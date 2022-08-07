 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not content to let leopards have all the face eating fun, Florida man decides to go for a swim in Lake Thonotosassa   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, South Carolina, contracted alligator trapper, Nuisance alligators, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, American Alligator, Crocodile, elderly woman  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1.3 million alligators in FL

I remember when they were on the endangered list.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never thought an alligator would eat MY face.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the alligator bit his face and was. Aww no way I'm eating Florida man. Let me just starve instead.
 
