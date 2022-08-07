 Skip to content
(WAOW Wausau)   Wisconsin teen aspires to win the USA Mullet Championship. In other news, there is a serious, recognized national competition for best mullet   (waow.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And.....here....we.....GO!

VANDALS - I GOT AN APE DRAPE
Youtube 9YKXHbnsShA
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously?  I have doubts.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We all know the contest is fixed.

Mull it over, you'll agree.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks more like a Joe Dirt.  Joe Dirt has a pompadour that's long in the back.  A true mullet is a long flat top on top and long in the back.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"serious, recognized"? "national"? Subby, the reward is $1k and a pair of sunglasses. That's not a serious competition. That's like, "here we'll pay for you to get a tank full of gas" municipal level competition.
 
jmr61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd bet a day's pay that kid is a 100% total asshole. And his dad is even worse.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes I pine for the internet's simpler times www.mulletsgalore.com/
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Sometimes I pine for the internet's simpler times www.mulletsgalore.com/


I used to love the category names for mullets on that site. And the submissions of pics of mullets spotted in the wild.
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a long-hair-haver I am so disappointed by people who have mullets. It's just a bad look. Grow it ALL out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He says he's one of Wisconsin's only competitors, with a lot of his opponents coming from Kentucky.

I'll bet there's a lot of undiscovered mullet-talent out there in WI.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a man child in my office with a mullet. He came in the other day with the top of his head shaved (but not the back...) and they looked farking diseased. I'm hard pressed to believe there's a woman/man in their lives to correct their mistake at this point. Hopefully before the other incels radicalize then...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do you think this mullet would win a prize?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Valter: As a long-hair-haver I am so disappointed by people who have mullets. It's just a bad look. Grow it ALL out.


Up until '93 I grew my hair out until it was halfway down my back.  I was way more successful dating but maintenance of that hairstyle was daunting.  Dealing with tangles, split ends, constant conditioning.  It looked really cool, but I just couldn't do it anymore.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you ever find yourself in Prairie du Sac stop by Bob's Barber, Bait 'n Tackle and ask Bob for 'The Boz'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
