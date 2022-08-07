 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pediatric orthopedic surgeon makes the mistake of tweeting that a child with scoliosis shouldn't visit a chiropractor. Learns a valuable lesson in the mental state of chiropractor fans   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are you implying that chiropractic fans are not well adjusted?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last April I wrenched my back terribly, to the point I could barely get out of bed and couldn't tie my shoes for a couple days. I hurt it the way a good Farker should, lifting a keg of beer out of a van.

Desperate, I tried a chiropractor and left with minor relief, but just as bad the next day.  I went to a doctor, a younger guy who told me he had broken his back a couple years earlier.  He recommended a nearby massage parlor, which he said did more for him than anything else.  I looked it up online and it appeared.... questionable.  But I was desperate, so I went, hoping I would not be the next Robert Kraft or Deshaun Watson.  After one session I was back to 75%.  After the second session I was 100%.  And no funny business.

So my personal anecdotal experience is Asian massage parlor > doctor > chiropractor.

Please do your own research, though, because your results may vary substantially..
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The wikipedia page on the guy who invented the Chiropractic method is super crazy. Dude was a snake oil salesman who claimed the spirit of a deceased Dr passed on the practice to him

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_David_Palmer
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chiroquacktic is unscientific superstitious nonsense at its core.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have had my back done many times, (free through GFs work) I won't have my neck done, but it seems like work on back.
My 2¢.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

In your case the underlying issue was musculature not skeletal.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I have had my back done many times, (free through GFs work) I won't have my neck done, but it seems like work on back.
My 2¢.


You essentially went to physical therapist. Real chiropractic believes it can cure farking cancer and every other disease in the world.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sounds like a happy ending!
 
Felgraf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Smurfnazi420: I have had my back done many times, (free through GFs work) I won't have my neck done, but it seems like work on back.
My 2¢.

You essentially went to physical therapist. Real chiropractic believes it can cure farking cancer and every other disease in the world.


Yeah, massage therapy, especially when they're well trained, can be very helpful.

(Including 'hey your posture sucks b/c you're not using some muscles properly, so I am going to pin this muscle in place and have you do a specific movement so you can figure out how to do it WITHOUT that muscle.  You'll know when you do it wrong because it will hurt like fark while I'm doing this.')
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey, no spoilers!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I occasionally see a chiropractor who is really a sports medicine/massage therapist. He does great work, and has never said the word "subluxation".
 
razyjean
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My CSS: My pediatrician lost his license because he did chiropractic adjustments. He did it to me a couple of times after we found out I had scoliosis (mid 1990's). My family wasn't the one that sued, but I guess we could have. I had already moved on to Shriner's before Dr. Chin disappeared, and only found out what happened several years later.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sounds odd. Never heard of massage pinning a muscle in place and google doesn't find it. Closest I found was pin and stretch massage method which does not pin a muscle to place.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I use to work for a radiologist. I did transcription.

Occasionally a chiropractor would send x-rays to him to be read. (For insurance or patient's family wanting a second opinion) The chiropractor would include a laundry list diagnosis of problems and conditions having  nothing to with the actual films.

Lesions. Chiropractors were wild about lesions on X-rays.

The X-rays we're almost always read as normal. Occasionally "copious amounts of gas in the bowels" would be indicated on the read.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My father-in-law was a surgeon. He saw some killed by "adjustments". Hard pass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chiropractors on YouTube is one of the most farking strange online communities out there. They act like rock stars.
 
