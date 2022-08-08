 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Two Waltons are charged with producing homemade child sexual abuse material   (ajc.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, Coroner, Police, 35-year-old Zachary Jacoby Zulock, Sheriff, third man, county's Division, protective custody, Walton County sheriff's deputies  
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goddamnit
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
John Boy - Nooooo! Leave Erin alone!
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was honestly expecting the Walmart Waltons
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good night Jim Bob.  ....    Good night John Boy.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just shocked they aren't holding positions in the Repuglican party.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baka-san: I was honestly expecting the Walmart Waltons


It would fit with the billionaire global elite pedophile trope we've been experience in this shiatty plotline
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rebuplivans promote chilnb secksuals exbloitations.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sick Sad World.bmp
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Typical. The Waltons are fine with selling cheap foreign-made junk in their stores, but shop American when it comes to their needs.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Typical. The Waltons are fine with selling cheap foreign-made junk in their stores, but shop American when it comes to their needs.


Well done subby. Got a solid bite in the first 10 comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Just shocked they aren't holding positions in the Repuglican party.


Goddammit, not every child molester is in the republican party. They could have also been a priest.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: I was honestly expecting the Walmart Waltons


Pretty sure that's what Subby was alluding to. Got me to click and curse them. Fark clickbaiting is the new Rickroll.

/May those Farkers, if found guilty, have a very long prison stay.
// ...The Special Hell.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Just shocked they aren't holding positions in the Repuglican party.

Goddammit, not every child molester is in the republican party. They could have also been a priest.


Venn diagram, circle, etc.
 
algman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: baka-san: I was honestly expecting the Walmart Waltons

Pretty sure that's what Subby was alluding to. Got me to click and curse them. Fark clickbaiting is the new Rickroll.

/May those Farkers, if found guilty, have a very long prison stay.
// ...The Special Hell.


I think this is going to split pretty directly along generational lines. Anybody over 50 is going to think of Jon Boy, anybody under is going to think about work.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Just shocked they aren't holding positions in the Repuglican party.


Yet.
 
