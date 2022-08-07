 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Covid lockdown sees 80,000 tourists trapped in China's version of Hawaii   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Hainan, city of Sanya, People's Republic of China, tropical southern island of Hainan, China's Hawaii, strict lockdown, beautiful island, South China Sea  
•       •       •

backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds terrible.  What's next, free college?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they get to stay on vacation?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We are now looking for ways to complain and defend our rights,"

Aw isn't that cute, Chinese people think they have rights.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has its own version of Hawaii?

Good news, I guess they won't need yours.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So they get to stay on vacation?


Not much of a vacaction if the island is on lockdown and they are still charging for rooms.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel all flights, lockdown tourists to hotel rooms and make them pay full room price for an indeterminate time?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. seen masturbating furiously, taking notes
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're getting gouged. And stuck in their rooms. At least they can watch the beach from their windows
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, the more I hear about this China the less I like them.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Cancel all flights, lockdown tourists to hotel rooms and make them pay full room price for an indeterminate time?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. seen masturbating furiously, taking notes


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yang, along with her husband and child, are staying at a four-star hotel paid out of their own pocket.
The family is eating pot noodles every day to avoid spending more on food.

Living in a small, overpriced room while subsisting on Pot Noodles in order to survive within your means reminds me of my time as a student. I hope they too at least get the occasional night out to go to a house party dressed as a pirate to get drunk off Lambrini and cheap wine*.


*I have to say 'cheap wine' with two words or the filter will eat me
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thing with Chinese Hawaii is when you get home you need to go on vacation again like 10 minutes later.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aerojockey: FTFA: "We are now looking for ways to complain and defend our rights,"

Aw isn't that cute, Chinese people think they have rights.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: China has its own version of Hawaii?

Good news, I guess they won't need yours.


Everything is probably coated in lead
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can just see the poor bastard in the knock-off Bugs Bunny costume listlessly greeting "tourists" and trying not to hork phlegm up in the headpiece...

"Ah, gwai loh! Welcome to Humuhumunukunukugonnacatcha'cough'cough'cough Island"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, Red Sanya, then?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Sounds terrible.  What's next, free college?


Yeah, you don't understand how Chinese communism works:

Yang, along with her husband and child, are staying at a four-star hotel paid out of their own pocket.
The family is eating pot noodles every day to avoid spending more on food.

It's theft.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
as they're sequestered to their rooms, pot noodles sounds like the prison term for toilet ramen
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was more confused hearing about "China's Hawaii".  Just call the place Hainan.  It's called Hainan.

It's a pretty big island off the south coast; it's a vacation destination; in their civil war it was a republican stronghold that got invaded like they want to do with Taiwan.
 
