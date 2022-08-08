 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Fark-ready headline: "Man who 'tastes' words had to move out as flatmate's name felt like wee" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it didn't help that his flatmate's name was Yurin.

Also, apropos of not much, I wrote a micro-story a number of years ago about a visual-auditory synaesthete:

Dorpa answered the phone in response to its special ring that indicated someone was calling her from the lobby of her apartment building. "Hello?"
"Uh, hi," said the reverberating, attenuated voice on the other end. "I'm here about the couches?"
"Come on up! Apartment 304."

She pressed 6 on the receiver to unlock the lobby door and waited patiently for the gentleman to come up. She looked around the living room again. The walls were a deceptively flat maroon, but the rainbow legs of her coffee table peeked out from under the tie-died tablecloth, atop which was a crystal vase containing an artful arrangement of crocuses, posies, daisies, orchids, violets, honeysuckle, and baby's breath.

Accompanying them, and bracketing the coffee table on two sides were the couches she had posted for sale online. Their flower pattern wasn't quite as colourful, being predominantly brown and orange with splashes of green and yellow, but they were a symphony all their own -- and she meant that quite literally. Dorpa was a synaesthete, which meant that the part of her brain responsible for processing sensory input had a few crossed wires. There are numerous different kinds of synaesthesia; some people associated colours with numbers and letters; for others, numbers and letters occupied different positions in space. Dorpa was a colour-sound synaesthete, which meant that she associated certain colours with certain musical notes and instruments.

The sensation was quite strong, and as such everything she saw made sound. Much of the time, particularly walking around in public, it was just a jumble of random notes, like an orchestra warming up, all tuning their instruments at the same time. Art galleries were always a mixed bag. She liked the most of the sounds of Renoir, Monet, and da Vinci, but Picasso, Van Gough, Munch, and Dali all evoked various levels of cacophony that she couldn't stand to be around.

It was with this aural aesthetic that she chose her surroundings. It mattered not so much that her paints, furnishings and decorative notions looked good to the average eye, but that it sounded good to the synesthetic ear, and especially that it sounded good with the rest of the room. Her choice of wall paint, for example, provided a nice, constant, low-pitched drone of a cello that served as a foundation for the rest of the things in the room to build their symphony upon.

It was her couches that bothered her, though. They sounded lovely at the thrift store, and their colour scheme and flowery pattern were in a key that matched her wall paint. To most people however, they were hideous, and so they were marked cheaply, which suited Dorpa just fine. She had them delivered to her home, and once they were brought in and put in place, they did sound rather nice, but after a while she realized that they fell flat somewhere, like an orchestra that was missing a crucial section. They unbalanced the room -- like too many strings and not enough piano. Over time, that began to bother her quite seriously. That was why she decided she had to do something with them, hence her post online inviting someone to come and take them.

There was a knock at the door. The man had finally made it up the elevator. She went over, unlatched the chain lock, turned the deadbolt, and opened the door to invite him in.

"Come in, please. The couches are right over there," Dorpa waved a hand toward the living room where the couches awaited.
The man politely removed his shoes and headed into the living room. Dorpa followed behind after closing the door behind him.
"Wow," the man said as he regarded the couches. "That is some serious 70s kitsch. It's great! I have a thing for 60s and 70s styles, you know. Lava lamps, bean bag chairs, disco balls -- you ought to see my place, it's like stepping back in time."
"I'll bet," Dorpa replied. Clearly he was stuck in the past and almost certainly lived alone, but otherwise he seemed perfectly harmless and utterly mesmerized by the couch. That's why he didn't even notice Dorpa's knife slicing his throat open.

She worked quickly. She made sure to cut deep enough to sever the vocal cords so he couldn't scream, but not all the way through. She needed some control. She quickly supported him from behind with one arm under his and around the barrel of his chest, while the other held his head back, allowing her to aim the twin jets of arterial spray.

In as measured a manner as she could, she directed him this way and that until his heart finally stopped beating. She then stepped back to regard her work. Now that was perfect. The swaths of blood red across the couches provided just the right note to complete the symphony. Now the couches sang harmoniously with the rest of the room. Dorpa was rather pleasantly surprised to note that the man's lifeless corpse, now slumped on the floor, added a couple of bass notes and a C-major chord that played a fascinating and unexpected counterpoint. She was rather disappointed now that she'd have to get rid of the body.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm Coors Smith, nice to meet you.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm sure it didn't help that his flatmate's name was Yurin.

dictionary.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This has been a fun read
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was his friend "allegedly Dave?"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have this same problem, but it's hyper-localized to Jimmy Buffett tasting like shiat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does he know?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


=


Fark user imageView Full Size


+

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kat Timpf , that skinny blond girl on Gutfelds show has that condition, she mentioned it on the show once and of course Gutfeld pipes up and tells her to say the word 'pee pee'....."say pee pee...say pee pee", I guess he wanted his co-host to taste piss in her mouth, what-a guy.

/she talked about it for awhile, was fascinating actually
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Benny Hill -- Can I Go Wee Now?
Youtube nUBTZVE1MBw

sorry for the low quality....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I knew someone like that I would find out which names tasted awful and would randomly yell them at him because I'm hilarious like that.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a business with Morgan Freeman saying names in desirable combinations.  Say that "Abigail" tastes like bread, "Otis" tastes like a good marinara, and "Arlo" is a good fresh mozzarella.  "Abigail Otis Arlo" makes a nice pizza.  Maybe follow it with "Milo Brooke Seth Delilah", a banana split.
 
