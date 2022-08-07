 Skip to content
(IOL.co.za)   Joburg man arrested for trying to get out of work with a fake sick note. Well, duh. That sort of thing only works in Vacationville   (iol.co.za) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His fatal mistake was failing to get a signature from Epstein's mom
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His fatal mistake was failing to get a signature from Epstein's mom


It's a pity that I never had children, because if I did I could sign every note I send with them to school as 'Bennett's father.'
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too right. Are you safe, china?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His fatal mistake was failing to get a signature from Epstein's mom


Epstein's mom did NOT kill herself.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, they've solved all their other crimes I take it?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have taken much of a bribe to make this all go away. Not saying that'd be right, just saying that corruption runs rampant in South Africa. It's sort of like Ohio.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, it's Vacationurg.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn they take playing hooky seriously.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Dubliners - The Sick Note
Youtube T_Vfxuk8x_A
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Boss,
Please excuse me from work.  Today.  I have a problem with my eyes.

I can't see myself coming to work
 
