(MLive.com)   Apparently the Michigan state police think people are paying $100 a gram for cocaine, bless their hearts   (mlive.com)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those cops need to go back to cop math school.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I've been watching Henry Cho on youtube.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take your word for it, subby
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much are people paying for it these days?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How much are people paying for it these days?


300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on how good it is. About 10 years ago, I didn't mind dropping $100/gram for clean powder. shiat stepped on with B12 went for half that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I saw the price of a gram of cocaine I was watching a silly Polish cartoon and I believe the price was 200 Slotys, Google says $28 US. I am now being tracked by the FBI probably
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not?  I need to pay a visit to "Ken" and ask for a "refund".
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How much are people paying for it these days?


2 minutes of research suggests somewhere between $25 and $200 per gram. Those could be propaganda numbers because they all come from various anti-drug sources.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been $100 a gram since *waves* forever. $300 for an eight ball.

/according to my nose candy loving sister
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: cloverock70: How much are people paying for it these days?

300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.


Think the last time I bought an 8 ball In Ohio it was 350.

Not my drug of choice and the the person I hung out with there that always wanted it shot himself in the skull with .45 acp. I don't think I'll be touching that one again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's been $100 a gram since *waves* forever. $300 for an eight ball.

/according to my nose candy loving sister

/according to my nose candy loving sister


In 2005 a pal was able to get a chunk as big as half of a baseball for only 100.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It can easily be $100 a gram now for clean stuff. It's long been too much for what it's worth but I'm happy to partake.

Did buy it a few times when for a short time we knew a guy that sold it choose your own adventure style. You'd get 2 bags, one was uncut (or at least really damn clean) and the second bag was the cut. This allowed you to make your own mix depending on whether you planned on sharing or not.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus, I'd happily pay $100 gram for actual cocaine that didn't suck.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

D'awww...she's kyoot...


D'awww...she's kyoot...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Those cops need to go back to cop math school.


I was told there would be no math.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The last time I saw the price of a gram of cocaine I was watching a silly Polish cartoon and I believe the price was 200 Slotys, Google says $28 US. I am now being tracked by the FBI probably


Kurwa!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kitty2.0: It's been $100 a gram since *waves* forever. $300 for an eight ball.

/according to my nose candy loving sister

In 2005 a pal was able to get a chunk as big as half of a baseball for only 100.


A dealer played a trick on a friend. He put a brock of white chocolate in the freezer and came around the corner biting off large chunks, friend thought it was a mound of coke. Hiliarity did ensue.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brick*
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB: Last time I saw cocaine was in a strip club. A very, very cute Tiny Stripper (named Red, I think) walked over and handed the Alpha Queen Stripper (named Polo) a $40 coke bag (if I recall). AQ stripper proceeds to consume the entire bag to the surprise and disappointment of the other stripper, because she bought it and intended to share not give.

AQ is supposed to be giving me a lap dance. Instead she is standing over me, fully naked, scanning the entire room like a predator for a full couple of minutes. I'm just watching ... waiting for whatever that's going to happen to happen. I knew some fuse was just lit and I better stay clear.

Alpha Queen Stripper proceeds to fight the entire strip club. First was one girl, then the bar backs, then other girls who try to break it up, then security over, put her in a headlock, bodyslam her and kick her out the front door.

I laff it up with other patrons, close my tab and go home. My kids are playing StarCraft or something and tell them to pause their Nintendo for a second and gather around because I have something important to say.

I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper. Strippers see and experience things the worst of humanity daily and they will eat you alive or worse. You live in a different world." I'm not downing sex workers but my naive goofy kids would be victims in that environment. Hell, I think every father of a daughter should have this conversation at least once when they hit their teens.

Anyway, I think that $40 was a half gram, but I have no idea.

/I miss Riley's Strip Club on Fulton Ind.
//Anything could and did happen
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: CSB: Last time I saw cocaine was in a strip club. A very, very cute Tiny Stripper (named Red, I think) walked over and handed the Alpha Queen Stripper (named Polo) a $40 coke bag (if I recall). AQ stripper proceeds to consume the entire bag to the surprise and disappointment of the other stripper, because she bought it and intended to share not give.

AQ is supposed to be giving me a lap dance. Instead she is standing over me, fully naked, scanning the entire room like a predator for a full couple of minutes. I'm just watching ... waiting for whatever that's going to happen to happen. I knew some fuse was just lit and I better stay clear.

Alpha Queen Stripper proceeds to fight the entire strip club. First was one girl, then the bar backs, then other girls who try to break it up, then security over, put her in a headlock, bodyslam her and kick her out the front door.

I laff it up with other patrons, close my tab and go home. My kids are playing StarCraft or something and tell them to pause their Nintendo for a second and gather around because I have something important to say.

I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper. Strippers see and experience things the worst of humanity daily and they will eat you alive or worse. You live in a different world." I'm not downing sex workers but my naive goofy kids would be victims in that environment. Hell, I think every father of a daughter should have this conversation at least once when they hit their teens.

Anyway, I think that $40 was a half gram, but I have no idea.

/I miss Riley's Strip Club on Fulton Ind.
//Anything could and did happen


No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fifteen years ago I know friends who paid about 160 for an 8ball. I doubt the quality was the best though. For some reason my memory of that night is a little hazy
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.

AQ is supposed to be giving me a lap dance. Instead she is standing over me, fully naked, scanning the entire room like a predator for a full couple of minutes. I'm just watching ... waiting for whatever that's going to happen to happen. I knew some fuse was just lit and I better stay clear.

Alpha Queen Stripper proceeds to fight the entire strip club. First was one girl, then the bar backs, then other girls who try to break it up, then security over, put her in a headlock, bodyslam her and kick her out the front door.

I laff it up with other patrons, close my tab and go home. My kids are playing StarCraft or something and tell them to pause their Nintendo for a second and gather around because I have something important to say.

I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper. Strippers see and experience things the worst of humanity daily and they will eat you alive or worse. You live in a different world." I'm not downing sex workers but my naive goofy kids would be victims in that environment. Hell, I think every father of a daughter should have this conversation at least once when they hit their teens.

Anyway, I think that $40 was a half gram, but I have no idea.

/I miss Riley's Strip Club on Fulton Ind.
//Anything could and did happen

No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.


Not everyone enjoys remote work.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.

I've webcammed as a couple. I have no problem with that.

I disagree on no one becoming a stripper though. Life is unfair. I fancy myself a single mother supporter and have helped a more than few stop dancing. I believe everyone deserves an unjudged chance at life, and sometimes my capt save a girl cape is fresh and pressed from the cleaners.

AQ is supposed to be giving me a lap dance. Instead she is standing over me, fully naked, scanning the entire room like a predator for a full couple of minutes. I'm just watching ... waiting for whatever that's going to happen to happen. I knew some fuse was just lit and I better stay clear.

Alpha Queen Stripper proceeds to fight the entire strip club. First was one girl, then the bar backs, then other girls who try to break it up, then security over, put her in a headlock, bodyslam her and kick her out the front door.

I laff it up with other patrons, close my tab and go home. My kids are playing StarCraft or something and tell them to pause their Nintendo for a second and gather around because I have something important to say.

I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper. Strippers see and experience things the worst of humanity daily and they will eat you alive or worse. You live in a different world." I'm not downing sex workers but my naive goofy kids would be victims in that environment. Hell, I think every father of a daughter should have this conversation at least once when they hit their teens.

Anyway, I think that $40 was a half gram, but I have no idea.

/I miss Riley's Strip Club on Fulton Ind.
//Anything could and did happen

No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.


I've webcammed as a couple. I have no problem with that.

I disagree on no one becoming a stripper though. Life is unfair. I fancy myself a single mother supporter and have helped a more than few stop dancing. I believe everyone deserves an unjudged chance at life, and sometimes my capt save a girl cape is fresh and pressed from the cleaners.
 
Vern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper.


I think all fathers need to give their daughters this advice. I mean, how embarrassing would it be to go to a strip club and see your daughter working there?

I mean, unless you knew she worked there. And you were just there dropping off a change of pasties or something. "Dad, you HAVE to come down here! I didn't realize it was after labor day and I brought my white pasties in with me today! I COULD JUST DIE!"
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Kitty2.0: Wine Sipping Elitist: CSB: Last time I saw cocaine was in a strip club. A very, very cute Tiny Stripper (named Red, I think) walked over and handed the Alpha Queen Stripper (named Polo) a $40 coke bag (if I recall). AQ stripper proceeds to consume the entire bag to the surprise and disappointment of the other stripper, because she bought it and intended to share not give.

AQ is supposed to be giving me a lap dance. Instead she is standing over me, fully naked, scanning the entire room like a predator for a full couple of minutes. I'm just watching ... waiting for whatever that's going to happen to happen. I knew some fuse was just lit and I better stay clear.

Alpha Queen Stripper proceeds to fight the entire strip club. First was one girl, then the bar backs, then other girls who try to break it up, then security over, put her in a headlock, bodyslam her and kick her out the front door.

I laff it up with other patrons, close my tab and go home. My kids are playing StarCraft or something and tell them to pause their Nintendo for a second and gather around because I have something important to say.

I said, "No matter how hard it gets in life, no matter what happens to you or what bad decision you've made, you can always come to me for help. Never, ever become a stripper. Strippers see and experience things the worst of humanity daily and they will eat you alive or worse. You live in a different world." I'm not downing sex workers but my naive goofy kids would be victims in that environment. Hell, I think every father of a daughter should have this conversation at least once when they hit their teens.

Anyway, I think that $40 was a half gram, but I have no idea.

/I miss Riley's Strip Club on Fulton Ind.
//Anything could and did happen

No one who is under 18 today is going to grow up to be an in person stripper. Cam girl? Good possibility.

I've webcammed as a couple. I have no problem with that.

I disagree on no one becoming a stripper though. Life is unfair. I fancy myself a single mother supporter and have helped a more than few stop dancing. I believe everyone deserves an unjudged chance at life, and sometimes my capt save a girl cape is fresh and pressed from the cleaners.


I'm not judging. I'm just saying that when the option to work behind a camera in your own home, safe and sound without guys touching you or waiting for you in the parking lot, it's going to look a lot better than walking into a strip club. The only appeal I see for the club is the cash is immediate and no one knows jack shiat about what you earn.

/cam model for a decade
//love it
///love working from home and being my own boss
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cloverock70: How much are people paying for it these days?

300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.


You wouldn't believe me if I told you what has happened to the price of fuel and cigarettes over that time period
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cloverock70: How much are people paying for it these days?

300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.


Montreal prices (CAD) used to be in the 140-180 range for a gram back in 1983, so like 120-160 USD
With a price drop like that maybe I should restart stuffing baby laxative up my nose again. Not.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say anything about them using a figure of $100 a gram, the OP misread the article.  10 kilos were spread around the vehicle, but there was more found inside the vehicle.  The article explicitly states they were assuming $28,000 to $30,000 a kilo.  Kind of low for cop math, if we're being honest.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: waxbeans: cloverock70: How much are people paying for it these days?

300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.

Think the last time I bought an 8 ball In Ohio it was 350.

Not my drug of choice and the the person I hung out with there that always wanted it shot himself in the skull with .45 acp. I don't think I'll be touching that one again.


You could have saved yourself some money and just bought him some amo
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay....what's an eight-ball?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Okay....what's an eight-ball?

1/8th of an ounce of cocaine


1/8th of an ounce of cocaine
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Brick*

Still not funny


Still not funny
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: cloverock70: How much are people paying for it these days?

300 for an eight ball. Which is insane . Because it used to be 120 in '95.


When Reagan took office $120 would get a "clean" gram, so I suppose that counts as another Don't Say No success story.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Kitty2.0: Brick*

Still not funny


Yeah, he almost died that night -- from the friend wanting to pummel him to death. It was a bad, bad idea.
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Okay....what's an eight-ball?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
