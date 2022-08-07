 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle's first monkeypox vaccine pop-up clinic runs out of shots. All together now: AND SO IT BEGINS   (king5.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It began 3 months ago. Try "AND SO IT CONTINUES".

Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, duh. They should have been ordering vaccines 90 days ago. They don't have enough right now and they won't have enough for another several months.

You could argue we farked up our response to HIV/AIDS because it was new, no one liked teh gays, and for quite a while there wasn't much we could do about it. You could argue we farked up our response to Covid because it was new and for a while there wasn't much we could do about it.

But monkeypox? Not new. We knew about it. We had an existing vaccine for it, we knew where to get more, and we just didn't do it. We knew how to test for it. We knew where to test for it. Not only that, we didn't coordinate any nationwide response because the CDC seems to have no sense of urgency about outbreaks whatsoever, so they just kinda let the states do whatever they felt was best.

In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.


Those scientists exist, but they aren't the ones in charge. All they can do is scream into the void along with the rest of us and then go back to reposting cat memes.

Contrast that with SARS-1 in 2003 when there were enough competent people in the right places to shut down an emerging global threat while it was still small enough to contain. But as with Y2K, everyone else took away the message that there never was a real problem and those fear-mongers were overreacting.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lsherm: In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.

Those scientists exist, but they aren't the ones in charge. All they can do is scream into the void along with the rest of us and then go back to reposting cat memes.

Contrast that with SARS-1 in 2003 when there were enough competent people in the right places to shut down an emerging global threat while it was still small enough to contain. But as with Y2K, everyone else took away the message that there never was a real problem and those fear-mongers were overreacting.


I don't know where we're falling down on the job, whether it's some sort of bureaucratic inertia or we just got lucky before, but we need to invest in some kind of rapid response protocol team that outlines best decision practices for when you DON'T have all the answers yet.

Some of our early farkups during Covid, and some of what we're repeating now with monkeypox, aren't because of incompetence but because otherwise smart people are saying "well we just don't have the data to make the right decision yet." That's not an unusual scenario for crisis managers, though. Sometimes making NO decision is worse than making a bad decision. Like making a $100 million dollar bet 3 months ago on more tests and vaccines. If it didn't pan out here in the US, it's not like we probably wouldn't end up being able to use them somewhere in the world.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to visit Seattle?

TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Descartes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be even worse if TFG was still President.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Contrast that with SARS-1 in 2003 when there were enough competent people in the right places to shut down an emerging global threat while it was still small enough to contain. But as with Y2K, everyone else took away the message that there never was a real problem and those fear-mongers were overreacting.


I remember all the people joking about SARS every time someone coughed, as if it was a funny boogeyman.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I mean, duh. They should have been ordering vaccines 90 days ago. They don't have enough right now and they won't have enough for another several months.

You could argue we farked up our response to HIV/AIDS because it was new, no one liked teh gays, and for quite a while there wasn't much we could do about it. You could argue we farked up our response to Covid because it was new and for a while there wasn't much we could do about it.

But monkeypox? Not new. We knew about it. We had an existing vaccine for it, we knew where to get more, and we just didn't do it. We knew how to test for it. We knew where to test for it. Not only that, we didn't coordinate any nationwide response because the CDC seems to have no sense of urgency about outbreaks whatsoever, so they just kinda let the states do whatever they felt was best.

In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.


Theres a book out there called "The Premonition"  by michael lewis that goes into the history of public health in America, and what it does right and wrong, and how farked was the handling of covid.   It is mostly handled at teh sate level, and usually poorly or as an afterthought, especially depending on the state.  One of the things mentioned is that the CDC should probably have their name changed to Center for Disease Reporting, because they have very little power beyond offering guidance, expertise and reccommendation. It was a goddamn fascinating read.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the anti-monkeypox vaccine.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had a competent white house this wouldn't be happening. We need 8 week MINIMUM lock downs for everyone to stop this in it's tracks.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: Theres a book out there called "The Premonition"  by michael lewis that goes into the history of public health in America, and what it does right and wrong, and how farked was the handling of covid.   It is mostly handled at teh sate level, and usually poorly or as an afterthought, especially depending on the state.  One of the things mentioned is that the CDC should probably have their name changed to Center for Disease Reporting, because they have very little power beyond offering guidance, expertise and reccommendation. It was a goddamn fascinating read.


Thanks! I'll check it out.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: If we had a competent white house this wouldn't be happening. We need 8 week MINIMUM lock downs for everyone to stop this in it's tracks.


Good 'ole sleepy Joe
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.


Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.


The image above my comment is strongly implying it's an STI. It's all over a lot of other places too.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It began 3 months ago. Try "AND SO IT CONTINUES".

Jesus! That looks bad enough on a log scale.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: Lsherm: I mean, duh. They should have been ordering vaccines 90 days ago. They don't have enough right now and they won't have enough for another several months.

You could argue we farked up our response to HIV/AIDS because it was new, no one liked teh gays, and for quite a while there wasn't much we could do about it. You could argue we farked up our response to Covid because it was new and for a while there wasn't much we could do about it.

But monkeypox? Not new. We knew about it. We had an existing vaccine for it, we knew where to get more, and we just didn't do it. We knew how to test for it. We knew where to test for it. Not only that, we didn't coordinate any nationwide response because the CDC seems to have no sense of urgency about outbreaks whatsoever, so they just kinda let the states do whatever they felt was best.

In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.

Theres a book out there called "The Premonition"  by michael lewis that goes into the history of public health in America, and what it does right and wrong, and how farked was the handling of covid.   It is mostly handled at teh sate level, and usually poorly or as an afterthought, especially depending on the state.  One of the things mentioned is that the CDC should probably have their name changed to Center for Disease Reporting, because they have very little power beyond offering guidance, expertise and reccommendation. It was a goddamn fascinating read.


Did he mention the pandemic response team Obama put together? I wonder why Joe hasn't done the same?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.


It's spreading primarily among men who have sex with men. It can spread via surfaces so be careful what you touch. Might want to avoid high touch places like mass transit.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe Trump is screwing this one up again. One would have think he learned from the last pandemic. 100% his fault. Blood and open sores are on HIS and every Republican in charges hands.
I can't wait until we have the next round of elections to get these clowns out!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.


Treating it with the same mentality like it's an STD , will probably keep you free of it though
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Ready to visit Seattle?

No, but maybe Philadelphia.
 
Stibium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: some kind of rapid response protocol team that outlines best decision practices for when you DON'T have all the answers yet.


Common sense says one should err on the side of precaution when they don't know something.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Ivo Shandor: It began 3 months ago. Try "AND SO IT CONTINUES".

Jesus! That looks bad enough on a log scale.


Confirmed fomite transmission is really not good.
Notice the "prolonged respiratory face-to-face contact" part, so it's also aerosol/droplet/airborne transmissible or some combination thereof.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

The image above my comment is strongly implying it's an STI. It's all over a lot of other places too.


That's Dan Savage's account. You need to look that man up. That's gotta be the most tongue in cheek joke about monkeypox made that day, if not ever. That's the man that invented the term Santorum.

It's not an STD, but during this current outbreak it happens to be spreading during sexual contact, just because that's one of the really good environments for it to spread.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They want people to be aware and cautious, but it's pretty stupid to be announcing that mostly minorities and gay men are getting MP.

Now you're gonna see the same meatheads walking around saying 'Well I'm a straight white male. God has chosen me for immunity! .."
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I have to call CVS to save my space for
my "Rage Virus" shots because of Quick Zombie 25.

/oh wait. my comment is 3 years too soon.
//sorry my Matrix pod has glitched again.
 
Stibium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: I can't believe Trump is screwing this one up again. One would have think he learned from the last pandemic. 100% his fault. Blood and open sores are on HIS and every Republican in charges hands.
I can't wait until we have the next round of elections to get these clowns out!


I never understood the idea that SARS-1 never "went away" until I put that together with Trump's repeated insistence that SARS-2 would just "go away". As if he was told that it was a possibility by experts who had classified intelligence indicating that's what precisely happened with SARS-1.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Ivo Shandor: Lsherm: In the movies there's always one scientist and she's watching real-time graphs of an outbreak and yelling into a phone "WE NEED TO CONTAIN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW!" I suspect in real life no such person exists.Instead there's Larry, and while that graph might be displayed on Larry's second monitor, his primary monitor is split screened between TikTok and a reddit window displaying r/FunnyAnimals. Larry uses Slack and he has never used a phone in the office. Larry's Director, who can make actual decisions to help the nation, has never used a computer and recognizes slack as a term he mostly uses while sailing.

Those scientists exist, but they aren't the ones in charge. All they can do is scream into the void along with the rest of us and then go back to reposting cat memes.

Contrast that with SARS-1 in 2003 when there were enough competent people in the right places to shut down an emerging global threat while it was still small enough to contain. But as with Y2K, everyone else took away the message that there never was a real problem and those fear-mongers were overreacting.

I don't know where we're falling down on the job, whether it's some sort of bureaucratic inertia or we just got lucky before, but we need to invest in some kind of rapid response protocol team that outlines best decision practices for when you DON'T have all the answers yet.

Some of our early farkups during Covid, and some of what we're repeating now with monkeypox, aren't because of incompetence but because otherwise smart people are saying "well we just don't have the data to make the right decision yet." That's not an unusual scenario for crisis managers, though. Sometimes making NO decision is worse than making a bad decision. Like making a $100 million dollar bet 3 months ago on more tests and vaccines. If it didn't pan out here in the US, it's not like we probably wouldn't end up being able to use them somewhere in the world.


We have a protocol that works.  Activate the military and quarantine the hot spots.  With lethal force.  Nobody in or out.  If the hot zones dont comply and lock the fark down, nuke them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

The image above my comment is strongly implying it's an STI. It's all over a lot of other places too.

That's Dan Savage's account. You need to look that man up. That's gotta be the most tongue in cheek joke about monkeypox made that day, if not ever. That's the man that invented the term Santorum.

It's not an STD, but during this current outbreak it happens to be spreading during sexual contact, just because that's one of the really good environments for it to spread.


Sexual contact is a very effective way of spreading it. But some of the spread in that community is probably coming from non-sexual encounters like sharing a crowded dance floor in a nightclub. Bumping into people, inhaling respiratory droplets as the guy next to you is shouting to be heard over the music, etc.

And then those people spread the virus into the larger community, like to a massage therapist or the person changing sheets in an AirBnB. And that's when we lose track of it, because those people who are not in the MSM community will have a hard time getting a test for it.

It's possible that the 'R' factor for the virus will be less than 1 in the general community, meaning that those secondary transmission chains will eventually fade out. However it can still infect a lot of people along the way.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not worried, I live in Raccoon City.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

It's spreading primarily among men who have sex with men. It can spread via surfaces so be careful what you touch. Might want to avoid high touch places like mass transit.


linens and cloth too.

enjoy your next hotel stay.  might want to avoid the couch. people sit on them naked.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stibium: wildbill0712: I can't believe Trump is screwing this one up again. One would have think he learned from the last pandemic. 100% his fault. Blood and open sores are on HIS and every Republican in charges hands.
I can't wait until we have the next round of elections to get these clowns out!

I never understood the idea that SARS-1 never "went away" until I put that together with Trump's repeated insistence that SARS-2 would just "go away". As if he was told that it was a possibility by experts who had classified intelligence indicating that's what precisely happened with SARS-1.


SARS-1 was put away. It was an active effort by multiple public health agencies, doctors, and research scientists around the globe.
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Notice the "prolonged respiratory face-to-face contact" part


"Experts" said the same thing about coronavirus, despite resounding evidence to the contrary even early in the pandemic.

Fact is, we know from research that monkeypox is transmissible remotely in laboratory conditions using aerosolizing apparatus (eg, biological warfare), and we also know that this monkeypox is culturable from saliva samples and that symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as coughing. Put two and two together and suddenly you realize that it's no different from other poxviruses, which have been known for centuries to spread like a miasma.

What's worse is that breathing in monkeypox can encourage lesions and necrosis of respiratory tract and lung tissue as the primary inoculation sites. Macaques didn't fare well at all in those respiratory-challenge studies, or rather, they actually did "farewell" quite efficiently. You really don't need much at all to start infection, it is thought to be likely that someone can become infected with a single poxvirus particle.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: bobbyjoebobby: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

It's spreading primarily among men who have sex with men. It can spread via surfaces so be careful what you touch. Might want to avoid high touch places like mass transit.

linens and cloth too.

enjoy your next hotel stay.  might want to avoid the couch. people sit on them naked.


And fart. Don't forget the farting. Right into the cushions. Trapping it for the next person that sits down on it nekkid.

/fart
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: They want people to be aware and cautious, but it's pretty stupid to be announcing that mostly minorities and gay men are getting MP.

Now you're gonna see the same meatheads walking around saying 'Well I'm a straight white male. God has chosen me for immunity! .."


I haven't seen anywhere where minorities are at increased risk. Gay men definitely are. This does not solely spread by gay men, but they seem to be disproportionately the ones spreading it and getting it. You would be doing a disservice by ignoring facts in favor of politically correct optics. If gay men are most at risk currently, the PSA and vaccines should absolutely be focused on that target group. While it can affect straight men, your chances of getting it are vanishingly low, especially if you aren't in a hotbed city that is super dense.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.


Lots of people think it's an STD that only infects the gays.

Yes, lots of people are stupid.  They walk among us.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Sexual contact is a very effective way of spreading it. But some of the spread in that community is probably coming from non-sexual encounters like sharing a crowded dance floor in a nightclub. Bumping into people, inhaling respiratory droplets as the guy next to you is shouting to be heard over the music, etc.


It's not all sexual contact. It might not even be majority sexual contact. But for whatever reason, since it's early in the outbreak, it's mostly the MSM community. That's probably because of close contact of some sort unless monkeypox has gone airborne and no one knows it yet.

I went out for Maryland crabs today and someone sneezed at the restaurant and I immediately thought "that could spread monkeypox" and then I thought "life's too short to worry about this." Of course, if I spent $300 today to get monkeypox I'll be sure to make a Fark thread about it and I'll kick my own ass for being careless.I could have gotten Covid even easier.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It began 3 months ago. Try "AND SO IT CONTINUES".

There is a hole in your mind.

Nothing here is exactly what it appears to be.....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

Lots of people think it's an STD that only infects the gays.

Yes, lots of people are stupid.  They walk among us.


No, they don't.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Descartes: It would be even worse if TFG was still President.


That should not be the standard for dealing with crises
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It began 3 months ago. Try "AND SO IT CONTINUES".

Still humping this outbreak I see.

For those thinking this BS is "oh so concerning"...

In the first three months of COVID-19 we went from 0 to 1.5 million cases in 3 months.  We're at 7500 for monkeypox.  That's a 3 order of magnitude difference.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNtTEibFvlQ
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

knbwhite: jtown: Lsherm: Shakin_Haitian: Monkeypox can be spread via surfaces. It's not an STD.

Was anyone calling it an STD? If anything, people have been falling all over themselves to point out it's NOT an STD.

Lots of people think it's an STD that only infects the gays.

Yes, lots of people are stupid.  They walk among us.

No, they don't.


Fine.  They stagger stupidly.
 
