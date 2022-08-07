 Skip to content
(MSN)   PSA: Don't leave a mediocre rating for the hotel you're staying until you leave, unless you want to get thrown out in the middle of the night   (msn.com)
    •       •       •  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is really rude. Don't rate the chef in the middle dinner. Don't rate ANYONE in the middle of service.

They did not beg you to stay there.  They are providing a service.  Geez, at least get breakfast.

I've been in sketchy hotels.  I'm just glad to get off the road some nights.  Most of the review I'd write would be just repeating what others ALREADY SAID.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: They did not beg you to stay there.


But they did beg for a 'rating' while they were staying there. They complied with the request.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I almost never write bad reviews... especially not while I'm still a customer!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: Hotel manager could have tried to make their stay better, for an updated review. It was a seriously petty move to say "get out" at bedtime.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: theteacher: They did not beg you to stay there.

But they did beg for a 'rating' while they were staying there. They complied with the request.


no, the hotel didn't.
The website they used to book asked for a review.
It could have waited until morning.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Three-out-of-five star rating, even. Either the manager needs to get a serious grip or Hotels.com is coming down way too hard on its below-average affiliates.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theteacher: That is really rude. Don't rate the chef in the middle dinner. Don't rate ANYONE in the middle of service.

They did not beg you to stay there.  They are providing a service.  Geez, at least get breakfast.

I've been in sketchy hotels.  I'm just glad to get off the road some nights.  Most of the review I'd write would be just repeating what others ALREADY SAID.


They were kicked out of their room in the middle of the night for nothing other than posting a middling review, and what you're focused on is whether the *guests* were rude?

Have some fucking perspective.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She rated the hotel three out of five stars and gave some examples of things that were less than appealing, like that the pool wasn't open and that the toilet in the room didn't flush.

And they still gave the place a 3 out of 5? I guess maybe they got the problem fixed before they were ejected?

Anyhow, This isn't just a local one-location hotel.  It's part of Wyndham.  Not sure how hotels work...if it's like a fast food franchise, or if they're all corporate owned or what.  I would say that corporate isn't going to be pleased with this showing up in the news, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g35004-d79732-r783629224-Baymont_by_Wyndham_Helen-Helen_Georgia.html

...it seems like this location has a history of getting goose eggs on their reviews.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PSA: Your hotel is about to get trolled on hotels.com's reviews section.
 
dgf2099
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that the Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia might be getting some even worse reviews soon...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet the owner of the place is thrilled with the night manager's decision, causing them to get kicked off a major website.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope she took off another star for that.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: theteacher: They did not beg you to stay there.

But they did beg for a 'rating' while they were staying there. They complied with the request.


Most people know better than to leave a review while still staying at a property. Why? Well, because people are a$$holes as this manager just proved. That hotel deserves some negative review stacking.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She did leave the review while staying, which I agree isn't the best in terms of dealing with service providers, but I personally don't feel like it's the old lady's fault that the manager is sitting there feverishly refreshing his inbox in the middle of the night. She filled out an online review form, she didn't nail her complaints to the lobby wall.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: She rated the hotel three out of five stars and gave some examples of things that were less than appealing, like that the pool wasn't open and that the toilet in the room didn't flush.

And they still gave the place a 3 out of 5? I guess maybe they got the problem fixed before they were ejected?

Anyhow, This isn't just a local one-location hotel.  It's part of Wyndham.  Not sure how hotels work...if it's like a fast food franchise, or if they're all corporate owned or what.  I would say that corporate isn't going to be pleased with this showing up in the news, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g35004-d79732-r783629224-Baymont_by_Wyndham_Helen-Helen_Georgia.html

...it seems like this location has a history of getting goose eggs on their reviews.


It's a franchise.
Not sure on the particulars but yeah corporates is going to make a phone call at least.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: She rated the hotel three out of five stars and gave some examples of things that were less than appealing, like that the pool wasn't open and that the toilet in the room didn't flush.

And they still gave the place a 3 out of 5? I guess maybe they got the problem fixed before they were ejected?

Anyhow, This isn't just a local one-location hotel.  It's part of Wyndham.  Not sure how hotels work...if it's like a fast food franchise, or if they're all corporate owned or what.  I would say that corporate isn't going to be pleased with this showing up in the news, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g35004-d79732-r783629224-Baymont_by_Wyndham_Helen-Helen_Georgia.html

...it seems like this location has a history of getting goose eggs on their reviews.


30 Helens agree!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I gave a one star review to Ancestry.com and complained that they made up their statistics. They responded by radically changing my profile.

My grandfather took their test. He "tested" 98% French Canadian identifying with only two Southeastern Quebec French groups. My test said I have 23% of my grandfather's DNA, I only identify with the same two French Canadian groups, and I am only 1% French.

After they changed it they said I was like 14% French. I didn't pay attention to the new results, DNA companies fabricate your past.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lotta bad takes in here. The time to make the management aware of issues with their service is the time those issues arrive. She made management aware. There's no requirement to wait until service is over.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: optikeye: theteacher: They did not beg you to stay there.

But they did beg for a 'rating' while they were staying there. They complied with the request.

no, the hotel didn't.
The website they used to book asked for a review.
It could have waited until morning.


Same thing.  That's the web site the hotel chose to use, so the hotel gets to deal with the consequences.  I wonder if they've dealt with their cockroach problem yet.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here is a question for them on Booking.com from 2021. Seems like this is a normal thing for them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hotel guests: *post less than glowing review*

Hotel manager:
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"I have a cunning plan."
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: PSA: Your hotel is about to get trolled on hotels.com's reviews section.


Was gonna say, if they think that 3/5 hurts wait until the internet brings it
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ballsy move rating a hotel before you leave. If you experience problems during your stay, complain to the front desk. If those problems aren't resolved by checkout, then you torch them on Google Reviews.
Or just resolve it the American way.........a shootout in the hotel lobby.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Three-out-of-five star rating, even. Either the manager needs to get a serious grip or Hotels.com is coming down way too hard on its below-average affiliates.


That's the unfortunate stupidity of corporate feedback.  Everything from your Kroger bagger to your Lyft driver to your bagel slicer are begging you for a '5', because a couple '4's is a talking to and a '3' is on your ass.  A lot of people have figured out that part of the social contract, but a lot haven't.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My rule on reviews is to give someone with authority the chance to make amends for anything that is majorly defective with the place I'm reviewing. I don't know who gets a hotel room and then the toilet doesn't flush and they just stay with that - go to the front desk and ask for another room. Speak up about things that are wrong and then give them a chance to fix it if they can.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: GoodDoctorB: Three-out-of-five star rating, even. Either the manager needs to get a serious grip or Hotels.com is coming down way too hard on its below-average affiliates.

That's the unfortunate stupidity of corporate feedback.  Everything from your Kroger bagger to your Lyft driver to your bagel slicer are begging you for a '5', because a couple '4's is a talking to and a '3' is on your ass.  A lot of people have figured out that part of the social contract, but a lot haven't.


Pretty sure that was an episode of Black Mirror.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My one really bad review was candlewood suites in hotsprings Arkansas. Maid put all my shiat in a trash bag and took all my beer though I was there for a second week.

Got it sorted out. Called IHG "I'm farking platinum wtf?"

Go get more beer and think on this.

I took my impact driver and rehung every cabinet and door in that farking place crooked. I used my wrenches and loosened every nut and bolt in the chairs and tables and TV stand.

fark you. Was like that when I found it
 
soporific
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron_city_ap: I bet the owner of the place is thrilled with the night manager's decision, causing them to get kicked off a major website.


Not to mention what the internet probably plans to do now that the story has gone viral.
 
hlehmann
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: She rated the hotel three out of five stars and gave some examples of things that were less than appealing, like that the pool wasn't open and that the toilet in the room didn't flush.

And they still gave the place a 3 out of 5? I guess maybe they got the problem fixed before they were ejected?

Anyhow, This isn't just a local one-location hotel.  It's part of Wyndham.  Not sure how hotels work...if it's like a fast food franchise, or if they're all corporate owned or what.  I would say that corporate isn't going to be pleased with this showing up in the news, but...

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g35004-d79732-r783629224-Baymont_by_Wyndham_Helen-Helen_Georgia.html

...it seems like this location has a history of getting goose eggs on their reviews.


Wyndham is a huge chain that owns many hotels & motels that vary wildly.  Case in point:  About a month ago I needed to stay in Oceanside, CA., for a few days.  There's a Ramada Inn close to where I needed to be, but they were booked up on account of it being 4th of July weekend and it being a beach town.  Understandable.

Not even two blocks away was a Travelodge, also owned by Wyndham, which had rooms available.  Yay!, except the place was a dump. It probably hadn't been updated since it was built circa 1971. Broken, crumbly stairs to get to the 2nd floor, and of course no elevator.  Their web site boasted of a breakfast buffet, but their breakfast room looked like it hadn't been occupied since before the pandemic and was filled with old paint buckets and garbage.  Dirty rags as towels, broken fixtures, garbage laying in the hallway for days, the list goes on.
 
