(9News (Australia))   Not that China has any intentions of invading, they just like to launch long-range airstrike drills around Taiwan for the hell of it   (9news.com.au) divider line
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let me know when they start massive movements of troops, supplies, and fuel to their costal bases. Until then, it is all Saber rattling.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How long has North Korea been tossing missiles over Japan or is North Korea's war just with the ocean?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby has sky to sell before it falls.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They don't intend to invade.
Taiwan is worth a great deal more to the PRC as it is than it would be as a territory.
What idiot wants to trade a prosperous, self-sufficient neighbor for a few million hungry mouths to feed?
Especially if that neighbor can be used as a foil in one's own internal politics.
Get real.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is exactly a show because the Chinese can. If they actually wanted to try to stop us...they'd try to stop us. This is a tantrum.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: They don't intend to invade.
Taiwan is worth a great deal more to the PRC as it is than it would be as a territory.
What idiot wants to trade a prosperous, self-sufficient neighbor for a few million hungry mouths to feed?
Especially if that neighbor can be used as a foil in one's own internal politics.
Get real.


Yeah, I just do see them doing now. Especially after seeing how much it strengthens NATO and EU after Russia started it. Not to mention China needs computer chips and the ROC is just going to blow that shiat the fark up once they land as burned earth policy.
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me know when they start massive movements of troops, supplies, and fuel to their costal bases. Until then, it is all Saber rattling.


I think why people forget that there will be big warning signs for a full on invasion is a combination of movies and stuff that show similar huge events suddenly happening without any warning, and news corporations desperate for eyeballs screaming for attention. "Woah, could WW3 kick off TODAY?! Here's some asshole in a suit pretending to be an expert!"
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: They don't intend to invade.
Taiwan is worth a great deal more to the PRC as it is than it would be as a territory.
What idiot wants to trade a prosperous, self-sufficient neighbor for a few million hungry mouths to feed?
Especially if that neighbor can be used as a foil in one's own internal politics.
Get real.

Yeah, I just do see them doing now. Especially after seeing how much it strengthens NATO and EU after Russia started it. Not to mention China needs computer chips and the ROC is just going to blow that shiat the fark up once they land as burned earth policy.


It is to their benefit to allow Taiwan to prosper and produce, and to biatch and moan and act the injured party about it. The Chinese don't generally do emotional, impulsive things.
They will leave this situation as it is for the nonce - it's working for them.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This first world posturing is so farking cringe at this point...

e.g.,

70s Russia: might just annihilate all of western civilization

2022 Russia: griefing neighboring countries because GDP less than Texas

We're at the point of human history where WMDs exist, but because of natural escalation and mutually assured destruction, we've gone back to like 1880s warfare. 

"Maybe that bomb killed our target maybe it didn't...but WE'RE FOR SURE BEING A NUSCIANCE RIGHT?!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jeez, we get it already, you guys are bloodthirsty warmongers just like your pals the Orcs. And just like them and other totalitarians, you put on a great choreographed show, but everyone else knows what a Chinese amphibious landing would look like in practice.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: They don't intend to invade.
Taiwan is worth a great deal more to the PRC as it is than it would be as a territory.
What idiot wants to trade a prosperous, self-sufficient neighbor for a few million hungry mouths to feed?
Especially if that neighbor can be used as a foil in one's own internal politics.
Get real.

Yeah, I just do see them doing now. Especially after seeing how much it strengthens NATO and EU after Russia started it. Not to mention China needs computer chips and the ROC is just going to blow that shiat the fark up once they land as burned earth policy.


We need to get chip making going in other countries as fast as we can. I know the US is working on it, but Europe and India need to step up too.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I say we should strike Taiwan first, just to show the Chinese how it's done.

THAT'S how you do it, farkheads.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the official U.S. government policy on China potentially attacking Taiwan is, "I wish a motherfarker would." 

Good.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Come on my red tagged CCP stooges. I know you are reading this as you angrily push funny as we shiat talk the CCP.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I say we should strike Taiwan first, just to show the Chinese how it's done.

THAT'S how you do it, farkheads.


The under-utilized pre-emptive military market. I love it...how can I get my quickly depleting mutual fund involved?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: How long has North Korea been tossing missiles over Japan or is North Korea's war just with the ocean?


The NORKS continue to fight the oppressive Atlantean regime?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I say we should strike Taiwan first, just to show the Chinese how it's done.

THAT'S how you do it, farkheads.


Strike the fab plant, then China loses interest in Taiwan.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: How long has North Korea been tossing missiles over Japan or is North Korea's war just with the ocean?


Poseidon and Neptune must be getting a little bit annoyed with their antics.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Jeez, we get it already, you guys are bloodthirsty warmongers just like your pals the Orcs. And just like them and other totalitarians, you put on a great choreographed show, but everyone else knows what a Chinese amphibious landing would look like in practice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is exactly a show because the Chinese can. If they actually wanted to try to stop us...they'd try to stop us. This is a tantrum.


Yep. Pelosi cost them a great deal of face. Their blog/Twitter scene is uncharacteristically embarrassed and angry with the Party. So of course the Party throws another tantrum. It's what they do.

"[The government] only chants slogans loudly while greatly disappointing the public with its actual actions," one person wrote on Sina Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

For reference, there had been loud calls for China to shoot Pelosi's plane down.

The world is going to have a major problem over the next century, dealing with the consequences of China's society-wide fascist militarization of a billion and a half people.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Come on my red tagged CCP stooges. I know you are reading this as you angrily push funny as we shiat talk the CCP.


Looking forward to adding to my commie Russian/Chinese Stooge Red 5 favorites
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: iheartscotch: This is exactly a show because the Chinese can. If they actually wanted to try to stop us...they'd try to stop us. This is a tantrum.

Yep. Pelosi cost them a great deal of face. Their blog/Twitter scene is uncharacteristically embarrassed and angry with the Party. So of course the Party throws another tantrum. It's what they do.

"[The government] only chants slogans loudly while greatly disappointing the public with its actual actions," one person wrote on Sina Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

For reference, there had been loud calls for China to shoot Pelosi's plane down.

The world is going to have a major problem over the next century, dealing with the consequences of China's society-wide fascist militarization of a billion and a half people.


They will miss the American Century
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: Intrepid00: Come on my red tagged CCP stooges. I know you are reading this as you angrily push funny as we shiat talk the CCP.

Looking forward to adding to my commie Russian/Chinese Stooge Red 5 favorites



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Fano: Intrepid00: Come on my red tagged CCP stooges. I know you are reading this as you angrily push funny as we shiat talk the CCP.

Looking forward to adding to my commie Russian/Chinese Stooge Red 5 favorites


[Fark user image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]



Churchill FR that dude at the BBQ who looks at the people passing a joint like they're absolute plebs.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if that's not churchill don't annihilate me, i just got off the grave shift and am barely even drunk yet
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: BigNumber12: iheartscotch: This is exactly a show because the Chinese can. If they actually wanted to try to stop us...they'd try to stop us. This is a tantrum.

Yep. Pelosi cost them a great deal of face. Their blog/Twitter scene is uncharacteristically embarrassed and angry with the Party. So of course the Party throws another tantrum. It's what they do.

"[The government] only chants slogans loudly while greatly disappointing the public with its actual actions," one person wrote on Sina Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

For reference, there had been loud calls for China to shoot Pelosi's plane down.

The world is going to have a major problem over the next century, dealing with the consequences of China's society-wide fascist militarization of a billion and a half people.

They will miss the American Century


I keep telling people that, and they keep wondering why a stranger is talking to them at the grocery store.
 
