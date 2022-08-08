 Skip to content
(Winnipeg Sun)   High speed chase through Manitoba mud goes about as expected   (winnipegsun.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I envision this going very similar to the old Midas commercial.

Canadian Police Chase
Youtube QsxV49pmnL8
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Box of Rain (2015 Remaster)
Youtube EIHySCL-puM
Nobody runs for fun
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garcia & Grisman, "Friend of the Devil" on Late Show, Sept. 15, 1993 (st.)
Youtube lI_E6s0wvIo
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was thinking something about beating my feet on mississippi mud :P

Autocarrot says that's wrong, and I don't carrot.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I expected a moose to be involved.
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Inside the vehicle, officers located drugs and several weapons including a replica handgun.

Either it's a real handgun, or it's a toy gun. what's with this "replica" BS?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I expected a moose to be involved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
