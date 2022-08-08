 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Weather)   Old crisis: too much CO2 causing climate change. New crisis: not enough CO2 halting beer production. EVERYBODY PANIC   (foxweather.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Brewing, Carbon dioxide, Beer, Natural gas, myriad of supply chain challenges, next glass of beer, American breweries, gas production  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 08 Aug 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way to make CO2 from some kind of natural process inherent to beer making
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hold on, does this mean we can use beer production as a method for carbon capture? That's a win-win!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bottle condition *blows raspberries*
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you have yeast, you have a CO2 source.  I find most craft beers too fizzy in the bottle anyway, so, just go natural and stop adding CO2.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hold on, does this mean we can use beer production as a method for carbon capture? That's a win-win!


I believe Alvarado Street in Monterey cans with recycled/recaptured C02.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BuehrlesToTheWall: If only there was some way to make CO2 from some kind of natural process inherent to beer making


Not every fermenter can handle the pressure required for beer to self-carbonate. Packaging, distribution and serving system systems have their own requirements for C02 gas as well.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: BuehrlesToTheWall: If only there was some way to make CO2 from some kind of natural process inherent to beer making

Not every fermenter can handle the pressure required for beer to self-carbonate. Packaging, distribution and serving system systems have their own requirements for C02 gas as well.


Well then update, help the environment! Maybe the New Jersey breweries that just lost their license to serve food can upgrade their equipment and tout how environmentally helpful they are to bring in customers before getting them drunk!
 
jlee4677
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just throw more hops in each beer, that is usually how they try to solve all beer problems.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hand Pulled cask ales (i.e. proper beer) will never suffer from this problem.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
None of the beers I drink require CO2 in production/bottling. Maybe it is just the piss that come out of Inbev and Molson Coors plants?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about soda, or coke, or pop, or fizzy water, or whatever your region calls it?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BuehrlesToTheWall: If only there was some way to make CO2 from some kind of natural process inherent to beer making


People get all squicky seeing the yeast on the bottom of beverages. I guess I don't blame them, but yeast is about the eastiest thing to strain out. Just buy a strainer.

/made "home made" soda back in the day
//knowing what it is, it's basically "protien"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you have yeast, you have a CO2 source.  I find most craft beers too fizzy in the bottle anyway, so, just go natural and stop adding CO2.


Too fizzy in the bottle
Come and it out ..

Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle (Official Video)
Youtube kIDWgqDBNXA
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hold on, does this mean we can use beer production as a method for carbon capture? That's a win-win!


A decade back I went to a research talk of a material scientist who was working with Coca-Cola to apply his research on a CO2 capturing substrate to build a demonstration-scale rooftop collector for one of their bottling plants.  Not sure if this is related to his work scaled-up specifically, but it looks like it might be where things are going:


Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner | WSJ
Youtube qtXv0B-4UPo


The carbon emission reduction potential is probably less related to its application in the product than it is to cutting short the supply chain of getting it in there and, of course, pumping the remainder of the collected CO2 underground.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BuehrlesToTheWall: If only there was some way to make CO2 from some kind of natural process inherent to beer making


Typically most commercial breweries don't capture the CO2 from fermentation due to safety and logistic concerns (tanks and transfer lines can explode, CO2 in large quantities is highly toxic and people can pass out in seconds, transferring pressurized products is challenging, most CO2 would be lost during filtration anyway). Beer is usually carbonated in the bright tank following filtration.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't this what happened in Young Frankenstein?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Muttleywantsamedal: Hand Pulled cask ales (i.e. proper beer) will never suffer from this problem.


I have been to lots of bars and brewpubs in my life and only one has a hand-pulled cask setup. It was damn tasty, but you don't see it most places.

https://www.dragonmead.com/
Warren Michigan. Great beers.
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you have yeast, you have a CO2 source.  I find most craft beers too fizzy in the bottle anyway, so, just go natural and stop adding CO2.



That's not as easy as you think. The ~10 days or so it takes to carbonate beer the old fashioned way means they need some way to store it while it does that and if they're already brewing at full capacity, they don't have the space. Either prices go way up or profits go way down.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.