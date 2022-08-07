 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yes. Because "put rice in pot" followed by "cover rice with water" and "add a pat of butter and some salt" is so freakin' hard to do   (cnn.com) divider line
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An Ode to the Cast Iron Pan - Everything You Need To Know
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One had been handed down from generation to generation in my family.   When I received it, I was so touched, I had it bronzed.
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow a cast-iron skillet is versatile.  There's a daisy fresh take.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Dutch oven" hehehehehehehehe. Wait, is that an actual thing over there?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's also great for causing and curing amnesia.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some of us are good cooks. Some of us are not. Why do we torture ourselves with this?

I'm 40, I'm not married, I like cats but I don't have any, I'm not currently a vampire but if I were I would be in old clan Tzimisce, I work for "you know who" and I'm not fond of wine. It smells weird. Tastes weird, too.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: "Dutch oven" hehehehehehehehe. Wait, is that an actual thing over there?


Yes, you might know them as casserole dishes (which is an entirely different thing here).

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dutch_oven
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes that is a 1" thick griddle on a Wolf commercial stove. Need to scrub it with steel wool, was making quesabirra a few weeks ago and cheese got a bit burned on.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: "Dutch oven" hehehehehehehehe. Wait, is that an actual thing over there?


It's an actual thing everywhere.
It existed before the stupid began using it as fart torture.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dutch_oven
Dutch oven (not to be confused with masonry oven) is a thick-walled cooking potwith a tight-fitting lid. Dutch ovens are usually made of seasoned cast iron; however, some Dutch ovens are instead made of cast aluminium, or ceramic. Some metal varieties are enameled rather than being seasoned, and these are sometimes called French ovens. Dutch ovens have been used as cooking vessels for hundreds of years. They are often called casserole dishes in some English-speaking countries other than the United States (casserole means "pan" in French), and cocottes in French.[citation needed]They are similar to both the Japanese tetsunabe and the sač, a traditional Balkan cast-iron oven, and are related to the South African potjie, the Australian Bedourie oven and Spanish cazuela.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.


Yeah, when they suggest cast iron is good for making scrambled eggs that pretty much calls in to question their opinion on every subject, including their own favourite colour.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: One had been handed down from generation to generation in my family.   When I received it, I was so touched, I had it bronzed.


User name etc.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.


That's why I use enamel coated dutch ovens and added a Le Crueset enamel coated signature skillet, all the cooking advantages of heavy cast iron and I can just put them in the dishwasher.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could not cook rice, then I could. Something must have changed but I have no idea what, it's not the rice brand, it's not where I live, and I always follow the instruction religiously.

The only thing that did not change is my dislike for cooking anything.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.


Then your pan isn't properly seasoned.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I could not cook rice, then I could. Something must have changed but I have no idea what, it's not the rice brand, it's not where I live, and I always follow the instruction religiously.

The only thing that did not change is my dislike for cooking anything.

The only thing that did not change is my dislike for cooking anything.


Another thing, not the only thing.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of carbon steel. Just as durable & easy to maintain, but waaaay lighter.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Lemmy's Warts: "Dutch oven" hehehehehehehehe. Wait, is that an actual thing over there?

It's an actual thing everywhere.
It existed before the stupid began using it as fart torture.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dutch_oven
A Dutch oven (not to be confused with masonry oven) is a thick-walled cooking potwith a tight-fitting lid. Dutch ovens are usually made of seasoned cast iron; however, some Dutch ovens are instead made of cast aluminium, or ceramic. Some metal varieties are enameled rather than being seasoned, and these are sometimes called French ovens. Dutch ovens have been used as cooking vessels for hundreds of years. They are often called casserole dishes in some English-speaking countries other than the United States (casserole means "pan" in French), and cocottes in French.[citation needed]They are similar to both the Japanese tetsunabe and the sač, a traditional Balkan cast-iron oven, and are related to the South African potjie, the Australian Bedourie oven and Spanish cazuela.


Tbf, I already knew all that. I can never resist a fart joke. Sorry.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.

Yeah, when they suggest cast iron is good for making scrambled eggs that pretty much calls in to question their opinion on every subject, including their own favourite colour.


I use mine for scrambled eggs and never have a problem with the eggs sticking in the least. Well seasoned and well used.

And used well.
 
camaroash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like cookware that can double as a deadly weapon.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, your rice is bland.

If you're making it in a pan, use ordinary 20-minute rice
1) fry it a couple of minutes in olive oil or butter until it's slightly golden
2) add wine (white or red, doesn't matter) 
3) when wine has evaporated, cover the rice in broth, bring to a boil 
4) reduce heat, cover your pan and simmer for 20 minutes
5) blend in grated parmigiano or manchego cheese and cook another 5 minutes
6) enjoy non-bland rice

If you're making a simple risotto, use any number of easily available rices like Arborio, Carnaroli, Vialone even Spanish Bomba rice works well
1) fry your rice in olive oil or butter
2) add wine
3) start slowly adding broth and stirring all the time
4) keep adding broth and stirring
5) when the rice is almost cooked, add in liberal doses of grated parmigiano
6) finish cooking until the rice is al dente
7) remove from heat and let it rest for 5 minutes
8) enjoy 

Many people add onions, but I don't because they make me severely nauseous, but whether you are making rice in a pan or making risotto, you can add in any vegetables of your liking. When making it in a pan, I also sometimes add in tuna for a simple, delicious meal.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.

Yeah, when they suggest cast iron is good for making scrambled eggs that pretty much calls in to question their opinion on every subject, including their own favourite colour.

I use mine for scrambled eggs and never have a problem with the eggs sticking in the least. Well seasoned and well used.

And used well.


We eat a lot of fish.   I quit using the cast iron because of that, well seasoned or not.

I take that back, we use it when we are camping in eastern Oregon, have a great cast iron campfire dutch oven with little "feet"..and a griddle.   And honestly, after a colles fracture in the mid 90s, I found that cast iron was too heavy for my deformed wrist.

I bought a rice cooker/steamer.   Life is so much simpler.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.


Cast iron pans need to be carefully seasoned, after which they are basically non-stick and easy to clean.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cook?
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.

Yeah, when they suggest cast iron is good for making scrambled eggs that pretty much calls in to question their opinion on every subject, including their own favourite colour.


A friend if mine made scrambled eggs in the cast iron pan during a vacation last week. They were delicious and I was glad it was someone else's turn to clean the dishes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't help but notice that's not a wok.

This article is cooking advice from someone who makes four dishes, and orders everything else in.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: TwowheelinTim: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: DoctorWhat: Nice to cook with, pain in the ass to clean.

Yeah, when they suggest cast iron is good for making scrambled eggs that pretty much calls in to question their opinion on every subject, including their own favourite colour.

I use mine for scrambled eggs and never have a problem with the eggs sticking in the least. Well seasoned and well used.

And used well.

We eat a lot of fish.   I quit using the cast iron because of that, well seasoned or not.

I take that back, we use it when we are camping in eastern Oregon, have a great cast iron campfire dutch oven with little "feet"..and a griddle.   And honestly, after a colles fracture in the mid 90s, I found that cast iron was too heavy for my deformed wrist.

I bought a rice cooker/steamer.   Life is so much simpler.


I cook fish on the grill. One thing I've found with cast iron is that it tends to retain flavors. Fish oils tend to be very persistent. I don't want everything to taste like fish.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Butter? Tell me you're white without telling me you're white.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Butter? Tell me you're white without telling me you're white.


What?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only a freaking philistine puts butter on rice.  Yeech!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: kittyhas1000legs: Butter? Tell me you're white without telling me you're white.

What?

What?


They're so clueless they think only white people eat butter.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Butter? Tell me you're white without telling me you're white.


subby puts raisins in potato salad
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah.....no. I make my fudge in 3 KG batches. That means 5 qt pot is required. Soups wont work well in cast iron either, though small stews would probably work well.

Also, cast iron and glass top are not good friends
 
