him "as a baby, being held aloft by Russian president Vladimir Putin." At the song's finale, the display featured the phrase, "Trump is a pig."

Despite Waters never having been particularly coy about his own political leanings, the anti-Trump slant of the show was apparently a little much for some audience members. WBRZ reported that some ticket-buyers left the show.

Some social media users vented their frustrations about the night.

On Facebook, user Billy Wright he was "very disappointed" in Waters' show.

"I DID NOT pay good money to this A------- disgusting and degrading views of our President n views on immigration n Black lives matter," Wright wrote. "I wanted to have an evening of good music n it quickly turned sour. I've never witnessed this at a concert n I will NEVER SUPPORT Waters or Pink Floyd again."

https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/music/article_def160ba-e307-5f6a-82d9-faeaca0b916a.html
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Irving Maimway: rancher: Roger has gone off the rails. I'm done with him. No wonder Gilmour despises him.

Between rising COVID and my own immunity status, I was wary of going to a concert, Roger Waters almost brought me out, but then he's started talking again and that sealed the deal. I'm done with him.

I already bought a ticket and there's no refunds. I read he was anti-Trump and MAGAts would walk out when he flashed Trump's picture on the screen and insulted him, so I was like "I like this guy! He's my kind of guy!" but now he's out there spewing pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine, Pro-China rhetoric and I see he's a piece of sh*t.

The Advocate reported that, during "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," Waters' onstage display showed various "profane images" of Trump, including one image of him "as a baby, being held aloft by Russian president Vladimir Putin." At the song's finale, the display featured the phrase, "Trump is a pig."

Despite Waters never having been particularly coy about his own political leanings, the anti-Trump slant of the show was apparently a little much for some audience members. WBRZ reported that some ticket-buyers left the show.

Some social media users vented their frustrations about the night.

On Facebook, user Billy Wright he was "very disappointed" in Waters' show.

"I DID NOT pay good money to this A------- disgusting and degrading views of our President n views on immigration n Black lives matter," Wright wrote. "I wanted to have an evening of good music n it quickly turned sour. I've never witnessed this at a concert n I will NEVER SUPPORT Waters or Pink Floyd again."

https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/music/article_def160ba-e307-5f6a-82d9-faeaca0b916a.html


Gilmore doesn't farking despire Roger Waters, HOLY LIVING fark

This is where we live now, everybody conflates everything with everything else with zero balance. It's all one of two sides of some arbitrary line, and once you're convinced your side is right you get to say absolutely ignorant shiat like this^

You think David Gilmore despises Roger Waters? I love this band, and have watched nearly every interview with all of them available and I can gladly tell you that nobody in this band hates Roger Waters...and honestly neither should you. At worst he's been misinformed. You however are talking shiat on Roger Waters.

WTAF is life in 2022 really? You can't be even remotely wrong on anything ever, or it will actually negate your whole contribution EVEN IF YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS BEING ROGER farkING WATERS
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
I never want to hear any of my musical heroes talk about anything.

Shut up and play.
.
.
.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like Steve Vai won their contest.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
I never want to hear any of my musical heroes talk about anything.

Shut up and play.
.
.
.


Enough with the damned Dixie Chicks already.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the worms are into his brain...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: i read this earlier today on the way home from work and legit got depressed.


zach de la rocha completely changed my life and turned me onto noam chomsky who also changed my life...then I read a quote from Ozzy a couple days ago that said 'musicians shouldn't inform politics, rock should be free' or some such, and I'm honestly like super angry right now because the silence from leftist artists is exactly why we're here.

Imagine a world where pop music talks like zach de la rocha.


I'm guessing that quote from Ozzy got rather mangled.  Or possibly just a result of his mangled brain.
War Pigs
Youtube bc5Nk1DXyEY
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he's right, I'm saying you guys are farking absolutely UGLY for acting like he's a bad person....jesus farking christ.

Imagine a world where you have roger waters fighting the machine, but then if he becomes a victim of it suddenly he's a bad guy


farking most of the comments in this thread are from people who don't even deserve to hear pink floyd's amazing music


how ugly this all is.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: WTAF is life in 2022 really? You can't be even remotely wrong on anything ever, or it will actually negate your whole contribution EVEN IF YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS BEING ROGER farkING WATERS


[welcometofark.jpg]
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO THE MACHINE

^ omg you gais he didn't address the machine as its preferred pronoun, and he's been watching machine news for years

HE IS THE BAD GUY

btw the machine is looking super sexy lately amirite
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: Walker: Irving Maimway: rancher: Roger has gone off the rails. I'm done with him. No wonder Gilmour despises him.

Between rising COVID and my own immunity status, I was wary of going to a concert, Roger Waters almost brought me out, but then he's started talking again and that sealed the deal. I'm done with him.

I already bought a ticket and there's no refunds. I read he was anti-Trump and MAGAts would walk out when he flashed Trump's picture on the screen and insulted him, so I was like "I like this guy! He's my kind of guy!" but now he's out there spewing pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine, Pro-China rhetoric and I see he's a piece of sh*t.

The Advocate reported that, during "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," Waters' onstage display showed various "profane images" of Trump, including one image of him "as a baby, being held aloft by Russian president Vladimir Putin." At the song's finale, the display featured the phrase, "Trump is a pig."

Despite Waters never having been particularly coy about his own political leanings, the anti-Trump slant of the show was apparently a little much for some audience members. WBRZ reported that some ticket-buyers left the show.

Some social media users vented their frustrations about the night.

On Facebook, user Billy Wright he was "very disappointed" in Waters' show.

"I DID NOT pay good money to this A------- disgusting and degrading views of our President n views on immigration n Black lives matter," Wright wrote. "I wanted to have an evening of good music n it quickly turned sour. I've never witnessed this at a concert n I will NEVER SUPPORT Waters or Pink Floyd again."

https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/music/article_def160ba-e307-5f6a-82d9-faeaca0b916a.html

Gilmore doesn't farking despire Roger Waters, HOLY LIVING fark

This is where we live now, everybody conflates everything with everything else with zero balance. It's all one of two sides of some arbitrary line, and once you're convinced your side is right you get to say absolutely ignorant shiat like this^

You think David Gilmore despises Roger Waters? I love this band, and have watched nearly every interview with all of them available and I can gladly tell you that nobody in this band hates Roger Waters...and honestly neither should you. At worst he's been misinformed. You however are talking shiat on Roger Waters.

WTAF is life in 2022 really? You can't be even remotely wrong on anything ever, or it will actually negate your whole contribution EVEN IF YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS BEING ROGER farkING WATERS


Floyd was trash after Syd Barret kicked it
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: I'm not saying he's right, I'm saying you guys are farking absolutely UGLY for acting like he's a bad person....jesus farking christ.

Imagine a world where you have roger waters fighting the machine, but then if he becomes a victim of it suddenly he's a bad guy


farking most of the comments in this thread are from people who don't even deserve to hear pink floyd's amazing music


how ugly this all is.


How is roger waters a victim of the machine? He is the machine, these days.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 minute ago  
btw i'm okay with whatever pronouns you want, but roger is a boomer and you're all throwing him under the bus, as if he wasn't one of the only people showing you the machine in the first place


apparently everyone just eats their own now...how nice for all of us
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: who don't even deserve to hear pink floyd's amazing music


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Need a little more context, but he's not wrong: Only 13 countries recognize Taiwan as an independent country, mostly tiny places in the Caribbean and Central America. If he's sympathizing with China, then yeah, he's a douche.
 
