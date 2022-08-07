 Skip to content
(YouTube)   After a 2 year embargo on video footage to let the statute of limitations run out, Afroduck's record for One Lap of Manhattan falls to a driver in a McLaren 720S   (youtube.com) divider line
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My only fond memories of driving all around Los Angeles are between 2 to 5 am.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is nothing "cool" about this submitter. This asshole needs to lose his license to operate a motor vehicle for the rest of his goddamn life. Take it to the track where it belongs.
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
C'était un Rendez-vous it ain't
 
ansius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?


because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
5.8 mpg

Yikes.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?


So there are no criminal laws for white people. Police let cases pile up and let the whites go free.

I can't think of an example democracy other than the USA that has many of them. Canada has only a handful, and I even forget what they're for.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?

because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.


lol
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: gameshowhost: ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?

because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.

lol


HEY I SAID "WORK ON"
 
crumblecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?

because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.


Maybe just do a Judge Dread thing and let cops judge and shoot alleged criminals.

Wait a minute. Some of them do that already.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, it's nice when a video brings a lot of people together who have a common cause while introducing others to something interesting and new, while creates curiosity and global awareness.

This is not one of those videos.
 
3.1415926
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I can't think of an example democracy other than the USA that has many of them.


Great Britain, although they are called something else   "Time Limits".
France  - yes
Germany - yes
Spain - yes

ok... thats the first fourI checked and they all have them in some manner
 
Chagrin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the statute of limitations on playing that music?
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: There is nothing "cool" about this submitter. This asshole needs to lose his license to operate a motor vehicle for the rest of his goddamn life. Take it to the track where it belongs.


Hatred is a path to the dark side.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?


It becomes harder for criminal defendants to defend themselves after a period of time.  We set a hard limit in part to avoid people being prosecuted for things that happened too long ago to defend.  But the more serious the crime, the longer the limitations period. Murder and a few other crimes have no limitations period.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: There is nothing "cool" about this submitter. This asshole needs to lose his license to operate a motor vehicle for the rest of his goddamn life. Take it to the track where it belongs.


Disagree.  FDR Drive late night is a track.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?

because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: TwowheelinTim: There is nothing "cool" about this submitter. This asshole needs to lose his license to operate a motor vehicle for the rest of his goddamn life. Take it to the track where it belongs.

Disagree.  FDR Drive late night is a track.


I saw several moments where he cut off people trying to change lanes. This kind of behavior - especially on narrow, winding city roads like in Manhattan - is what causes other drivers to make panic decisions because nobody knows if the guy with more car than sense coming up on them at 150mph is a professional racer or just plain drunk.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fast cars are meant to be driven fast. 6 mpg is the least of his worries if he can afford to own a McLaren.

/Gumball
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the f*ck am I reading?
 
lilfry14
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised he didn't run the red lights.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: gameshowhost: ansius: What is the logic behind having a statute of limitations?

because the courts would be absolutely overflowing with backlogged cases w/o them (and the few exceptions are, of course, very serious crimes. and to ensure that tax-evading twatnozzles can't just stave off collections)

the law exists to settle disputes, not serve justice. someday when highly advanced AI can do the work of judges and juries, we'll have a system that can actually work on the 'mete out justice' thing.... if, i mean, not when.

lol


Is an A.I. worked on by flawed humans any worse than havibg half elected, half appointed, and whorshipped by bootlickers judicial system than we have now? We will still have bootlickers. We just have to call them something else. Something more catchy. I.P.ness lickers.

Except in the future, there is going to 100% be an illuminati of shadow government, since they will be programming the A.I..

Everyone should watch Psychopass

/there was only 1 season
//shame they never made a second, but I would argue a second season would ruin the message of season 1, so good thing that never happened
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.