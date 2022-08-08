 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Colonial Williamsburg, VA, is dedicated to preserving the history and telling the story of some of the earliest American settlers. Unless those people happened to be Black, of course, in which case they literally paved it over. For a parking lot   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, African American, Black people, nation's oldest Black churches, Burial, Grave, members of the church, Virginia, Parking lot  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know that I've ever heard of Williamsburg referred to as a "modern city." It's barely a town, with a population of under 20K. It literally only exists because of its colonial history re-enactments. And Busch Gardens, which is terrible. Williamsburg Winery is also there, which is special because it produces more wine than any other winery (or group of wineries) in Virginia, and all of it is swill. I think they probably could have found a way to not build a parking lot over an 18th century Black church if they really, really wanted to.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't know that I've ever heard of Williamsburg referred to as a "modern city." It's barely a town, with a population of under 20K. It literally only exists because of its colonial history re-enactments. And Busch Gardens, which is terrible. Williamsburg Winery is also there, which is special because it produces more wine than any other winery (or group of wineries) in Virginia, and all of it is swill. I think they probably could have found a way to not build a parking lot over an 18th century Black church if they really, really wanted to.


It exists mostly because of the college.

Plus it looks like nobody RTFA.  The parking lot was done in the '50s.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Slightly misleading headline should at least say it happened in 1956, and not recently. It doesn't make it ok, but context is important.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How in the hell would they think there weren't bodies buried there? It's a colonial era church that had been in use for 170 years at the time.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB: I once randomly visited because I was in the area and I had a day to kill. I watched a demonstration of the printer with his press. A woman asked, "So is all this done by hand?" he responded, "Yes, because I don't have any other body parts with quite enough dexterity."  I burst out laughing. No one else did.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big surprise that mid-50's Virginia would decide to wipe away black history so that white people could park their cars closer to white history.

/ not a big surprise
// sad it took this long to even revisit and start to uncover the true past
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.


Well, according to TFA, it was totally intentional, but it was in 1956, so the effect of social media on the ones who did it will be negligible. Otoh, the parking lot was already itself ripped out in 2020 and archaeological investigations have been moving right along, so I guess they chose History.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, Colonialist Williamsburg, amirite?
But yeah, paved over in 1956, being restored today. God forbid anyone should grow up and decide that near-70-year-old racist crap was evil and should be reversed.
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But don't you dare call them racist!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That song is irritating enough to actually make me think it's FOR paving over paradise and putting up a parking lot!
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: CSB: I once randomly visited because I was in the area and I had a day to kill. I watched a demonstration of the printer with his press. A woman asked, "So is all this done by hand?" he responded, "Yes, because I don't have any other body parts with quite enough dexterity."  I burst out laughing. No one else did.


I was there about 10 years ago for the first time. Went to take the kids to the big amusement parks in the area and stayed at a golf-course resort sandwiched in-between Williamsburg and the parks. Nice visit, won't do it again. I did manage to have an authentic Ginger Ale in one of the places in Williamsburg. I remember it was pretty good.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.

Well, according to TFA, it was totally intentional, but it was in 1956, so the effect of social media on the ones who did it will be negligible. Otoh, the parking lot was already itself ripped out in 2020 and archaeological investigations have been moving right along, so I guess they chose History.


In that case, it sounds like they've tried to right the wrong at  least. Nice to see history win

And fair enough on modernity, Ninja. Admittedly most of  my memory is of the tourist infrastructure about 20 years ago - it's been a bit.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Typical...  Make something out of nothing.   Times were MUCH  different  in the 50's, with regard to black people than they are today.   Not saying what they did was right, but it has been corrected.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't know that I've ever heard of Williamsburg referred to as a "modern city." It's barely a town, with a population of under 20K. It literally only exists because of its colonial history re-enactments. And Busch Gardens, which is terrible. Williamsburg Winery is also there, which is special because it produces more wine than any other winery (or group of wineries) in Virginia, and all of it is swill. I think they probably could have found a way to not build a parking lot over an 18th century Black church if they really, really wanted to.



City founded in 1632 only exists because of Busch Gardens? Man wtf trauma happened to you in the former capital of Virginia, to cause such a reaction to its mere mention?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't know that I've ever heard of Williamsburg referred to as a "modern city." It's barely a town, with a population of under 20K. It literally only exists because of its colonial history re-enactments. And Busch Gardens, which is terrible. Williamsburg Winery is also there, which is special because it produces more wine than any other winery (or group of wineries) in Virginia, and all of it is swill. I think they probably could have found a way to not build a parking lot over an 18th century Black church if they really, really wanted to.


What's wrong with Busch Gardens? It used to be a really fun park.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was an unfortunate event in American history, And our Government has been wicked to African Americans in Early history as well during slavery through the 1960's. However is CNN's goal here to make Americans feel guilty again for things current generations had nothing to do with? OR rather Is CNN just churning out trivia for the sake of doing it? The world may never know.
 
eKonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.

Well, according to TFA, it was totally intentional, but it was in 1956, so the effect of social media on the ones who did it will be negligible. Otoh, the parking lot was already itself ripped out in 2020 and archaeological investigations have been moving right along, so I guess they chose History.


Yup, this is a case where today's Colonial Williamsburg is doing the right thing, correcting (as well as it can be) the asshole decisions of the past.  Good for them.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.


Europe gets a lot of passes on this because, well, small space, same "race", any disputes are settled out of sight.

America is (despite the genocide of natives. We all put blinders on THAT, don't we?) much newer. Any erasure is much more deliberate. Whitey McWhiterson is the only history that matters.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Somaticasual: If it's intentional, let social media at them.
But at some point, a modern city will have to make a choice - History or the utility and value of the space in The Present?

And unfortunately, when you're  in a place basically overlayed with a  couple  of hundred years of History, that seems  like it would get more and more complicated as time goes on and the population grows.

Europe gets a lot of passes on this because, well, small space, same "race", any disputes are settled out of sight.

America is (despite the genocide of natives. We all put blinders on THAT, don't we?) much newer. Any erasure is much more deliberate. Whitey McWhiterson is the only history that matters.


Didn't they pave over a damn King of England? The hunchback one I think.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.