(MSN)   Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust. No word on what the catfish did   (msn.com) divider line
    MSN  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noodling?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if they went after those carp (say 51% of the catch), they might be lauded instead of fined.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.  The CodFather of New Bedford MA puts them to shame.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I bet if they went after those carp (say 51% of the catch), they might be lauded instead of fined.


Agents found ice chests containing roughly 665 blue catfish.

Yeah, you'd have to throw them back in order to get credit for that. Make a big fish trap, manually sort all the non-asian carp, let them go. Killing the fish you caught doesn't make you good, especially when you are not supposed to.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I bet if they went after those carp (say 51% of the catch), they might be lauded instead of fined.


The best thing they could do with the carp is grind them up for fertilizer..Same for zebra mussles..

Not really sure eating catfish from the Mississippi would taste good..Probably taste pretty  much like dirt.
I've lived a good chunk of my life not far from the Mississippi, and I don't think i've ever eaten a fish from it..
And not sure I would ever want too...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of trotlines.

Seriously, though, there's a commercial need for that many fish?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article didn't say how they were caught.   That's a lot of fishing or they shocked them maybe.

dionysusaur: I bet if they went after those carp (say 51% of the catch), they might be lauded instead of fined.


They're trying to market the carp as a food.  Waiting to hear how the kids like Carp Cakes with Ranch dressing in their school lunches.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Noodling?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: That's a lot of trotlines.

Seriously, though, there's a commercial need for that many fish?


There is always a commercial need for food. Especially when you can undercut Sysco. 50 bucks cheaper to buy 50 pounds of fish? I NEED IT!

It isn't like fish can't be frozen. Not every restaurant has Michelin stars.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness.
Now our soldiers are safe.
I thought I had a girlfriend back home, too.
Once.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Noodling?


I came to ask that.

I spoke to a German colleague about noodling the other day.  He was very enthusiastic about it. Not about doing it himself or even trying it, but he found the videos on YouTube very entertaining.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, I believe they engaged in the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona, and I for one will sleep sounder knowing that they're off the streets out of the rivers.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some twelve year old member of the family is happy that they don't have 600 fish to clean.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Northern: Amateurs.  The CodFather of New Bedford MA puts them to shame.


I'm sure the $20 he's left with after each fishing trip is really adding up.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust. No word on what the catfish did"

I'm guessing catfishing.

/sorry.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: dionysusaur: I bet if they went after those carp (say 51% of the catch), they might be lauded instead of fined.

The best thing they could do with the carp is grind them up for fertilizer..Same for zebra mussles..

Not really sure eating catfish from the Mississippi would taste good..Probably taste pretty  much like dirt.
I've lived a good chunk of my life not far from the Mississippi, and I don't think i've ever eaten a fish from it..
And not sure I would ever want too...


This, I've lived in St. Louis almost all my life, I've canoed on the Mississippi, I don't even know of people that fish in the Mississippi.  It is a dirty river.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sammaata? Can't do the cop math on the street value?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The five men from Mississippi [...] were discovered [...] fishing on a levee

Louisiana women and Mississippi men took their Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The daily limit in Louisiana is 100. The article says "at least" 5 men were busted with over 600 catfish. If these guys can find another fella or 2 to come forward, then there is no limit violation - only a fishing without a license violation.

I love catfish ... I could eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A big slab of baked catfish, steamed vegetables and jasmine rice ... omg ... i'll be in my kitchen ...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: The daily limit in Louisiana is 100. The article says "at least" 5 men were busted with over 600 catfish. If these guys can find another fella or 2 to come forward, then there is no limit violation - only a fishing without a license violation.


They got greedy.

Now gritty is on the case.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: The daily limit in Louisiana is 100. The article says "at least" 5 men were busted with over 600 catfish. If these guys can find another fella or 2 to come forward, then there is no limit violation - only a fishing without a license violation.

They got greedy.

Now gritty is on the case.


Greedy? These fishermen sound like excellent family men and farmers. No part of a catfish goes to waste as they are a superfood and fertilizer. I suspect these fish were going to transitioned into food and big, fat tomatoes.

5 guys landing 665 cats from the levee ... mad skills ... props and butter to those guys ...
 
