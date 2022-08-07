 Skip to content
(CBC)   74-year-old woman goes out to pick mushrooms in Saskatchewan. What's the worst that could happen?   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Mushroom, Edible mushroom, Mushroom hunting, Puffball, 74-year-old Lois Chartrand, Searching, Thunderstorm  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
she was trippin, falls?
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
she ends up in north dakota?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carried off by Bigfoot.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gets chased off by Farmer Maggot?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was last wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Canadian tuxedo?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She wanted to go out and have fun, guys!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 850x564]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the question is, "What's the best that could happen?"
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Missing 411 sode about to come out.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can get rough out there ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beatles - Help!
Youtube 2Q_ZzBGPdqE
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eaten by a gru?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samsquatch got her
 
Muta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wolves are picking her gamey meat out of their teeth as we speak.

Should I be the one to break the news to the family?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soon she'll be feeding them mushrooms
 
Biledriver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The worst that could happen?  Fighting for her life against giant mushroom people like it's Matango has to be up there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 850x564]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Zombie brain cannibalism?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Q_ZzBGPdqE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The Monkees were the Beatles' greatest influence.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She goes in her car. Car goes in the woods. She goes in the woods. Bear's in the woods. Her bear.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby lacks imaginations.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moosed in the boobies.
 
davynelson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
phone?  whistle?  nothin?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: resident dystopian: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Q_ZzBGPdqE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The Monkees were the Beatles' greatest influence.


Username... Uh... Possibly checks out? More research is needed.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Before clicking the link I guessed either hit by lightning or caught in a tornado.

RCMP said severe thunderstorms, wind and rain impacted the search

I'm sticking with hit by lightning.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Chartrand is described as being about 90 pounds and five feet tall."

Strong gust of wind?
 
janzee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: she ends up in north dakota?


«north east Saskatchewan»
That's a LOOONG trip to North Dakota. Trust me; I live there, unfortunately.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Killed in a tragic blimp accident over Saskatchewan on New Years day?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
she went through the looking glass?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She wanders into Dog River & gets caught up the local shenanigans?
That Oscar character - I tell ya.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [i.pinimg.com image 235x262]


what happened?!  did she give it back?  Enquiring minds want to know!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: thisisyourbrainonFark: [i.pinimg.com image 235x262]

what happened?!  did she give it back?  Enquiring minds want to know!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 850x564]


We don't need no steenking badgers!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alien steal her nose or "human horn".
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 850x564]

[Fark user image 750x500]


She got REAL stinky from rolling in Garter Snakes. Now, nobody wants to find her.
 
gregario
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That photo of her makes me think grandma has a record.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: SoupJohnB: resident dystopian: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Q_ZzBGPdqE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The Monkees were the Beatles' greatest influence.

Username... Uh... Possibly checks out? More research is needed.


Old joke. Very old.

/I ain't no spring chicken
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She went to CPAC looking for the mushroom
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
