(Fox 2 St. Louis)   If you plan on reading only one article today about spelunkers finding something interesting in a dark cave, click this one, read 3/4 of it and see if this one is good enough   (fox2now.com) divider line
    More: Strange, English-language films, The Rescuers, Cave, Rescue, Missouri, Caving, Rick Haley, Perry County, Arkansas  
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's about subby's mom?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy spelunkers.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going from the Fark preview, I thought it was a tribble, or an old TOS prop.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woofsday thread right there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did you even get down there, old doggo?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew god damn lucky pooch
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as survival in darkness goes, we humans have no idea how handy a nose is.  a dog's nose is so much more useful than ours, I imagine total darkness with a super nose isn't much of a handicap.

Like it is said, humans can smell a stew, dogs can smell the meat, the carrots, the potatoes, the broth.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: As far as survival in darkness goes, we humans have no idea how handy a nose is.  a dog's nose is so much more useful than ours, I imagine total darkness with a super nose isn't much of a handicap.

Like it is said, humans can smell a stew, dogs can smell the meat, the carrots, the potatoes, the broth.


People who track use their nose all the time. Us agrarian humans, have no use for the skill. Our nose is not useless, but like the primates we are, we don't instinctively know what the input signals mean.

Dogs noses are powerful enough to not need training. It just works. They have 100 million receptors, we have 6 million. They don't even have to think.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gone since June 9th?
That's a VERY lucky dog.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are you sure it's a real dog?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
