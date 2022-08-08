 Skip to content
Day 166 of WW3: UKR accuses Orcs of launching rockets at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelensky rules out future negotiations if Orcs conduct referendums in occupied Ukraine. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
99
    Ukraine, Russia, Military, Ukrainian officials, Ukrainian military, Black Sea, armed forces, Russian forces  
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like Ukraine hit all three bridges again, and the Antonsky one twice, a full load at each end.

Hope the Russians on the other side packed a lunch.

https://mobile.twitter.com/NLwartracker/status/1556573830277201921
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad news, it would appear the Russians have mastered Star Trek  transporter technology.

https://mobile.twitter.com/301military/status/1556572164790358016

These attempts at distraction grow ever more futile and silly.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Medic Zero: Bad news, it would appear the Russians have mastered Star Trek  transporter technology.

https://mobile.twitter.com/301military/status/1556572164790358016

These attempts at distraction grow ever more futile and silly.


If you build it
They will not be able to come
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Israelis say they're done with their special operation:

https://mobile.twitter.com/301military/status/1556308638041608192
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This could be interesting

https://mobile.twitter.com/LvivJournal/status/1556586012108800002

TheLvivJournal
@LvivJournal
A column of HIMARS was spotted in Bucharest...
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what changed, but I'm happy to see Ukraine sometimes having a lot more success bringing  down incoming missiles:

https://mobile.twitter.com/KpsZSU/status/1556592418937606144
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this dude teleported... Somewhere (graphic).

https://mobile.twitter.com/SpiritOfKabanah/status/1556584347997700098

This is the
@SpiritOfKabanah
21+ Amazing targeting skill lately: Russian invader in his trench recieves a direct hit by a bomblet dropped by the Drone Autel EVO 640t.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Je vous presente: la premiere Boom du Jour!

https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1556333369155371009

note: if you go to the FB link in the twitter page it goes to the full length version, which is tough to watch.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 30 to August 5. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bertor_vidas: As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.


Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Medic Zero: Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.


Whiskey
Tango
Alpha
Foxtrot

I hope this is not true.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Supposedly Russia used its hypersonic missiles:

https://mobile.twitter.com/ukrmilitary/status/1556591742991974403

Maybe why the air raid alarm didn't go off for Vinnitsyia?

Wonder if it actually hit anything.  The Ukrainians usually try and keep that info to themselves.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Medic Zero: Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.


I've seen some things about NBC gear being donated. Don't know if it is commonly issued.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the night is dark, and filled with HIMARS:

https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1556588755469103105
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.


GODDAMNIT, me calling it Chonobyl 2: Electric Boogaloo was supposed to be a joke!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.

GODDAMNIT, me calling it Chonobyl 2: Electric Boogaloo was supposed to be a joke!


Here is a related article that can be translated:

https://rossiyskiy-diktator.blogspot.com/2022/08/general-vasilyev-komanduyet.html?spref=tw&m=1

Looking for more sources
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technical porn:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1556594634268475393
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best I can do is a FB post: https://twitter.com/motytchak/status/1556588579953967104

Google Translate transcript:
News feed of Zaporozhye | Z
today at 14:58
+
"There will be either Russian land - or a scorched desert" - Major General Vasilyev,
commander of the ZNPP garrison.
The head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the RF
Armed Forces, the commander of the garrison of the liberated Zaporozhye nuclear
power plant, Major General Valery Vasilyev, spoke to the soldiers. We give a
fragment of an appeal to the garrison. As a response to the panic that
Western-funded "international" organizations such as the IAEA produce.
"You all understand that there is a war going on for the right of existence of the
Russian people. For our right to live in peace and harmony with everyone. But if
the collective West denies us this right, if American weapons, mercenaries and instructors
are used to seize the territories that we have already been released - we are
ready for a variety of scenarios.
This station was built by Russian people for all Slavic brothers. Now the Nazis
have decided to decommunize our common past. Therefore, there will be either
Russian free land - or a scorched desert! And you, the soldiers of the great Russian army,
must be ready to carry out an important order.
As you know, we have mined all the important facilities of the Zaporozhye Nuclear
Power Plant. And we do not hide it from the enemy. We warned them. The enemy knows that the
station will be either Russian or no one's. We are ready for the consequences of this step.
And you, warriors-liberators, must understand that we have no other way. And
if there is the toughest order, we must fulfill it with honor!"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euromaiden is also reporting it:

https://mobile.twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1556597546004484096
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how amnesty international feels about the orcs threatening to completely detonate six nuclear reactors.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy thoughts: Belarus

https://www.anews.com.tr/world/2022/08/08/belarusians-to-sabotage-ukraine-war-opposition-leader-says?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitter
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
503rd Separate battalion of marines destroy russian positions.

booms
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the nuclear cloud will head towards Russia.

Brilliant.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Did everyone have dirty bomb on their bingo card?

https://mobile.twitter.com/StratcomCentre/status/1556591524065976321

I guess it shouldn't be any surprise that baby rapers will stoop to any level.

Are the Ukrainians issued gas masks? I haven't noticed any. I won't be surprised when the Russians break out the gas warfare.  At this point it seems more likely than not.


I do recall that several military aid packages have included NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protective gear and decontamination equipment.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha investigate the sudden appearance of High-speed Anti-Russian Missiles in today's exciting episode:


"My HARM Comes Over The Ocean," or "I AM (WILD) WEASEL!"


Stay safe, and have a great day!
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: I wonder how amnesty international feels about the orcs threatening to completely detonate six nuclear reactors.


Easy - Its Ukraine's fault for building them so close to civilians.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that dude blows the plant, he will contaminate all of continental Europe. That's not a difficult sell to a populace for a casus belli.
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK helpfully tells me I'm 57 today

so for the leonine and other astrologically inclined doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
