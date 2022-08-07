 Skip to content
(NYPost)   If anyone was worried there wouldn't be rampant cheating on the NYPD Sergeant's Exam, rest assured that turned out to be a vicious rumor   (nypost.com) divider line
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be curious to see if they trace the text messages to both the senders & receivers in order to identify those suspected of cheating. Of course, maybe the cops learned something from the Secret Service and are all busily wiping their devices right now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Orr: I'll be curious to see if they trace the text messages to both the senders & receivers in order to identify those suspected of cheating. Of course, maybe the cops learned something from the Secret Service and are all busily wiping their devices right now.


Plus it's very, very hard to prove they recipients read or, or used the information, especially if it was unsolicited - which it pretty much automatically is in a group messaging situation
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops? Dishonest? I AM SHOCKED! Shocked, I say!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I'd be more shocked if they didn't cheat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Argh - that's it - reverting this browser fork update right now.  Anything that actually makes my typing even more incomprehensible is too farked up for anyone

Plus it's very, very hard to prove they recipients read or, or used the information, especially if it was unsolicited - which it pretty much automatically is in a group messaging situation


Argh - that's it - reverting this browser fork update right now.  Anything that actually makes my typing even more incomprehensible is too farked up for anyone
 
CthulhuCalling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think statistical analysis of the daily pass rates would throw a red flag.

Anyway... They obviously can't be trusted. Take away their badges and funds review all their arrests. Everything these people have done as a police officer is now suspect.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Of course they are going to trace the messages. How else will they be able to determine in which locker to leave the dead rats after the owner gets shot during an unsolved burglary call and no backup arrives.


Of course they are going to trace the messages. How else will they be able to determine in which locker to leave the dead rats after the owner gets shot during an unsolved burglary call and no backup arrives.
 
CthulhuCalling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns. But pull their funds too
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the difference between chronic A and chronic B?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: So what is the difference between chronic A and chronic B?


Chronic?  Ayyy!

We B out :(


Chronic?  Ayyy!

We B out :(
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One interesting option might be to simply toss the results of *everyone* taking this exam as it is "tainted" and retest the entire lot under more strict conditions. Those who passed on the initial test and failed miserably on the retest probably deserve extra scrutiny to see if:

a) they aligned with the day 1/day 2 ordering
b) they were on the receiving end of any text chains with the test information
c) there is any statistical significance to the questions they got right & the questions they received in the text

I would also like to see if there's any code of conduct or testing regulations regarding the dissemination of the test questions or answers. I would have to believe there is, given even common tests like the SAT have such clauses. If so, every single cop who *sent* a text with the test information should be immediately reprimanded (including rescinding any promotion they might have gotten by passing the test).
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this is to be a test with objective scoring criteria, it has to be the same questions and answers given to all people testing. If you give different versions of the test, you no longer have an objective scoring criteria because some people got a harder or easier versions of the test.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cheat sheet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Cheat sheet
[Fark user image 466x690]


No dried pork and seaweed donut?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd eat the hell out of one of those
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

that's on the captains exam.
[Fark user image 466x690]

No dried pork and seaweed donut?!?

[Fark user image 213x160]

/I'd eat the hell out of one of those


that's on the captains exam.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NYC Cops 2020 (mocking): I can't breathe!

NYC Cops 2022: I can't cheat!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After officers left the first session Wednesday, some started sending out the questions and answers via messaging groups

Presumably to other white nationalists in the Thin Blue Line club.
 
goatharper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have never been in a situation where calling the police was helpful.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: One interesting option might be to simply toss the results of *everyone* taking this exam as it is "tainted" and retest the entire lot under more strict conditions.


After tracking down who posted the answers and canning them on the spot.


After tracking down who posted the answers and canning them on the spot.
 
squidloe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gee, it's not like a C student to cheat. And to then be so stupid and leave a trail of evidence of their cheating.

How can this be?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: You would think statistical analysis of the daily pass rates would throw a red flag.

Anyway... They obviously can't be trusted. Take away their badges and funds review all their arrests. Everything these people have done as a police officer is now suspect.


Delay the exam for another 5 years unless they narc on the cheaters.
 
dywed88
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Beyond all the stuff about the cops, why the hell would the leadership run two sessions of the same bloody test? If you are doing multiple sessions you have different versions of the test so this wouldn't matter.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dywed88: Beyond all the stuff about the cops, why the hell would the leadership run two sessions of the same bloody test? If you are doing multiple sessions you have different versions of the test so this wouldn't matter.


You're presuming that this was an unintended issue and not something that was engineered in from the beginning. I would hold no such assumption. Whoever setup the testing is very likely to be a person of interest that warrants intense questioning.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If this is to be a test with objective scoring criteria, it has to be the same questions and answers given to all people testing. If you give different versions of the test, you no longer have an objective scoring criteria because some people got a harder or easier versions of the test.


If they've done their testing properly, there should be a large database of questions that they can draw from.

The people creating the test should have stats on each question, so that it's possible to use different questions of equal difficulty on different tests.

However, given how they farked up this test, I doubt experienced test developers were involved.

Give the first day the sergeant test used in Buffalo, and the second day gets the test used in Yonkers.

Or decimate the test-takers, and run the exam again. If they cheat again, decimate the remainder. Repeat as necessary.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goatharper: I have never been in a situation where calling the police was helpful.


I had to call them to file a report for my insurance. I don't know why my insurance requires reports from them instead of me, I've never been the subject of a DOJ investigation for lying on government forms like they've been.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goatharper: I have never been in a situation where calling the police was helpful.


Last year I got rear ended at a stop light by a drunk, at 3:30 on a Sunday afternoon. The police helped him away in bracelets. They did their paperwork and sent a report to the insurance companies. My deductible was waived.
Five years ago, a neighbor had a leaky hose to his propane garage heater, and the garage blew up. The police, firemen, and EMTs were there in under 5 minutes. They sent people around the neighborhood asking if people needed any counseling after seeing someone with fingers and a leg blown off.
In my younger days, in another city, my interactions with police were, shall we say, much less than helpful.
 
dywed88
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If this is to be a test with objective scoring criteria, it has to be the same questions and answers given to all people testing. If you give different versions of the test, you no longer have an objective scoring criteria because some people got a harder or easier versions of the test.


Maybe it is slightly harder or easier but as long as it is all within the norms that are expected, it isn't an issue just like variance in difficulty year or year.

But, beyond that, see basic test design and statistical analysis after can easily minimize any differences. Having multiple versions of an exam is extremely normal.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERIVOR!!!
 
toonetwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So...  Now it's clear that cops are liars (legal for them to lie, upheld by SCOTUS), murderers (George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, Eric Garner...) theives (property forfeiture), bigots (entire force dismissed for spreading bigoted joke last week and another force quit last month over not WA ting to obey a Black city manager) and cowards (Uvalde) they all sniff Trump's taint and their most elite are traitors (SS) etc, etc...
New rule, if you are white you can't be a cop!
This timeline sucks!
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

goatharper: I have never been in a situation where calling the police was helpful.


I had a laptop stolen once. It was a loaner from school while mine was being fixed after being struck by lightning.

I needed a police report to not be billed for the laptop.
 
