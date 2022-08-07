 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Rich Miami residents outraged over homeless island
    Florida, Miami, Homelessness, Florida Keys, Virginia Key, homeless encampment, Biscayne Bay  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you're not a celebrity on Star Island or on the strip or on South Beach, Miami kind of sucks.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This will be a bigger mistake than the Metro Rail system," one commenter posted in the chat to over 200 residents at 7:10 p.m.


nothing lends gravity to an article quite like quoting random comments for unidentified people.

ctrl+w
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From some of the officials quoted, the nearest grocery store would be 6 miles away from the encampment.  The nearest bus stop over a mile.  So you give homeless people a place to stay, with no access to transportation or food.  Not a good location for it then.  Not because it's in a rich neighborhood, but because the people you put there can't get to transportation easily or get food easily.  Recipe for disaster.
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's Fantasy Island.  A fantasy that it will be effective.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: From some of the officials quoted, the nearest grocery store would be 6 miles away from the encampment.  The nearest bus stop over a mile.  So you give homeless people a place to stay, with no access to transportation or food.  Not a good location for it then.  Not because it's in a rich neighborhood, but because the people you put there can't get to transportation easily or get food easily.  Recipe for disaster.


Depends on what their goal is.  Look who's in charge of that state and consider what that person would like to do to the homeless.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: From some of the officials quoted, the nearest grocery store would be 6 miles away from the encampment.  The nearest bus stop over a mile.  So you give homeless people a place to stay, with no access to transportation or food.  Not a good location for it then.  Not because it's in a rich neighborhood, but because the people you put there can't get to transportation easily or get food easily.  Recipe for disaster.


That all makes it sound bad, but they've devised a simple solution.

hurricane-prone barrier island

They're expecting the first major hurricane to kill off most of the homeless, so problem solved.

/Okay, maybe this isn't such a good plan
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't tell him about the future of Manhattan
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "This will be a bigger mistake than the Metro Rail system," one commenter posted in the chat to over 200 residents at 7:10 p.m.


nothing lends gravity to an article quite like quoting random comments for unidentified people.

ctrl+w


"Some rando on the internet said..."
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're a little more than 2 years from this in the Star Trek timeline.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: From some of the officials quoted, the nearest grocery store would be 6 miles away from the encampment.  The nearest bus stop over a mile.  So you give homeless people a place to stay, with no access to transportation or food.  Not a good location for it then.  Not because it's in a rich neighborhood, but because the people you put there can't get to transportation easily or get food easily.  Recipe for disaster.


Food shouldn't be an issue.

Seaquarium is right across the street.

Do you know how many people you can feed off of one porpoise?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: If you're not a celebrity on Star Island or on the strip or on South Beach, Miami kind of sucks.


Especially when a Cat 5 hurricane like Andrew comes to visit.
 
godxam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
They made a go of it!
 
silverjets
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shiat.  Why don't they just airdrop the homeless into the middle of the Everglades with the promise of a free house to whomever gets back to Miami alive.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, let's dump a large population with mental health and substance abuse issues into an area where there are no mental health or substance abuse resources.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is no way this isn't a game show.
 
godxam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: SpaceyCat: From some of the officials quoted, the nearest grocery store would be 6 miles away from the encampment.  The nearest bus stop over a mile.  So you give homeless people a place to stay, with no access to transportation or food.  Not a good location for it then.  Not because it's in a rich neighborhood, but because the people you put there can't get to transportation easily or get food easily.  Recipe for disaster.

Depends on what their goal is.  Look who's in charge of that state and consider what that person would like to do to the homeless.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You expect the hobos to build pirate ships? This looks way too far from shiat to steal.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

El_Dan: You expect the hobos to build pirate ships? This looks way too far from shiat to steal.


Don't give hobos a bad name. They are homeless by choice, and work when they had a chance and feel the need. There are still such people around, but they don't cause any trouble and don't need a place to stay. They don't want a landlord, or utilities, or anything else that interferes with their idea of freedom.

These people are not homeless by choice. They are homeless because of overpopulation.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These stupid "ideas" will never die. I remember when Dallas activists wanted to move them to an abandoned air station miles from anywhere and had the gall to name it Dignity Field.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who do they think they are, Australia?
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: These stupid "ideas" will never die. I remember when Dallas activists wanted to move them to an abandoned air station miles from anywhere and had the gall to name it Dignity Field.


Better than Fiddler's Green or Big Rock Candy Island
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only there was a way that we could solve homelessness that wasn't just moving the problem elsewhere...

/ for I was hungry...you beat me and cast me out.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, Up around SanFran, Ca they wanted to allow multi family homes in an area that only people making 7 figures live. We're talking about letting people that make 6 figures live in the same neighborhood. They killed it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: It's Fantasy Island.  A fantasy that it will be effective.


They'll be the first to die, as it should be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let me guess they put them on a hurricane prone island and when a hurricane is close they forget to evacuate them. All part of making being homeless illegal.
 
