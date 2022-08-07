 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Uri Geller (yes, him) has a new "micronation" off the coast of Scotland. The spoons are allegedly crap, too   (bbc.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Scotland, Mohamed Al-Fayed, Islands of the Forth, Harrods, Uri Geller, Solomon's Temple, Jerusalem, Solomon  
•       •       •

1212 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2022 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP James Randi.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Yuuri Kellerman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still alive?  Wow, good for him.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have been an illusionist.  He could have been a magician.  Nope, had to be a farking con man piece of shiat.

Why is he still allowed in civilized areas?  Or maybe subby's title is a ray of hope, and he's forced to live out in the ocean because nobody will have him.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Nope, had to be a farking con man piece of shiat.

Why is he still allowed in civilized areas?


Because we allow con men to hold public office?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this guy have enough money to buy an island, much less a cup of coffee?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: He's still alive?  Wow, good for him.


It is definitely impressive that no one has killed him yet but, be of good cheer. It could happen this year.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uri nation
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Place your bets on how long it takes for the first "mass suicide" story to air about the place.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no spoon.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that'll last right up until the Royal Marines need a new training exercise.  Then Geller will find out that he ain't The One.

"But I said 'I declare'!"
"Queen Elizabeth says 'Axe goes thwack'"
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to talk with Randi once years ago.  If anything, the "Amazing" part of the stage name was an understatement.

Badly injured as a kid, learned magic, became successful - but wouldn't play segregated clubs in Florida (it was the 1950s) - and, as a lot of us know, spent decades exposing "psychic" fraud.

He even had a 2-hour network special back in the late '70s or early '80s where he just shot down a bunch of frauds and cons.  That was perhaps the height of broadcast television.

But yeah, Fark Geller and every fraud like him.
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a PITA to eat at his house if soup is being served.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Al Fayed is an ardent supporter of Scottish independence and has offered to be the first president of a sovereign Scotland.

Cool.  I'll offer that, too.  Why not?  If they're letting any foreign-born jackass do the job, why not me?
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: There is no spoon.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can bend a spork, if I use a lighter. No brain power involved.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this sad day in the Hebrew calendar, I would chosen a different disaster than Geller, but there you have it.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I always wanted to own an island, be like James Bond," says Geller

A James Bond's villain, I do not remember Bond owning an island.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Unsung_Hero: Nope, had to be a farking con man piece of shiat.

Why is he still allowed in civilized areas?

Because we  Isreal allows con men to hold public office?


He's an Israeli citizen and lives there now.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamb has inexplicable similarities with the pyramids of Giza.

And speaking in inexplicable geezers from the Middle East . . .
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Randi Speaks: Conjuring w/ Barbara Walters
Youtube JPt-7j3ahP0


Screw Uri Gellar. He's a charlatan and doesn't deserve one dime of the money he conned from people with his lame-ass tricks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Lamb has inexplicable similarities with the pyramids of Giza.

And speaking in inexplicable geezers from the Middle East . . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Why does this guy have enough money to buy an island, much less a cup of coffee?


The world has an inexhaustible supply of rubes.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Geller. Whatever.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: wax_on: Why does this guy have enough money to buy an island, much less a cup of coffee?

The world has an inexhaustible supply of rubes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Wave Of Anal Fury: Unsung_Hero: Nope, had to be a farking con man piece of shiat.

Why is he still allowed in civilized areas?

Because we  Isreal allows con men to hold public office?

He's an Israeli citizen and lives there now.


According to Wikipedia, he was born in 1946 in the British Mandate of Palestine.  So I guess that makes him a Palestinian.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does he have a flag? Doesn't count if he doesn't have a flag.
 
princhester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Geller says he owns the island and has started a micro-nation there.

So we've established so far that Geller probably doesn't own the Island and hasn't started a micro-nation there.

As Geller says more, we will learn greater detail of what isn't true about the situation.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

calbert: RIP James Randi.



You know, if Randi's widower Carlos still has his ashes, it would be the perfect place to spread his ashes. It would be following Randi's wish of having his ashes blown into Uri Geller's eyes ^10    :P
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Unforgettable Uri Geller Appearance on Carson Tonight Show - 08/01/1973
Youtube zD7OgAdCObs


Randi's take down of James Hydrick was a lot of fun.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This isn't like Sealand where a coastal battery platform constructed on a shoal was outside of claimed territorial waters.  This is an actual island that undoubtedly Scotland has claimed and falls within those waters.

The British Marines should treat this as an uprising and 'retake' the island and refer him to court for prosecution.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is he still going to stop Brexit?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/mar/22/uri-geller-promises-to-stop-brexit-using-telepathy
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

princhester: Geller says he owns the island and has started a micro-nation there.

So we've established so far that Geller probably doesn't own the Island and hasn't started a micro-nation there.

As Geller says more, we will learn greater detail of what isn't true about the situation.


This is such a clear and apt analysis. Kudos.
 
ciarraic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wax_on: Why does this guy have enough money to buy an island, much less a cup of coffee?


FTFA:  ...Geller, who reportedly made a fortune from prospecting for oil and mining corporations by using the ancient practice of dowsing, says he will employ the same method to search for the treasure.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"He says he wants Lamb to be an emblem of peace, the only criteria for membership, "a willingness to exist in harmony with fellow Lamb compatriots". Settlement on the island itself is not allowed"

I wonder whose choice of words that was.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be a nation, don't people have to "live" there?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am so shocked a lifelong scammer like him didn't get into crypto at the ground floor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I am so shocked a lifelong scammer like him didn't get into crypto at the ground floor.


SpoonCoin.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.