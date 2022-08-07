 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar) Hero It's National Purple Heart Day. Hug a Veteran, or at least buy them a drink   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget that Trump has his own Purple Heart, too.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask first before hugging please.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told they give those away for almost nothing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so much substance abuse and alcoholism in that population that the drink would probably be counterproductive.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone currently serving, try to use the holiday to actually listen to some of the stories of Purple Heart recipients.  A minority of veterans have one much to the chagrin of Maj Snuffy due to the wicked paper cut that he sustained at staff.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's Memorial Day so remember to thank veterans" -probably subby
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: As someone currently serving, try to use the holiday to actually listen to some of the stories of Purple Heart recipients.  A minority of veterans have one much to the chagrin of Maj Snuffy due to the wicked paper cut that he sustained at staff.


A lot of vets with Purple Hearts won't talk about it. My dad had his from Korea, but we only learned about it when we packed his things up after he died.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now kith.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suckers and losers need hugs, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Summoner101: As someone currently serving, try to use the holiday to actually listen to some of the stories of Purple Heart recipients.  A minority of veterans have one much to the chagrin of Maj Snuffy due to the wicked paper cut that he sustained at staff.

A lot of vets with Purple Hearts won't talk about it. My dad had his from Korea, but we only learned about it when we packed his things up after he died.


My dad's history was that.  In 1942, He was in the Marine Reserves and building plane in Akron, Ohio.  Slide missing.  Now it's 1948 and he's working for a newspaper in Evansville Indiana.  He's driving a Jeepster and he "falls asleep" and rolls it down a hill in Kentucky.

After he passed in 85, we could a lot of the missing time.  Most of it on a carrier in the Pacific.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my brothers are already drunk.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you really need to leave that Peter Pan ethos behind.

As someone raised by a completely fucked up Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, I can tell you that hugs and appreciation do not stop the nightmares, the insomnia, the yelling and general disfunction.

War is a racket and most recipients know this better than any civilian. My father knew it. When a majority of his back teeth were removed by a Japanese machine gunner, his first thought was, "Good. Now I no longer have to fight this stupid war." He was the only survivor of his squad, the best friends he ever had.

If you meet a Purple Heart recipient, just be kind and know that they got fucked up by a bunch of overweight uniforms playing Risk. Shut up. No hugging. Just be nice and maybe give them a hit of your Blueberry Hashplant.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, rather than ritualistic shows of nothing, also take a look at who fought against the recent veterans bill, and vote against them if you can.

That, unlike a hug, actually does something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: There's so much substance abuse and alcoholism in that population that the drink would probably be counterproductive...


... but welcomed.

Also not sure what generation you are talking about, the award, in it's modern form, has been around since '44
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why not get them a whole box of these?  You know, to show respect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dear veterans,

I apologize that our society didn't provide you better options and the government that abused you to fight largely unjust wars on foreign soil won't take care of your workplace injuries and disability. I will continue working to ensure future generations have better options for thriving within our society.
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't farking touch me. Don't buy me shiat. I didn't do a god damn thing for you.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fiona Nine Tails: Don't farking touch me. Don't buy me shiat. I didn't do a god damn thing for you.


You must be crazy if you'd turn down a free drink.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Summoner101: As someone currently serving, try to use the holiday to actually listen to some of the stories of Purple Heart recipients.  A minority of veterans have one much to the chagrin of Maj Snuffy due to the wicked paper cut that he sustained at staff.

A lot of vets with Purple Hearts won't talk about it. My dad had his from Korea, but we only learned about it when we packed his things up after he died.


I think it depends a lot on what conflict. My Grandfather served in Korea and would mention his experiences, from time to time. My uncle served in Vietnam and I've never heard a mention of his service from him. My closest friend served in the Gulf War and  that part of his life is never talked about
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: Summoner101: As someone currently serving, try to use the holiday to actually listen to some of the stories of Purple Heart recipients.  A minority of veterans have one much to the chagrin of Maj Snuffy due to the wicked paper cut that he sustained at staff.

A lot of vets with Purple Hearts won't talk about it. My dad had his from Korea, but we only learned about it when we packed his things up after he died.

I think it depends a lot on what conflict. My Grandfather served in Korea and would mention his experiences, from time to time. My uncle served in Vietnam and I've never heard a mention of his service from him. My closest friend served in the Gulf War and  that part of his life is never talked about


My Father in Law finally told the story of his about 6 months before he died. His unit was trying to take some unknown hill north of Seoul when they got pinned by unfriendly. The Captain called for a little artillery and one of the shells was caught by a tree directly above his hole. It got him six weeks in Tokyo and a permanent light-up of metal detectors everywhere.
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Fiona Nine Tails: Don't farking touch me. Don't buy me shiat. I didn't do a god damn thing for you.

You must be crazy if you'd turn down a free drink.


I'm gonna be real, I would if offered by a rando for me being a veteran.  There is a lot of frankly weird hero worshippers that I wouldn't want to even be in the same bar with.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A toast to you today, Dad. As a kid, I loved hearing the stories of how you earned them. As an adult, I realized how much you hated telling them.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is great. I was just thinking the other day that someone should finally come up with a day to honor veterans.
 
