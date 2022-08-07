 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Human remains discovered at Lake Mead. This is not a repeat of the last two times it was not a repeat   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, human remains, National Park Service, human skeletal remains, National Recreation Area, Las Vegas, Nevada, Lake Mead, fourth set of remains  
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More drowned hobbitses.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And that's where a lot of peoples drinking water comes from.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
....that's not how you make Mead.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When the lake completely dries, I bet at least 100 bodies will be found.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That serial killer or hitman must be all kinds of embarrassed right now.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ....that's not how you make Mead.


What if you're a murder-hornet?
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Biledriver: That serial killer or hitman must be all kinds of embarrassed right now.


Considering they started filling Lake Mead in 1934, that hitman probably died of old age.
 
Unda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: And that's where a lot of peoples drinking water comes from.


A few humans is nothing compared to the volume of fish and other animals that die in there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For every set of human remains found, there are probably 20 more that will remain undiscovered.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dead bodies are absorbing the water and just need to be wringed out.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
what happens in las Vegas stays in lake Mead
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trik: And that's where a lot of peoples drinking water comes from.


Soylent Blue!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Biledriver: That serial killer or hitman must be all kinds of embarrassed right now.


That's what happens when you're lazy. Shoulda dug a hole in the desert like everyone else.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So reduced water level plus bodies... it's more like a stew now.
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pfffffft... amateurs!

"High in the Indian Himalayas, a remote lake nestled in a snowy valley is strewn with hundreds of human skeletons.

Roopkund Lake is located 5,029 metres (16,500ft) above sea level at the bottom of a steep slope on Trisul, one of India's highest mountains, in the state of Uttarakhand.

The remains are strewn around and beneath the ice at the "lake of skeletons", discovered by a patrolling British forest ranger in 1942.

Depending on the season and weather, the lake, which remains frozen for most of the year, expands and shrinks. Only when the snow melts are the skeletons visible, sometimes with flesh attached and well preserved."

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56116533
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lightfoot sings that "Superior, they said, never gives up her dead".

Mead serves them up like a hotdog stand.

To be fair though Superior probably has a hell of a lot more bodies literally chillin' at the bottom.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: Pfffffft... amateurs!

"High in the Indian Himalayas, a remote lake nestled in a snowy valley is strewn with hundreds of human skeletons.

Roopkund Lake is located 5,029 metres (16,500ft) above sea level at the bottom of a steep slope on Trisul, one of India's highest mountains, in the state of Uttarakhand.

The remains are strewn around and beneath the ice at the "lake of skeletons", discovered by a patrolling British forest ranger in 1942.

Depending on the season and weather, the lake, which remains frozen for most of the year, expands and shrinks. Only when the snow melts are the skeletons visible, sometimes with flesh attached and well preserved."

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56116533


It's India, any body of water will suffice
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I only drink cider for this reason
 
