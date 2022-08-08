 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   That's a penis table   (news.com.au) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gave me a good laugh.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The  table will not be going to the prominent family of moyels it was planned for...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Website (mobile) won't load. So instead, witty wordplay.

The penis mighter than the table.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like a geoduck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whomever posed for the creator of that table might want to get his schmekel looked at by a urologist.

/ YMMV.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not a penis, it's a blown up picture of a zit at the moment of it being popped.

So how's breakfast going today fellow farkers?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"When you put 'Ana Julieta' into Google, only this will appear. Nothing about an architect or a DJ."

Fark user imageView Full Size


if only there were some way for this to have been kept private. if only...
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That one must have been circumcised at an angle.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got an article of some guy airdropping dick pics.
 
Creoena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're spending $2600 on a coffee table, you deserve a penis on it.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything about that woman screams "look at meeeeee"
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try selling it at next year's SDCC as a Dr. Manhattan table.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she's had it for more than four hours she might want to get it checked out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "When you put 'Ana Julieta' into Google, only this will appear. Nothing about an architect or a DJ."

[Fark user image 440x248] [View Full Size image _x_]

if only there were some way for this to have been kept private. if only...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bing finds her, first five or so pictures.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

virgo47: Everything about that woman screams "look at meeeeee"


Nobody wants to look at Brazilian women. Why can't they accept this?
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Know what looks good on a penis table?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
