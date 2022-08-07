 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Four pounds of weed, some guns, cocaine and a small lobster. A fella could have a pretty good time in Key West with all that   (cbsnews.com) divider line
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The harshest sentence will come from the short lobster.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like personal use. Wtf?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beerrun: The harshest sentence will come from the short lobster.


"I said WHITE lobster, not LIGHT lobster"
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is that how you cook rock lobster?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never tell a coked up lobster that they are too short. That shiat always goes bad in a hurry, IMHO.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When did it become illegal to sell drugs and guns to a underage lobster?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never tell a coked up lobster that they are too short. That shiat always goes bad in a hurry, IMHO.


Lobsters can get hard real quick.
 
ng2810
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fish and Game don't fark around with those undersized lobsters. My friend was a scuba diver of the SoCal coast, and he and his buddies would harvest lobsters during the season. No joke they'd be out in the kelp beds at 4 am and without fail Fish and Game would be there to measure their catch before they leave the beach. The way they went about it, you'd think they'd be trying to catch them smuggling drugs or something...
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd better arrest that lobster, officer. He's the real brains of the outfit.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sounds like personal use. Wtf?


The weed was probably mexican brick anyway
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: waxbeans: Sounds like personal use. Wtf?

The weed was probably mexican brick anyway


Username checks out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Earth, a man, his small dog and a chicken..

/REO Speedwagon album
 
