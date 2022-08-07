 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hunters remove more than 17,000 pythons from Florida, set their site on PHP next   (cnn.com) divider line
    Strange, Everglades, Hunting, start of this year, Burmese pythons, Donna Kalil, professional snake hunters, Florida, Michael Kirkland  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm not often for over hunting, but the pythons need to go.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Exsssssssselent.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, but how many laptops?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Invasive species is an invasive species.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White space lives matter
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pythons?
images.uncyc.orgView Full Size
 
thisman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How can we get python and PHP expunged from other regions too?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm not often for over hunting, but the pythons need to go.


Removing an invasive species isn't "over hunting".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thisman: How can we get python and PHP expunged from other regions too?


Won't happen. People just farking love Python. Had to get a cert on it just so I could write notebooks for folks who really like to run code piecemeal...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're just pining for the fjords.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: White space lives matter


What in the ever loving fark are you going on about?
 
thisman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gubbo: White space lives matter

What in the ever loving fark are you going on about?


The python programming language, the subject of OPs joke, is notable amongst commonly used language as being the only one where blank white-space characters like    and
are considered significant and are part of the syntax.
The comment is remixing this into a somewhat bad taste BLM joke.
 
sotua
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Beautiful headline subby. The "site" *chef's kiss*.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snakes a lot! So long!

/boo hissss
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perl's status changed to "critically endangered" as other languages invade its habitat
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boots, belts, fried, gumbo, all sorts of things they can do with trapped snakes. No bag limits. Make it a self financed extermination.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
17,000 ... since the year 2000.
There are probably 1/4 million of those farking things down there, maybe more? Most of them places people can't even get to.
Enjoy your snake hunt! But it's not making a lick of difference.

I guess what I find most interesting about the destruction of our ecosystems, is how easily people can be distracted with useless measures.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how bout a waterproof seal bomb inside a peice of chicken? one could make it fire electrically, let ol monty eat it wire and all then detonate it from a non messy distance...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: 17,000 ... since the year 2000.
There are probably 1/4 million of those farking things down there, maybe more? Most of them places people can't even get to.
Enjoy your snake hunt! But it's not making a lick of difference.

I guess what I find most interesting about the destruction of our ecosystems, is how easily people can be distracted with useless measures.


Like your post.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"You Must Cancel Additional Pythons"
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"...there has been up to a 90% decline of animals in the area due to pythons."

Jayzus, kill them all.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I found a Perl
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I won a math debate: Perl's status changed to "critically endangered" as other languages invade its habitat


I love/hated Perl
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and I found a Ruby
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The story blames all the killing of local small mammals to the Burmese Python, but it's technically the fault of stupid humans that kept them as pets and let them loose in the everglades. I'm not saying what they're doing to correct it is wrong, just saying.
 
paulleah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was forced to learn Python when a bunch of non-programmers bought a Django-based developers version of a CMS to run a large newspaper site in Charleston.

After learning it, getting it running and swinging their income from a $800,000 loss to a 4 million dollar profit, fired my ass.

The Aristocrats!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Invasive species is an invasive species.


You sure about that.

The honeybee that everyone knows and loves are invasive.

Plenty of birds too - should be eradicate the starlings and sparrows?
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's wrong with PHP?
LAMP is life subbie


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: Lsherm: Invasive species is an invasive species.

You sure about that.

The honeybee that everyone knows and loves are invasive.

Plenty of birds too - should be eradicate the starlings and sparrows?


or cats
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: madgonad: Lsherm: Invasive species is an invasive species.

You sure about that.

The honeybee that everyone knows and loves are invasive.

Plenty of birds too - should be eradicate the starlings and sparrows?

or cats


We have bobcats, which are genetically compatible with domestic cats, so their genetic path was already here.
 
