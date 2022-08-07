 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And thus the lord said, "Fark these tourists"   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Lightning, White House Press Secretary, lemon shark swims, lightning strike, Lightning strike, bite of the sharks food, Joseph Prezioso, Florida Shark Diving  
•       •       •

1389 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2022 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden testing out his magazapper ahead of the elections
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't the first thing people get told about thunderstorms is don't take shelter under a tree?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never shelter under a tree in a thunderstorm.  Grade school kids know this.  You get as low as possible.  If there's no ditch or depression in the ground, crouch with just your shoes (hopefully rubber soled) and wait it out.   You might get soaked, but at least you won't get lit up like Reno on a Saturday night.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the soles of your shoes touching the  ground, rather.  That way, if lightning strikes nearby, you won't be a conductor of electricity.  It's still scary as hell, but you won't be dead.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Isn't the first thing people get told about thunderstorms is don't take shelter under a tree?


No.

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/lightning/safetytips.html#:~:text=Avoid%20windows%2C%20doors%2C%20porches%2C,in%20concrete%20walls%20or%20flooring.

Outdoor Safety Tips
Although no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm, you can minimize your risk by assessing the lightning threat early and taking appropriate actions. The best defense is to avoid lightning. Here are some outdoor safety tips that can help you avoid being struck.
Be aware.
Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If the forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity, or make sure suitable safe shelter is readily available.
Go indoors.
Remember the phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors." Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
Seek shelter immediately, even if caught out in the open.
If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it does not remove you from danger.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storms have been fast-moving and mean around here the last couple of days.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, Mother Nature. Now we will have evangelical religitards saying this is god telling us Biden is in league with the devil.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The victims were riding out the storm under a tree, a law enforcement source said.

/Don't do what Donny Don't does.
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dark Brandon strikes again.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dammit, there goes some more destroyed Secret Service text messages!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The victims were riding out the storm under a tree, a law enforcement source said.

Best possible thing if you're caught outside in a T-storm and can't get inside: lay flat on the ground AWAY from taller structures.  Lightning is seeking a path to ground.  If you're the tallest thing around or near the tallest thing around, the chances of you getting hit go up.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No one died from lightning strikes outside the White House while Trump was President. Biden ruins everything.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Odin promised the powers of Thor he didn't promise you'd survive them.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Odin promised the powers of Thor he didn't promise you'd survive them.


1.21 gigawatts is a lot of power.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm no Lordess, Wizardess nor Sorceress, but "fark these tourists" is my most used phrase from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

benelane: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 306x165]


Six-six-six-six-SIXTY-SIX times!
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a shame that people died, but one of the first things I was taught in probably first or second grade was that you NEVER stand under a tree during a thunderstorm. If the tree is struck by lightning, it'll go through the tree, into the ground, and then through you. Your heart works via electricity...well, electrical pulses. Ever seen what happens to a circuit breaker that gets overloaded with voltage? That's what happens to your heart if you get struck by lightning.

The only thing stupider than standing under a tree would be standing in the middle of an open field holding a metal rod over your head.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: nmrsnr: Isn't the first thing people get told about thunderstorms is don't take shelter under a tree?

No.

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/lightning/safetytips.html#:~:text=Avoid%20windows%2C%20doors%2C%20porches%2C,in%20concrete%20walls%20or%20flooring.

Outdoor Safety Tips
Although no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm, you can minimize your risk by assessing the lightning threat early and taking appropriate actions. The best defense is to avoid lightning. Here are some outdoor safety tips that can help you avoid being struck.
Be aware.
Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If the forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity, or make sure suitable safe shelter is readily available.
Go indoors.
Remember the phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors." Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
Seek shelter immediately, even if caught out in the open.
If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it does not remove you from danger.


Did you read your link?

"Never shelter under an isolated tree. If you are in a forest, shelter near lower trees."
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I heard about that. Weather here has been bananas lately. Seems decently ok right now but Wednesday looks a bit suscpicious.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MTG warned us about Jewish Space Lasers and now it might be too late.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And don't stand near a flagpole.  I was at a public swimming years ago when a storm came up. Everyone got out of the water and went into the shelter.  About 30 minutes into the storm, there was a flash and it felt like I'd been hit with a medicine ball.  All of the paint on the flagpole in front of the shelter had been blasted off. The flag and the rope for raising it were fine. Lightning does weird things.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: [c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

extrafancy: MTG warned us about Jewish Space Lasers and now it might be too late.


Fark user imageView Full Size

JEWISH SPACE LASERS DO NOT WORK THAT WAY
 
nquadroa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We left the Mall about 30 minutes before this happened. I wouldn't have let us shelter under a tree but still too close for my comfort.
 
Veloram
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Three people are dead and one is injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House Thursday night.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How do you get to be 70 something years old and not know better than to be under a tree during a lightning storm?

Darwin needed to get them much earlier in their lives.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These people were likely standing across from the WH full of raging negative energy at Joe Biden and their negative energy attracted the positive charge of the lightning strike. Was there any Trump merch found on them?
Either that or it was just total ignorance thinking of taking cover under a known conductor of lightning strikes when it's thundering.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Herr Flick's Revenge: nmrsnr: Isn't the first thing people get told about thunderstorms is don't take shelter under a tree?

No.

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/lightning/safetytips.html#:~:text=Avoid%20windows%2C%20doors%2C%20porches%2C,in%20concrete%20walls%20or%20flooring.

Outdoor Safety Tips
Although no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm, you can minimize your risk by assessing the lightning threat early and taking appropriate actions. The best defense is to avoid lightning. Here are some outdoor safety tips that can help you avoid being struck.
Be aware.
Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If the forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity, or make sure suitable safe shelter is readily available.
Go indoors.
Remember the phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors." Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
Seek shelter immediately, even if caught out in the open.
If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it does not remove you from danger.

Did you read your link?

"Never shelter under an isolated tree. If you are in a forest, shelter near lower trees."


It wasn't the first thing mentioned.
Did you read the link?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: You never shelter under a tree in a thunderstorm.  Grade school kids know this.  You get as low as possible.  If there's no ditch or depression in the ground, crouch with just your shoes (hopefully rubber soled) and wait it out.   You might get soaked, but at least you won't get lit up like Reno on a Saturday night.


They were on the National Mall. That's lined with buildings open to the public on either side. Instead of sheltering under a tree they could have crossed the street and went into a building - if they weren't near the metro stop. Plenty of places there to find shelter, no need to lay down in the gutter along Constitution Ave or something.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next time you ask God to "smote Mueller at the White House in DC", you need to include a first name. He's not a mind reader.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pity it wasn't these "tourists".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The wages of cheese curds *is* death. Sometimes it comes a little faster than heart disease can manage.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Darth Malgus's doing, no doubt in mind.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, are these three MORE people from the four that were already killed, or did they miscount from earlier this week?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: It's a shame that people died, but one of the first things I was taught in probably first or second grade was that you NEVER stand under a tree during a thunderstorm. If the tree is struck by lightning, it'll go through the tree, into the ground, and then through you. Your heart works via electricity...well, electrical pulses. Ever seen what happens to a circuit breaker that gets overloaded with voltage? That's what happens to your heart if you get struck by lightning.

The only thing stupider than standing under a tree would be standing in the middle of an open field holding a metal rod over your head.


Or voting FTG?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.