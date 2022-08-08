 Skip to content
(SFGate)   See the sights on a weeklong cruise from San Francisco to Stockton for only $6000. You know you want to   (sfgate.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wasn't "With Excursion To Stockton" a Key & Peele sketch, or a Peele horror film?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shave one zero off that price and it would be kinda fun.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ahhhh, Stockton. The San Juaquin riviera. Home of the fentanyl wine cooler.
 
Unda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of note: Because of the Jones act, since the cruise does not dock at an international destination, unlike most cruises Americans are familiar with, it must be registered as a US vessel conforming to US regulations with a US crew - which probably explains a portion of its higher price tag.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since it costs $2,413 to fly round trip from San Francisco Intl. to Stockton Municipal Airport (65 miles apart), $6,000 ($5,397) isn't so bad.

$2,413 was the cheapest flight. The most expensive was $3,689.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: shave two zeros off that price and it would still be a turd in a punchbowl.


...that's just like, my opinion man.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Taking money from the rich is all fine and good, but they won't all waste their time on something this unexciting.
 
