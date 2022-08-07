 Skip to content
(ABC News)   That pesky 1/6 Committee just got the Secret Service to hand over agents' phone numbers. Next up --- asking phone providers for phone records   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh this is lovely.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can almost hear all the testicles shrinking in fear.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. There are buttholes tightening. The bad buttholes.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Yeah. There are buttholes tightening. The bad buttholes.


The bad, unwashed, itchy assholes.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That should be relevant.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: You can almost hear all the testicles shrinking in fear.


What testicles?  When did any of these assholes have any balls?  Pretty sure their balls are all in the possession of a V. Putin of Moscow, Russia.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.


Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Irving Maimway: Yeah. There are buttholes tightening. The bad buttholes.

The bad, unwashed, itchy assholes.


Unremarkable buttholes
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.


If it's that deep then why isn't Trump still in power?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.


Step three.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly the USSS are experts at digital sleuthing, which would include digital shredding...

We're about to find out how good they really are.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.


Small effort, but also too basic.  A little more effort is both called for and very likely to pay off.

You dump all the numbers, network connection status, calls in and out with time and location (including whether it's tower or GPS and the accuracy rating) into a database, then you query the hell out of it to build your web of association and your timeline.

It is amazing the things you can pull out of such a database that isn't immediately obvious, but will make you smack your forehead and say, "Of course!" after it is revealed.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubt it. The important data is long gone. These guys aren't amateurs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be an apologist for any of these fools, because they don't really deserve it, but it seems like the J6 committee and the DOJ and the FBI are kind of like Wile E. Coyote in an old cartoon. They took one step expecting that it was going to be just a walk down a flight of stairs and HOLY SH*T they went ass over teakettle off the biggest cliff in the history of the world.

What started as some idiots getting all riled up by some dumb speech by a half-brained orange jackhole has spun into an insane conspiracy involving the Secret Service, half of Congress, over a dozen attorneys, media pundits, money brokers, international figures, and political movers & shakers in every state in the Union.

I mean, it was certainly obvious enough from the outside looking in; but maybe DC has gotten so insular and compartmentalized, they couldn't see the trees for the forest? I dunno. They seem genuinely gobsmacked by the sheer volume of bullshiat that keeps spewing from each new revelation. Usually, like when the FBI took down the Mafia, they start at the bottom and work up; maybe they're not used to starting at the top and working sideways?

It's surreal.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG really is god emporer in waiting.   He has almost enough states to get a Constitutional convention and make it official.   The rest is just noise.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how a blatantly political move like this doesn't de-legitimize the secret service completely. The whole thing about them is that they're not supposed to be political just like the supreme cour.....


fark.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: educated: Irving Maimway: Yeah. There are buttholes tightening. The bad buttholes.

The bad, unwashed, itchy assholes.

Unremarkable buttholes


Mournful buttholes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: TFG really is god emporer in waiting.   He has almost enough states to get a Constitutional convention and make it official.   The rest is just noise.


There would be noise if he tried that.
Snapping
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels painfully sequential.  Does the DOJ not have more than one lawyer or something?
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: maybe they're not used to starting at the top and working sideways?


100% Also America is not used to working towards democracy from the side of fascism so we're all in new territory rn
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.

Small effort, but also too basic.  A little more effort is both called for and very likely to pay off.

You dump all the numbers, network connection status, calls in and out with time and location (including whether it's tower or GPS and the accuracy rating) into a database, then you query the hell out of it to build your web of association and your timeline.

It is amazing the things you can pull out of such a database that isn't immediately obvious, but will make you smack your forehead and say, "Of course!" after it is revealed.


the point would be that the 1-6 committee does not have the content of the secret service texts but they do have the content of the alex jones texts. corelate which numbers are secret service phones with the received / sent texts on Alex Jones's phone and now you have the content not just the fact that they were texting.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.


I honestly never thought that the secret service was involved in the coup attempt.  I thought that the deleted emails just included negative comments about Trump and how he was going crazy and after the fact, the secret service wants to cover up the fact that they thought that.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Stud Gerbil: TFG really is god emporer in waiting.   He has almost enough states to get a Constitutional convention and make it official.   The rest is just noise.

There would be noise if he tried that.
Snapping


He's already even lost FoxNews at this point. TFG can still break enough shiat to be dangerous (literally in the case of stochastic terrorism), but he can no longer build a real power base. It's the NEXT guy we need to fight like hell against.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fooshards: This feels painfully sequential.


since like December 2016
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: null: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.

If it's that deep then why isn't Trump still in power?


Because Garland wasn't in the AG's office and because Trump actually lost and Pence grew enough of a pair to stand up to him.

Garland's a chickenshiat, and I desperately want to be proven wrong about that, because that would mean Trump is actually prosecuted.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?


Phone calls are one thing, but if there were text messages that they 'deleted' off the phones, the carriers still have a record of every. single. text.  And can send all of them to the J6 committee.  You did know that right?  Any text you send that you delete off your phone is still stored forever by the carriers, waiting for a subpoena....

Now, not sure why the texts on the government phones weren't retrievable like this but I'm guessing when they say "texts" it was not actually SMS, but some DOD messaging platform instead, in which case that wouldn't apply.

But these people won't be communicating with Alex Jones or certain members of Congress with that, instead it'll be plain ol' tracked and recorded forever SMS....
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.


Assuming the phone numbers the 1/6 commission were just provided are the right numbers, sure.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?

Phone calls are one thing, but if there were text messages that they 'deleted' off the phones, the carriers still have a record of every. single. text.  And can send all of them to the J6 committee.  You did know that right?  Any text you send that you delete off your phone is still stored forever by the carriers, waiting for a subpoena....

Now, not sure why the texts on the government phones weren't retrievable like this but I'm guessing when they say "texts" it was not actually SMS, but some DOD messaging platform instead, in which case that wouldn't apply.

But these people won't be communicating with Alex Jones or certain members of Congress with that, instead it'll be plain ol' tracked and recorded forever SMS....


imagine you got the phone of a drug dealer - wouldn't you feel a bit silly bragging about having 'every.single.text' knowing that they are probably not the dumbest people in the world and wouldn't just outright admit to treason on the phone?

Yeah that doesn't apply here, AJ is not even close to as smart as a (any) drug dealer
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?


That's not how text messages work
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I don't want to be an apologist for any of these fools, because they don't really deserve it, but it seems like the J6 committee and the DOJ and the FBI are kind of like Wile E. Coyote in an old cartoon. They took one step expecting that it was going to be just a walk down a flight of stairs and HOLY SH*T they went ass over teakettle off the biggest cliff in the history of the world.

What started as some idiots getting all riled up by some dumb speech by a half-brained orange jackhole has spun into an insane conspiracy involving the Secret Service, half of Congress, over a dozen attorneys, media pundits, money brokers, international figures, and political movers & shakers in every state in the Union.

I mean, it was certainly obvious enough from the outside looking in; but maybe DC has gotten so insular and compartmentalized, they couldn't see the trees for the forest? I dunno. They seem genuinely gobsmacked by the sheer volume of bullshiat that keeps spewing from each new revelation. Usually, like when the FBI took down the Mafia, they start at the bottom and work up; maybe they're not used to starting at the top and working sideways?

It's surreal.


This would explain why Garland never touched anything Mueller left behind, because he though the folder marked "Indictments Against Individual-1 To Be Used After He Leaves Office" would instead contain a boxing glove on a spring that would come out and punch him in the face.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Unsung_Hero: khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.

Small effort, but also too basic.  A little more effort is both called for and very likely to pay off.

You dump all the numbers, network connection status, calls in and out with time and location (including whether it's tower or GPS and the accuracy rating) into a database, then you query the hell out of it to build your web of association and your timeline.

It is amazing the things you can pull out of such a database that isn't immediately obvious, but will make you smack your forehead and say, "Of course!" after it is revealed.

the point would be that the 1-6 committee does not have the content of the secret service texts but they do have the content of the alex jones texts. corelate which numbers are secret service phones with the received / sent texts on Alex Jones's phone and now you have the content not just the fact that they were texting.


I didn't suggest dumping the Jones phone data.  It'd be part of the larger set, and any recovered SMS content would be part of it.

You're still going to get a lot more if you properly mine the available data than if you just get a text message log for each number.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government issued numbers.

Won't cover personal cell phones or if the agents used Signal.

Might be worth trying to get ahold of the physical phones themselves.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

I honestly never thought that the secret service was involved in the coup attempt.  I thought that the deleted emails just included negative comments about Trump and how he was going crazy and after the fact, the secret service wants to cover up the fact that they thought that.


Id' also like to think things would be so quaint and innocuous, but you'd still need those messages to pursue internal action for political bias. It would likely meet with nothing more than a strongly-worded reminder to adhere to apolitical conduct while on the job and using government services, so there would be no reason to delete anything because those records or the remediation would presumably never be public anyway.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: derpes_simplex: null: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.

If it's that deep then why isn't Trump still in power?

Because Garland wasn't in the AG's office and because Trump actually lost and Pence grew enough of a pair to stand up to him.

Garland's a chickenshiat, and I desperately want to be proven wrong about that, because that would mean Trump is actually prosecuted.


begrudging *smart* vote...

/ only begrudging because of how true and depressing it is
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: null: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.

If it's that deep then why isn't Trump still in power?


Because DeSantis will be a lot better at the job.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: khitsicker: Unsung_Hero: khitsicker: it would not be too difficult to setup a pivot table in excel to compare the numbers in alex jones's phone to the secret service numbers.

Small effort, but also too basic.  A little more effort is both called for and very likely to pay off.

You dump all the numbers, network connection status, calls in and out with time and location (including whether it's tower or GPS and the accuracy rating) into a database, then you query the hell out of it to build your web of association and your timeline.

It is amazing the things you can pull out of such a database that isn't immediately obvious, but will make you smack your forehead and say, "Of course!" after it is revealed.

the point would be that the 1-6 committee does not have the content of the secret service texts but they do have the content of the alex jones texts. corelate which numbers are secret service phones with the received / sent texts on Alex Jones's phone and now you have the content not just the fact that they were texting.

I didn't suggest dumping the Jones phone data.  It'd be part of the larger set, and any recovered SMS content would be part of it.

You're still going to get a lot more if you properly mine the available data than if you just get a text message log for each number.


there's no reason you cant do both. get the low hanging fruit and start milking them for plea deals while really getting down and dirty with the data.

This is the thing that they will be making movies out of.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, do you think these career officers, officials, lawyers, et al are career TRUMP fans? Like they gave any shiat about the guy before 2016?

No. They *became* Trump fans because he showed fascists how *easily* you can commit evil and be adored for it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

I honestly never thought that the secret service was involved in the coup attempt.  I thought that the deleted emails just included negative comments about Trump and how he was going crazy and after the fact, the secret service wants to cover up the fact that they thought that.


Oh there are most definitely those I'm the USSS fully on board with Trump's agenda.

Just look how clownshoes they were protecting Obama, but suddenly under Trump they're top of the line?

There's been testimony from those inside the whitehouse about how SS agents were cheering for Biden to fail and there even public posts on social media from SS agents cheering the insurrectionists on and calling them patriots.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: TFG really is god emporer in waiting.   He has almost enough states to get a Constitutional convention and make it official.   The rest is just noise.


It's only a shame (for him) that he's both too stupid and too lazy to actually accomplish this

Stupid to the point that if and when this was all laid out for him on a silver platter, he'd fark it all up because he'd get distracted by low flush toilets or windmills or something
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
oh FFS, just ask the NSA for it, they record everything

/hi guys, sorry about last night... rule 34 and all that
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: null: Jake Havechek: I know I constantly complain about Garland doing nothing, but if the Secret Service were involved in attempting to overturn a legit election by whatever interaction with Trump, they need to be raked over the coals too.

Makes Nixon look like an amateur.

Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.  That's how deep the rot goes.

If it's that deep then why isn't Trump still in power?


He is, he's just pretending not to be so that traitors all expose themselves.
4th dimensional chess!
 
Elfich
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?


You then pull the phones from the other end of all the chats.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somethin's definitely gonna happen now!
Only 10 more years to go!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

null: Garland won't do a thing because he's surrounded by people who are guilty as fark of participating in the coup and who will farking disappear his ass so thoroughly that we'll find Jimmy Hoffa first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

khitsicker: there's no reason you cant do both.


Which is exactly what I'm suggesting.  You do both.  It would take only marginally longer to import the raw info into a database and start querying it than it would to import it into Excel and cross link two tables.  Why waste time when Excel is the wrong way to do it for the first job and completely useless for the second?  If you're hell bent on Excel for some reason, you can use it as your front end to the db.

The people who will be doing this kind of work already have the tools.  I've seen crime databases molested by skilled analysts to produce compelling actionable results in seconds from data the analyst had never had prior to me providing it. They know what they're doing.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Elfich: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Implication but not a slam-dunk.

"Oh, that was a wrong number."
"We chatted about golfing."

So what?

You then pull the phones from the other end of all the chats.


Saying 'you' here when you mean 'people with legal expertise' kind of farks this whole 'argument' on all sides. 

What most people are taking away from this is that the J6 panel is interested and the phone exists, all other extrapolations should be left to people who are not IANAL
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Peki: Government issued numbers.

Won't cover personal cell phones or if the agents used Signal.


It covers personal cell phones.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/07/politics/secret-service-personal-cell-phones-oversight/index.html
 
