 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Wait... since when has Appalachia ever had a future?   (usatoday.com) divider line
39
    More: Unlikely, Kentucky, Flood, Weather, Breathitt County branch of the Kentucky River, Ohio River, 54-year-old, climate change fuels, recent years  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2022 at 11:24 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything has a future
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Everything has a future


True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


Wow...bigot much?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
stereotype much, I think that's better.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.

Wow...bigot much?


Why yes, yes they are. Nice of you to finally open your eyes to what Appalachia is really like.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dollywood.
Gatlinburg (really needs a Casino)
Smoky Mts
and Oil and Natural Gas in W. VA
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the problem with flooding in Kentucky?  I'm sure Mitch and his turtle friends enjoy having more wetlands to roam about in.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone is invited to stay on Manchins yacht. It's all good. He truly cares about the people of Appalachia.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Appalachian region is really beautiful, but some people in that region seem hell bent on screwing it up. I see the prime example has already been mentioned.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Everything has a future


The region's mountainous landscape, high poverty rates, dispersed housing in remote valleys, coal-mining scarred mountainsthat accelerate floods and under-resourced local governments all make solutions extremely difficult.

Looks like they really farked up the past so their future selves are FARKED.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


That's just called the Heretic Astartes, except the former Luna Wolves would be the White Legion
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.

That's just called the Heretic Astartes, except the former Luna Wolves would be the White Legion


I think they'd be more like Orks, though. The combat vehicles seem more appropriate to the region.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

And thank you for getting the humor, unlike some other Farker in this thread.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waste of resources pumping out homes and clearing roads when the focus should be on keeping up with their coding classes.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought they had everything all set with the Ark Encounter right there.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: phalamir: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.

That's just called the Heretic Astartes, except the former Luna Wolves would be the White Legion

I think they'd be more like Orks, though. The combat vehicles seem more appropriate to the region.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x674]
And thank you for getting the humor, unlike some other Farker in this thread.


Except Orks are just anarchists.  They wake up every morning and choose violence because they can't count higher than "Hit stuff".  The Heretic Astartes are the ones who made an affirmative choice to be evil for the sake of being evil.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama offered them free education and training and they responded: "We ain't readin' no f*cking books! Screw you, black man!"

So, yeah. Hard to have sympathy.

But, that is what we do as a country. We try again and again and again and see if we can help people who need helping.

We'll keep trying.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, shut up and rape your mountains for us until we don't need you any more, hillbillies. Right subby?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: phalamir: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.

That's just called the Heretic Astartes, except the former Luna Wolves would be the White Legion

I think they'd be more like Orks, though. The combat vehicles seem more appropriate to the region.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x674]
And thank you for getting the humor, unlike some other Farker in this thread.


DAKKA DAKKA DAKKA
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 310x163]
I thought they had everything all set with the Ark Encounter right there.


I believe heavy rains damaged it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
""If we had all the money in the world, and we had the political will and cooperation, we could go a long way towards solving these problems," said William Haneberg, director of the Kentucky Geological Survey and a professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

Even as Kentucky's devastation renews attention to longstanding challenges, some residents say they have little hope that effective protections will arrive anytime soon. For now, the emphasis is on trying to rebuild what was lost."

I think I see the problem.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


Not for long. Once we run out of water on the west coast, we'll all be migrating back to places like this for the resources.

Much like how the west was "won" back in the 19th century, we'll be either displacing these people or forcing them to integrate into our culture. Their kids will be driving electric cars and shopping at Whole Foods in no time.

cdn-images.threadless.comView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


1930s, when the Roosevelt announced the New Deal.  The same timeframe that American "old money" started the modern conservative movement.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.......who has lived off Quicksand Road since she was a teenager,.....Standing near Dismal Creek.......

Phew, at least I have flood insurance at my address at Brackish Water Way just parallel to Rapidly Cresting Runlet.
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to just throw out the idea that if you build a house on Quicksand Road and it floats or slides away one day it's not that weird.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


Compared to Baltimore with its heroin, murders, and crappy public skools?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can convince the current population their coal mining jobs aren't magically going to return, I will break my back and eat out my own ass.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 310x163]
I thought they had everything all set with the Ark Encounter right there.


If by right there you mean 100 miles away then sure.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


When do you leave?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Obama offered them free education and training and they responded: "We ain't readin' no f*cking books! Screw you, black man!"

So, yeah. Hard to have sympathy.

But, that is what we do as a country. We try again and again and again and see if we can help people who need helping.

We'll keep trying.


Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Help! HELP! I'm stuck in a well!!!"

Farkers 1-4: "Climb! Climb up and take our hands!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I'm thinking I should dig... should I dig?"

Farker 5: "NO! I was trapped in a well, and digging is a bad idea! Climb out!"

Farkers 6-8: "We're lowering ropes! Take hold of a rope!"

Farker 9: "I've even tied a harness to the end of this one!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I can feel the ropes, but I don't want to hold onto them... should I dig?"

Farker 10: "No! If you dig, you'll hit water, and then you'll be proper farked. I should know, I almost drowned."

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I dug a little bit just now, and I haven't hit water. I'm gonna keep digging..."

Farkers 11-18: "No! Climb! Climb out!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Guys, I'm seriously stuck in this well! Help! HELP!!!"

Farker 19: "I was trapped in a well once. It took me two years, but I managed to build a climbing machine that pulled me to safety out of a well bucket and a pocket watch. I'm dropping the blueprints, extra buckets, and an assortment of pocket watches."

Farker 20: "I've engineered a jet-pack that will rocket you to safety. Stay where you are and we'll lower it down!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Thanks for your help, guys. I'm gonna keep digging. I'll find the Mines of Moria and I'll just walk to the surface."

**Farkers 1-20 get tired of the morans and proceed to piss in the well**

Farker 21: "Guys, seriously... stop pissing in the well.  Only Eeyores and Verucas piss in the well, it's not gonna get us any more votes for Dems, we need to compromise with these people."

Farker 22: "Yeah, they'll find the Mines of Moria all right and wake up the Balrog and get eaten Any Day Now."

Farkers 1-20: "We've only done this 20 times before where these dumbasses have dug themselves into the mines or deeper than the core of the Earth should be and they've never yet been eaten by the Balrog or hit lava and be burned up.  There ain't no Balrog and justice never comes for these assholes."

Farkers 21 & 22: "SHUT UP, EEYORES!"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Appalachian region has a lot going for it terms of climate and sheer natural beauty. Throw a bunch of humans into the mix and we got a disaster
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.

Wow...bigot much?

Why yes, yes they are. Nice of you to finally open your eyes to what Appalachia is really like.


A few years ago a friend I had made in college came back to the States to visit (they were originally from Australia but had since lived in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar). Anyways, we decided to do a bit of a road trip starting in Florida going up the east coast / Appalachian and then cutting over to Chicago where we would part ways. To say that they were absolutely shocked and horrified by the amount of abject poverty in the Deep South and Appalachian would be understatement.  In Southeast Asia they lived very basic lives in small farming and fishing communities, so it's not like they didn't know what it meant to be poor.  "I can't believe people actually live like this in America" I recall them saying. I had the same thoughts but it was interesting hearing it from an outsiders perspective.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Yeah, shut up and rape your mountains for us until we don't need you any more, hillbillies. Right subby?


Wrong.

As someone with roots deep in Appalachia (my mom was born in West By God Virginia and our family has been there since it was Virginia), I will agree that the region got screwed by land rapers and government regulators, sometimes working in tandem and sometimes pulling in opposition; but the real reason Appalachia is like it is, is very simple: brain drain.

All the smart, talented, energetic, or aggressive people have been attriting out of the entire area since coal started becoming economically unfeasible back in the 1950s. Even then, my mom remembered that there were little towns in the hills that were dying for lack of work as the mines went over to automation; and it got worse when the EPA started shutting factories down for regulatory noncompliance.

But instead of finding workarounds or looking for new technology, the miners just stayed put and demanded that things go back to the way they were. You can't put this solely on evil companies evilly refusing to evilly change. There are still miners back up there who don't want to wear respirators or use methane detection devices at the face.

So the smart or talented or just opportunistic started leaving, and what's left is the dumbest, most reactionary, most resistant to change, most threatened by new ideas. They are stuck in the 1940s and all the people who wanted something different are gone. This is what a century of brain drain looks like, and the end results are pretty ugly.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exluddite: The Appalachian region is really beautiful, but some people in that region seem hell bent on screwing it up. I see the prime example has already been mentioned.


That's true of just about everywhere in the US.  Since its inception the US has been about the rich exploiting the gullible.    Where I grew up in Jersey there were/are large numbers of houses constructed in known flood zones.  Out West there are large numbers of houses constructed where there is no secure source of water.  There are large numbers of houses built on known fault lines.  There are large numbers of houses built in places know as 'Tornado Alley'.  New developments go up all over the US without corresponding improvements to infrastructure.  Etc, etc.   Muricans are morans.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Obama offered them free education and training and they responded: "We ain't readin' no f*cking books! Screw you, black man!"

So, yeah. Hard to have sympathy.

But, that is what we do as a country. We try again and again and again and see if we can help people who need helping.

We'll keep trying.

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Help! HELP! I'm stuck in a well!!!"

Farkers 1-4: "Climb! Climb up and take our hands!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I'm thinking I should dig... should I dig?"

Farker 5: "NO! I was trapped in a well, and digging is a bad idea! Climb out!"

Farkers 6-8: "We're lowering ropes! Take hold of a rope!"

Farker 9: "I've even tied a harness to the end of this one!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I can feel the ropes, but I don't want to hold onto them... should I dig?"

Farker 10: "No! If you dig, you'll hit water, and then you'll be proper farked. I should know, I almost drowned."

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "I dug a little bit just now, and I haven't hit water. I'm gonna keep digging..."

Farkers 11-18: "No! Climb! Climb out!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Guys, I'm seriously stuck in this well! Help! HELP!!!"

Farker 19: "I was trapped in a well once. It took me two years, but I managed to build a climbing machine that pulled me to safety out of a well bucket and a pocket watch. I'm dropping the blueprints, extra buckets, and an assortment of pocket watches."

Farker 20: "I've engineered a jet-pack that will rocket you to safety. Stay where you are and we'll lower it down!"

Morans who keep voting for conservatives: "Thanks for your help, guys. I'm gonna keep digging. I'll find the Mines of Moria and I'll just walk to the surface."

**Farkers 1-20 get tired of the morans and proceed to piss in the well**

Farker 21: "Guys, seriously... stop pissing in the well.  Only Eeyores and Verucas piss in the well, it's not gonna get us any more votes for Dems, we need to ...


You know what the difference between the far right who blame everything on the democrates and the far left like FARK who think republicians are all evil ?

Not much,

Not much
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you can convince the current population their coal mining jobs aren't magically going to return, I will break my back and eat out my own ass.


Pics or GTFO.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meat0918: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 310x163]
I thought they had everything all set with the Ark Encounter right there.

I believe heavy rains damaged it.


I guess they shouldn't have made it from plywood, but they had to follow the methods taught in the bible.

At least they were convinced not to keep real animals in there. That would have been horrendous torture and abuse in the span of hours with the fumes so noxious that no one is getting in there without a biohazard suit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Koodz: I'm going to just throw out the idea that if you build a house on Quicksand Road and it floats or slides away one day it's not that weird.


And the insurance company said "you knew what you were getting into: it's right there in the name! No payout!"
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Much like Hurricane Katrina, this was a message from God.

/no, not about abortion or teh gheys, dumbass.
 
zbtop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Everything has a future

True. But I'm thinking this region has more a grimdark future. Like Warhammer 40K only with rednecks, rebel flags, and coal-rolling pick-up trucks.


So...Orks?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.