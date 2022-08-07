 Skip to content
(EuroNews) Well that about wraps it up for the sea turtles. Thanks to climate change heat waves, 99% of sea turtles hatchlings are female and Florida scientists haven't seen a male hatchling in 4 years. Sad tag doesn't begin to cover it (euronews.com)
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
( ._.)
we suck

there was a tv show here some years ago called Last Chance To See, narrated by Stephen Fry.  Each episode was about a species on the brink of extinction.
one was about the Yangtze River dolphin, which was declared extinct just after the series drew to a close, if not while it was airing.  can't remember zackly.

I didn't watch any of it...  a relentless cataloguing of our failures.  a parade of unique evolutionary miracles, brutally extinguished.
knowing about it's sad enough, not gonna seek that spectacle out.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1% of male turtles ecstatic at their prospects.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: 1% of male turtles ecstatic at their prospects.


lol

[smooths combover, straightens spectacles]
'finally!'
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lady J: ( ._.)
we suck

there was a tv show here some years ago called Last Chance To See, narrated by Stephen Fry.  Each episode was about a species on the brink of extinction.
one was about the Yangtze River dolphin, which was declared extinct just after the series drew to a close, if not while it was airing.  can't remember zackly.

I didn't watch any of it...  a relentless cataloguing of our failures.  a parade of unique evolutionary miracles, brutally extinguished.
knowing about it's sad enough, not gonna seek that spectacle out.


Was Last Chance to See based off the Douglas Adam's book? I loved that book...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lady J: ( ._.)
we suck

there was a tv show here some years ago called Last Chance To See, narrated by Stephen Fry.  Each episode was about a species on the brink of extinction.
one was about the Yangtze River dolphin, which was declared extinct just after the series drew to a close, if not while it was airing.  can't remember zackly.

I didn't watch any of it...  a relentless cataloguing of our failures.  a parade of unique evolutionary miracles, brutally extinguished.
knowing about it's sad enough, not gonna seek that spectacle out.


Turtles have made a comeback PR.

I don't think anyone is checking their sex though. But there seems to be a lot of nests on the beaches.

Someone's getting lucky
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Future generations will be wondering what that Dana Carvey movie was even making fun of.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Lady J: ( ._.)
we suck

there was a tv show here some years ago called Last Chance To See, narrated by Stephen Fry.  Each episode was about a species on the brink of extinction.
one was about the Yangtze River dolphin, which was declared extinct just after the series drew to a close, if not while it was airing.  can't remember zackly.

I didn't watch any of it...  a relentless cataloguing of our failures.  a parade of unique evolutionary miracles, brutally extinguished.
knowing about it's sad enough, not gonna seek that spectacle out.

Turtles have made a comeback PR.

I don't think anyone is checking their sex though. But there seems to be a lot of nests on the beaches.

Someone's getting lucky


PR = puerto rico ?

wherever it is, also subject to climate.  qed... all else being equal... there's gonna be a real long queue for the lady turtle loos there as well
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.


Thanks for thinking beyond despair.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This takes #MasculinitySoFragile to new heights.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are a plague on this planet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
but if you bring them where the water is cool....won't this just cause 'shrinkage' ??  !. !.
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Lady J: ( ._.)
we suck

there was a tv show here some years ago called Last Chance To See, narrated by Stephen Fry.  Each episode was about a species on the brink of extinction.
one was about the Yangtze River dolphin, which was declared extinct just after the series drew to a close, if not while it was airing.  can't remember zackly.

I didn't watch any of it...  a relentless cataloguing of our failures.  a parade of unique evolutionary miracles, brutally extinguished.
knowing about it's sad enough, not gonna seek that spectacle out.

Turtles have made a comeback PR.

I don't think anyone is checking their sex though. But there seems to be a lot of nests on the beaches.

Someone's getting lucky


Even without humans very few of those turtles make it across the beach and through the ocean without getting snatched by another animal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

Alas, poor Martha, I hardly knew ye
 
RatBomb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

plecos: 1% of male turtles ecstatic at their prospects.


They've seen this movie before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In some towns on the Pacific coast in Mexican the rescue agencies have hotlines to call for anyone who finds a nest.  They go collect the eggs and hatch them in a secure facility to protect them from poachers, then release to the water's edge around sunset when they hatch to give them a better chance.  It's a high level of intervention but its seems to be effective.  I imagine if they aren't already keeping them in a semi temperature controlled  environment that will be the next step to ensure appropriately balance of sexes.  They already do that with crocs in captive breeding.

I have mixed feelings on the tourism aspect of it all because on the one hand having people donate $25 to get to participate in a release program or meet ambassador animals is a primary funding source...  But on the other hand the footprint of intentional tourism in general is pretty gross.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Many years ago I was on vacation in Cancun. I went out for a walk on the beach at night, and saw some people with buckets. When I got close they asked if I wanted to help release some newly hatched sea turtles. (Hell yes!)

They collect them right after they're laid and incubate them so they aren't damaged by tourists and can be released safely with a minimum of predators. You just carry them down to the surf and let them go. It was awesome.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


with a turtle warning...
 
Pinner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That movie? Children of Turtles
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.


I like turtles.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Many years ago I was on vacation in Cancun. I went out for a walk on the beach at night, and saw some people with buckets. When I got close they asked if I wanted to help release some newly hatched sea turtles. (Hell yes!)

They collect them right after they're laid and incubate them so they aren't damaged by tourists and can be released safely with a minimum of predators. You just carry them down to the surf and let them go. It was awesome.


I don't recall asking, but I'm pretty sure they were part of an official conservation group.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The good news is that they may just live long enough on an individual basis  to see their greatest threat destroy itself....

//well, good news if you're a little nihilistic. And for the turtles.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is all part of his stiggnit to the Democrats.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: LydiaPreziosa: Ivo Shandor: They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.

I like turtles.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.

I like turtles.


But the question is, are you a turtle?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry, kid. Better luck in the next cycle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Best in this World: We are a plague on this planet.


Who the fark is 'we'? I accept no blame whatsoever.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

plecos: 1% of male turtles ecstatic at their prospects.


What part of "not if you were the last sea turtle on Earth" did you not understand?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is not an issue. Sea turtles range pretty far. Increasing the number of females is actually a boon for the turtles. They live over 40 years and if warm years yield more females the population will actually increase. Don't need that many males around.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: LydiaPreziosa: Ivo Shandor: They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.

I like turtles.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.

I like turtles.


You are not alone
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Best in this World: We are a plague on this planet.


I always find this perspective very odd. We may be detrimental to an environment that can support us and a host of other current species but we aren't going to destroy the planet, kill all life, or even really rank in the top three for cataclysmic events that have befallen this planet.  If you really think the human is a parasite that should be wiped out, ignore all the climate change warnings, roll coal, and do whatever you can to accelerate the famine and death we expect climate change will cause. Then, once we've destroyed ourselves, new and existing species will flourish without us, even if it is on a dramatically different planet then we know now.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LydiaPreziosa: Ivo Shandor: They could try cooling one section of a beach after the turtles lay their eggs. Bury some hoses just below the sand and circulate chilled water (either a closed-loop refrigeration system or pumped from deeper offshore). Power it with solar panels above the beach to also provide shade. If they could get 10% to turn out male it would be a lot better than the current situation.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.

Or move some of the eggs north to a beach with cooler average temperatures.

Thanks for thinking beyond despair.



At the Turtle Islands National Park in Malaysia, they basically let the mother turtles do their nesting thing and, once the mother has returned to the sea, carefully dig up the eggs and put them in hatcheries. Once they hatch, the babies are taken to the beach and released. The humans thus control the hatchlings' male/female numbers, and more baby turtles make it to the water (but the predators aren't cut out entirely, some nests are left to hatch naturally).

/mostly green sea turtles plus some hawkbills IIRC
//a visit during nesting season is a cool experience, would recommend (assuming they still do that)
 
T Baggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission should announce that native sea turtles are an invasive species hazardous to the environment, so the idiots who bred and released Burmese pythons in the Everglades will do the same for the sea turtles.
 
ng2810
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You're implying that a group composed entirely of female animals will... breed?"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

plecos: 1% of male turtles ecstatic at their prospects.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got to swim with one of these wonderful creatures about a decade ago whilst on St. John, USVI. Swimming pool water, aquarium fish, and the turtle. Awesome.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lithven: Best in this World: We are a plague on this planet.

I always find this perspective very odd. We may be detrimental to an environment that can support us and a host of other current species but we aren't going to destroy the planet, kill all life, or even really rank in the top three for cataclysmic events that have befallen this planet.  If you really think the human is a parasite that should be wiped out, ignore all the climate change warnings, roll coal, and do whatever you can to accelerate the famine and death we expect climate change will cause. Then, once we've destroyed ourselves, new and existing species will flourish without us, even if it is on a dramatically different planet then we know now.



"Planet" in this sentence would presumably be a metonym for the existing/recent web of life on the planet. It would not refer to, say, lava. No one thinks humans are a plague upon lava.

/incidentally, the metaphorical usage of "plague" is not exclusive to the worst three things that have ever happened
//nor does it imply 100% mortality
///personally I prefer to continue having humans, some of them are okay
////plus humans are the only ones showing any inclination at all to leave the planet
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is that male sea turtles seemed to be doing fine before women could vote
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: All I'm saying is that male sea turtles seemed to be doing fine before women could vote


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
