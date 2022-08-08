 Skip to content
(NPR)   This explains so much about NPR's audience   (npr.org) divider line
73
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline as raping. That's not a hobby, NPR
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread doomed from the start.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?


What's a Nubian?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with both hobbies is the screaming. . .
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?


Have you never seen a dancing Christmas tree attack a Nubian goat? It is not a pretty sight. Save Our Goats!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like the idea of  maintaining a little free library.
I don't like the idea that the guy who started the trend sues anyone who builds and sells them.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* It's the only thing I can listen to on the radio that isn't right-wing talk, evangelical propaganda, or commercial pop music.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


I mean, I hate regular NPR listeners as well. And that one lady didc jockey makes me want to shove sharp things in my ears, every word she utters is just dripping with condescension.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR is like radio news stuff white people like.
https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/full-list-of-stuff-white-people-like/
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


You're just jealous of my goats.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


You hate people who have farms?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Today we'll talk about a new hobby called "wafting" where you sniff your farts and describe the notes and sensations you experience. This is Fresh Air.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I do like the idea of  maintaining a little free library.
I don't like the idea that the guy who started the trend sues anyone who builds and sells them.


(Susan G. Komen Foundation gives you a wink, then sues you for painting your free library pink.)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR is like radio news stuff white people like.
https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/full-list-of-stuff-white-people-like/


Whoa, there's a blast from the past. I remember their books being at B&N.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leslie Sends Out a Bat Signal | Parks and Recreation
Youtube DAjNoNUqs0Q
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

You hate people who have farms?


I hate those Monday to Friday Mellon Farmers the most.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL,
I listen to NPR in the morning for a quick news update, but I do appreciate some of the odd shiat like Zorba and Moth, etc..
But yes, some of the stories are riveting, some not so much
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They describe Nubian goats like they do people.
https://thefarmatwalnutcreek.com/sheep-goats-nubian-goat.html
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Today we'll talk about a new hobby called "wafting" where you sniff your farts and describe the notes and sensations you experience. This is Fresh Air.


Will there be a quiz in which, after evaluating flatulence, you have to guess from whom it emanated?
That would be "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Curious? Fun? Interesting? Not seeing a problem.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: AppleOptionEsc: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

You hate people who have farms?

I hate those Monday to Friday Mellon Farmers the most.


It's an older meme sir, but it monkey-fighting checks out.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?

What's a Nubian?


It's like an old bean, but more recent.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR is like radio news stuff white people like.
https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/full-list-of-stuff-white-people-like/


I was about to be offended but I do like Roller Derby and Conan O'Brien.

Some of the other things on that list not so much. Sweaters and scarves are a miss.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to randomly listen to the car talk show on NPR.   Left me with the impression that the average NPR listener drove a 19 year old Volvo and they were too cheap to take it to a mechanic.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

indylaw: *shrug* It's the only thing I can listen to on the radio that isn't right-wing talk, evangelical propaganda, or commercial pop music.

That  doesn't make it good
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


You must be a blast at parties
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I read the headline as raping. That's not a hobby, NPR


More of a passion project?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My town has little free libraries it's very nice.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Indeed subby. Personally I like being one of many artisanal breakdancing goat herders who rap while reading tarot, then performing an aerial feats wearing Halloween costumes after drinking some tea, then doing genealogy and solving two or three Rubik's cubes blindfolded after dropping off a book at free library and feeding the isopods.

What can I say, I'm an eclectic guy.
 
harlock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A veritable plethora of upper middle class white people hobbies!   For a group of people that loves to celebrate diversity, they are very oddly homogeneous and predictable in their ways.

/listens to NPR in the car sometimes
//doesn't take it too seriously
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I used to randomly listen to the car talk show on NPR.   Left me with the impression that the average NPR listener drove a 19 year old Volvo and they were too cheap to take it to a mechanic.


Don't be talkin' shiat about Click & Clack. NPR may have taken some odd turns as of late, but that show was a goddamned gem. I won't hear or read a word against it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

You must be a blast at parties


I'm not invited to parties.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?


Goats can be jerks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?

What's a Nubian?


Shut the fark up!
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think these hobbies are a problem. I think if the hobby is the only special thing you do in life it might be a problem.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
those quotes were so stupid for a second I thought I was in the Politics column.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


I raised isopods when I was a kid as food for my pet toad. I didn't know it was a thing.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cwheelie: indylaw: *shrug* It's the only thing I can listen to on the radio that isn't right-wing talk, evangelical propaganda, or commercial pop music.
That  doesn't make it good


It's literally the rich liberal WASP version of ALL of those things.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Eightballjacket: I used to randomly listen to the car talk show on NPR.   Left me with the impression that the average NPR listener drove a 19 year old Volvo and they were too cheap to take it to a mechanic.

Don't be talkin' shiat about Click & Clack. NPR may have taken some odd turns as of late, but that show was a goddamned gem. I won't hear or read a word against it.


From Click & Clack:

Caller: I have a problem with my VW Quantum...
Clack (interrupting): And you don't know any Quantum mechanics?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: capt.snicklefritz: AntonChigger: Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.

I understand the vitriol directed at the dancing christmas tree, but why the hate for Nubian goats?

What's a Nubian?

Shut the fark up!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR is like radio news stuff white people like.
https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/full-list-of-stuff-white-people-like/


many years back, Michelle Martin hosted "Tell me more".  lots of stories about Blacks, latinos, and native americans.  Stories I probably would never have heard anywhere else.
Then NPR cancelled the show (among many others, TBF)
I could hear the anger in her voice when she announced the upcoming cancellation.
That was the first time I heard about native american women being beaten & raped, and how local law enforcement did not take it seriously.  I'm sure it was happening before, that is just the first time I heard about it.
/ I know, I sound white.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Damn you and your... *checking notes*... providing a place for the neighborhood to try out & give each other free books!"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RolfBlitzer: Today we'll talk about a new hobby called "wafting" where you sniff your farts and describe the notes and sensations you experience. This is Fresh Air.

Will there be a quiz in which, after evaluating flatulence, you have to guess from whom it emanated?
That would be "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"


Or "Quick Quick... Please Smell Me!"
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you have one of these hobbies I want you to know I hate you.


-Yo I got me some hobbies that are really quite dapper,
-I'm your local farmers market goat raisin' rapper
-all day long I'm slingin' rhymes like a hooligan,
- but every evening you can find me milkin on mah nubians

Word.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I read the headline as raping. That's not a hobby, NPR


... [goes back to collecting pogs]
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That person solving a Rubik's cube blindfolded is wearing a 21 Pilots shirt, which is WAY too commercial for NPR. Please upgrade to Lana Del Rey or Pigeon Pit.
 
johndalek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DAjNoNUqs0Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


i do love jazz--and to this day my favorite station to listen to jazz is KNKX 88.5 in seattle/tacoma.  so you are right--a long time npr listener.
 
