(NBC Washington)   Storm disrupts Mary Poppins Convention in Delaware   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You should have seen Bethany at the tiki bar earlier. Umbrellas were flying!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This Mary Poppins must have made an apperance that day.....
Looked more like the Normandy Beach scene.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here we see the migrating umbrellas making their way out to sea where they will spawn. Each adult umbrella will produce up to 1000 drink umbrellas which will return to shore to nest in bars and hotels.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: This Mary Poppins must have made an apperance that day.....
Looked more like the Normandy Beach scene.


I'm waiting for John Krasinski's monkey paw to kick in.  He is either sacrificing or consuming something from another realm.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
