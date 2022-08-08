 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Prices have come down at the Gathering of the Juggalos (with many pix)   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
71
    More: Weird, Insane Clown Posse, 22nd Gathering of the Juggalos, four-day Insane Clown Posse, music festival, days of the year, best part of the Gathering, organized events, last night of the festival  
•       •       •

1844 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 9:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear there is nothing worse than ICPSTDs
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd feel safer there than at CPAC, and I'm a middle-aged white guy.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok
How did a Killer Klown From Outer Space sneak in

They really need to up security
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be curious to know how much the average Juggalo spends on tattoos over the course of his/her life, and what percentage of his/her total income that number represents.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. I wonder what happened to flathead dude, located on the left side of the pic 😬
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to connect the dots and see what that is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'd feel safer there than at CPAC, and I'm a middle-aged white guy.


No weirder than a CPAC. I'll give it that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd be curious to know how much the average Juggalo spends on tattoos over the course of his/her life, and what percentage of his/her total income that number represents.


Prison tats usually go through the barter system.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure these pics are from a typical weekend at Cedar Point.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie
Youtube csFDlJhbwRI
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA: You're all old now. Time to give it up in exchange for golf, fishing, or metal detecting at the beach.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that looks like fun.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who says clowns are wholesome doesn't know clowns, apparently.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x565]
[Fark user image 268x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


apparently fat, drunk and stupid is a way to go through life
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I want to connect the dots and see what that is.
[Fark user image 850x566]


That tat will definitely age well.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me there were at least Motherfarking Hayrides!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I want to connect the dots and see what that is.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Submit as a photoshop contest and see what happens.

\ This may be bad advice.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: PSA: You're all old now. Time to give it up in exchange for golf, fishing, or metal detecting at the beach.


The nice thing about being Juggalo is you don't get uglier the older you get.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the weight loss program has been working -- in reverse.    Isn't that your accountant over there?  The other accountant, not the one in the weekend gangsta biker gang.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fan of ICP but I would love to go to a gathering, always looks like a great time.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a great place to score some meth.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I want to connect the dots and see what that is.
[Fark user image 850x566]


cancer
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've heard, Juggalos are a welcoming subculture on par with Furries. Being more familiar with Furries, I say good on them.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I  find many juggalettes attractive.  Not sure what that says about me.
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that guy sporting a crown royal bag on his junk?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why anyone would shiat on Juggalos. They seem to be accepting of all races, genders, and identities.

We need more of that in this world.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: [Fark user image 850x565]
[Fark user image 268x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

apparently fat, drunk and stupid is a way to go through life


I just hope he washes that Crown Royal thong before giving it to grandma.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I watched a "documentary" years ago on YouTube. Some dude went to the gathering and filmed his experiences. It seems like a great time and the Juggalos were very welcoming. Seems like something that should be on my bucket list
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I  find many juggalettes attractive.  Not sure what that says about me.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Not sure why anyone would shiat on Juggalos. They seem to be accepting of all races, genders, and identities.

We need more of that in this world.


Yeah underneath all of those behavioral health issues, they are a better community than a large chunk of this nation.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I  find many juggalettes attractive.  Not sure what that says about me.


You like your girls with too much lipstick and too much rouge.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Not sure why anyone would shiat on Juggalos. They seem to be accepting of all races, genders, and identities.

We need more of that in this world.


Even the most progressive people need someone to look down on. It's just human nature.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's Pennsic for people without the ability to do make-believe, Burning Man for people without outdoor survival skills.  If it makes them happy and don't hurt anyone, Mazel Tov
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I call monkey business. Many of those women are actually attractive and have just put some face paint on.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that your tongue is supposed to be black like that, even if it is split. You might want to see someone.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: stuhayes2010: I  find many juggalettes attractive.  Not sure what that says about me.

You like your girls with too much lipstick and too much rouge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magorn: It's Pennsic for people without the ability to do make-believe, Burning Man for people without outdoor survival skills.  If it makes them happy and don't hurt anyone, Mazel Tov


This. I'm more of a Pennsic person, but I can relate. I'd be a hell of a lot more comfortable walking through this crowd than I would the average Trump rally, especially if I was in garb.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: stuhayes2010: I  find many juggalettes attractive.  Not sure what that says about me.

You like your girls with too much lipstick and too much rouge.


More fun when it rubs off.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I call monkey business. Many of those women are actually attractive and have just put some face paint on.


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

Cmon - this is a normie
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I watched a "documentary" years ago on YouTube. Some dude went to the gathering and filmed his experiences. It seems like a great time and the Juggalos were very welcoming. Seems like something that should be on my bucket list


Go to Pennsic. Hang out with the fringers. Dress funny, get hammered, have a good time.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: I call monkey business. Many of those women are actually attractive and have just put some face paint on.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x565]
Cmon - this is a normie


Next week, on Fox..

THE UNDERCOVER JUGGALO:
Newsreader by Night; Party by Day...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In times past I would join the jeering of the Juggalos. Until one day I took a long look at the infamous Juggalo child funeral picture. I can't judge anyone mourning their kid, or their friends & family supporting them.

Live and let live. You be you, Juggalos. Peaceful and fun, accepting and living, seeing you happy makes me happy.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd go. It looks like fun.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I watched a "documentary" years ago on YouTube. Some dude went to the gathering and filmed his experiences. It seems like a great time and the Juggalos were very welcoming. Seems like something that should be on my bucket list


Was it Joe Goes Juggalo?
Joe Goes Juggalo
Youtube ulGaxBPk2jI
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Uncle Pooky: Not sure why anyone would shiat on Juggalos. They seem to be accepting of all races, genders, and identities.

We need more of that in this world.

Yeah underneath all of those behavioral health issues, they are a better community than a large chunk of this nation.


I used to work with a Juggalo. He shot my boy Murdock in the head and is now in prison.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...Miss Juggalette beauty pageant...

Why yes I would like to google that, thank you.

media2.westword.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Magorn: It's Pennsic for people without the ability to do make-believe, Burning Man for people without outdoor survival skills.  If it makes them happy and don't hurt anyone, Mazel Tov

This. I'm more of a Pennsic person, but I can relate. I'd be a hell of a lot more comfortable walking through this crowd than I would the average Trump rally, especially if I was in garb.


For the Trump gathering I suppose it'd all depends on whether you exercise your right to keep and bear a polearm..
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.