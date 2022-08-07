 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Summer cookouts   (fark.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's all we get? No "best", "worst", or "most interesting"?

Well then ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hot Dog (1993 Remaster)
Youtube QOLTwt-bqoU
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Among my friends, cookouts often involve sitting around a fire after dinner. At once such event, a guy showed up who had taken all the drugs and spent the evening stumbling around with a body made of jelly. Eventually, he fell directly into the firepit and then woke up instantly in a panic when he heard someone say, "Call 911." He shook off those who were trying to help him and ran off into the night with burning embers still on his clothes, needing to escape before anyone in a uniform arrived.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my better successes was a turkey.

I asked someone to big his big kettle grill, and I brought a turkey in a roasting pan. Setup for indirect heat, it cooked quietly, with occasional basting.

When it was ready, I took out the big carving knife, cut the wings and legs loose, sliced off a piece of breast, said "It's done!" and watched the carnage.

No tools (except the knife). No plates or forks, nothing - just finger food.

I have never seen a cleaner carcass on a bird.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Murphy - The Cookout (Delirious/1984)
Youtube vc4Wt3ckNis
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Aluminum grill grates. Worth it.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met my future spouse at a summer cookout. It was sort of a setup, not because the hosts thought we would hit it off but more so there wouldn't be just one singleton there. We immediately hit it off and will celebrate our 15 year anniversary in December!
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before digging in to the nauseating well-done meat that my father preferred, I had to "do the coals" which meant using tongs to put the burning coals in a juice can and covering it with a piece of slate.  (Fuel for the next cook-out.)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]
Aluminum grill grates. Worth it.


I had an old CharBroil that had to be retired because a squirrel chewed through the gas line.  I got what I thought was the same model by looking at pictures online and special ordering it through HomeDepot...

Only to find out they changed it so it had crappy grates and from cast aluminum body to pressed steel sheet.  I did manage to swap the grates, but because the corner radius was bigger, I had to hacksaw through the heavy iron to take a couple of bars off.

...

So um... story.

I hosted a block party on July 2nd.  About 8 houses of people showed up, the majority of who had moved in during or just before the pandemic, so gave people a chance to meet each other
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was July 2005 and my hot dog stand was open all afternoon before someone told me my zipper was down.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a teenager at Camp Fire Girls camp we decided we needed to make dinner for the swimming instructors and the nursing staff. We rotisseried a whole ass turkey over a campfire, made ice cream, the whole nine yards. Do you have any idea how hard it is to rotate a whole turkey on a pole? I'm surprised we didn't give anybody salmonella. Fond memory.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We almost never cooked out when I was a kid. One time though was perfect. Dad worked with  a guy who had played HS ball with one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and he knew everything there was to know -- in 1960 -- about grilling. He brought over a rotisserie, and soon we had two birds cooking. But most importantly he knew how to cook corn on the grill.  Fabulous meal and the only time I've ever had corn on the cob properly grilled. The guy later got us tickets to see the Browns play the Eagles and it was like trying to make sense of an ant hill. Norm Van Brocklin was the Eagles QB but from the heights of our seats it could have been Arnold Stang,

I just looked up the game on wiki. The Eagles beat the Browns 31-29 so it was a good one. Until now, I never knew.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As kids we had clearings in the woods where we'd build fires and toast marshmallows stolen from one of our mothers' pantries. For all the things we did, we were generally respectful of fire and never burned the woods down. But there were many times a kid would set his marshmallow aflame, yank his stick out of the fire, with the marshmallow flying on to his body and burning an impressive amount of skin.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My grandmother and aunt were lousy cooks. Salt was an exotic spice, vegetables were cooked until they were limp, and chicken was boiled, not not necessarily for soup.

Mrs Clam and I arrived for a cookout and there was a big pot of corn on the cob bubbling away on the stove. We followed the cousins to the living room and watched a movie. When it was over, the corn was still going. Cook it long enough and one can bend an ear of corn into a U.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oneiros: thealgorerhythm: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]
Aluminum grill grates. Worth it.

I had an old CharBroil that had to be retired because a squirrel chewed through the gas line.  I got what I thought was the same model by looking at pictures online and special ordering it through HomeDepot...

Only to find out they changed it so it had crappy grates and from cast aluminum body to pressed steel sheet.  I did manage to swap the grates, but because the corner radius was bigger, I had to hacksaw through the heavy iron to take a couple of bars off.

...

So um... story.

I hosted a block party on July 2nd.  About 8 houses of people showed up, the majority of who had moved in during or just before the pandemic, so gave people a chance to meet each other


We bought a Char Broil a few years ago. It was an "all stainless" model. Or so we thought. All stainless, except the firebox, the bottom of which rusted through in 2 years. Of all the things to go cheap on. Had to use a piece of sheet aluminum to cover the bottom.

About time to buy a better gas grill. It doesn't need to be very large, it's mainly just for the 2 of us. Any suggestions?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We almost never cooked out when I was a kid. One time though was perfect. Dad worked with  a guy who had played HS ball with one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and he knew everything there was to know -- in 1960 -- about grilling. He brought over a rotisserie, and soon we had two birds cooking. But most importantly he knew how to cook corn on the grill.  Fabulous meal and the only time I've ever had corn on the cob properly grilled. The guy later got us tickets to see the Browns play the Eagles and it was like trying to make sense of an ant hill. Norm Van Brocklin was the Eagles QB but from the heights of our seats it could have been Arnold Stang,

I just looked up the game on wiki. The Eagles beat the Browns 31-29 so it was a good one. Until now, I never knew.


Corn on the cob on the grill is easy.
1) don't shuck it - just don't
2) soak all of the corn in water for at least 10 minutes, or as long as it takes the grill to heat
3) cook 20 min in heat of at least 450, direct heat preferred, rotate every 5 min 1/4 turn

Peels very easily but makes a mess
The carmelized kernels are amazing
Top it per personal preferences
 
ingo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Great Party of 1987

Four of us had pooled our resources and purchased a large house the previous fall and by June we had saved up enough money to actually celebrate the event with a big housewarming party.  We invited everyone we knew, and everyone they knew, and anyone else who just showed up.

We made sure to invite the elderly neighbors on each side and they showed up promptly at 4PM.  Kim (the Blender Queen) had already arrived and we got her setup with a table, coolers full of supplies, and all three of our blenders.  She proceeded to whip up Pina Coladas, Frozen Strawberry Daiquiris, and Frozen Margaritas to all and sundry.  The neighbors were back home and passed out by 5PM when the party started to get going.

Everyone showed up.  We counted the next day and managed to name over 250 people that we recognized. It was a sweltering day but we were having too much fun to suffer.  Someone had just gotten the tiny tabletop grill started in the driveway (to cook about 20 lbs of meat) and suddenly the skies turned black.  Everyone rushed inside and onto the porches as the heavens opened up.  The downdraft by the garage caused flames to shoot out from the bottom of the covered grill like a miniature UFO struggling to take off.

Then the hail started, so, of course, everyone who was already soaked with sweat ran outside and had a snowball fight. The storm only lasted about ten minutes and when it cleared up the temperature had dropped from 95 to 75 and blue skies had returned.  The cover was removed from the grill to relight the fire but the downdraft had done a perfect job of evenly lighting every coal and the grilling commenced.

As the sun set the adjacent town set off their Town Day fireworks and we discovered that we could see the whole show from one spot in the middle of the backyard.  One of the still-conscious neighbors later remarked that it was a little unnerving to see about a hundred people crammed into a fifteen foot square patch of our yard all pointing at the same spot in the sky.

To this day people still bring up "that summer barbeque where it hailed"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]
Aluminum grill grates. Worth it.


Have a cast aluminum Weber w that came with awful cast iron grates.  They rusted through in a year.  After the second set rusted though I got mad.  I talked to a steel fan shop I audited and had them make me 3/8" thick stainless replacement grates.  They are damn near indestructible and cost me $200+.  Worth every penny.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: It was July 2005 and my hot dog stand was open all afternoon before someone told me my zipper was down.


Did they see your hot dog stand?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We almost never cooked out when I was a kid. One time though was perfect. Dad worked with  a guy who had played HS ball with one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and he knew everything there was to know -- in 1960 -- about grilling. He brought over a rotisserie, and soon we had two birds cooking. But most importantly he knew how to cook corn on the grill.  Fabulous meal and the only time I've ever had corn on the cob properly grilled.


I've seen corn done on the grill a few ways:

Straight on, no prep: good for people who like eating corn silk.  So really sucks.

Soaked in the husk, then grilled: good for people who like steamed corn silk.  Sucks even more.

Husk pulled back, silk removed, husk put back on, then grilled: definite grassy notes.  Pain in the ass in general

Above, but then soaked, too:  wet grass.  Even worse

Hushed and silks removed, placed in water bath to warm up: might as well just cook it on the stove

Husked and silks removed, grilled directly: takes some care to get the right balance between 'slightly charred' and 'charcoal'.  I try to turn it once I hear a kernel pop.

You can probably guess which one I prefer.  If you leave the stalk on while husking, it gives you a handle to work with, especially if you might cut kernels off for a salad or something.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: It was July 2005 and my hot dog stand was open all afternoon before someone told me my zipper was down.

Did they see your hot dog stand?


And if so, username checks out.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On a whim, bought a set of 4 or 5 bbq grilling mats on Amazon. Wow, have those exceeded expectations. Use them almost every time, they make clean up easy and food like fish doesn't stick to them. No big flare ups from burger grease. And you really do get grill marks thru them. After years, I'm still on my first set, though a couple are worse for wear. I'm a backyard cook, not a bbq master, so maybe they're frowned upon by the pros, but I love 'em.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back, back in the day, summer get together on the beach, I was wearing short shorts as was the style of the time (but hadn't reached manhood, so no onion on my belt).
A bunch of us kids, running around in the lazy, sunny day, one of the kids spooked me and I took a few steps back.
What's cookin'. Good lookin'.
That's a question and an answer, unfortunately. I landed backwards onto the low grill and ended up with three stripes on my lower butt/upper thigh.
It was an amusing week afterwards, not being able to sit down, or cover the area, then a few days of picking at horizontal scabs.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]
Aluminum grill grates. Worth it.


Got one for charcoal grill, hated it.  Had to use twice as much charcoal, couldn't get a good sear on anything, not enough airflow, lowered the cooking temperature far too much.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the most sacred "Man Rules" is that you cannot, under any circumstances, usurp another man's grill.

This is particularly difficult to obey when you are an expert griller and then marry into a family with a terrible griller, especially when it's your father-in-law (may he RIP). This can increase both the frequency and intensity of bad grilling in your life to the point of despair.

So, it was with a feeling of foreboding dread that my wife and I traveled to the in-laws one summer Sunday for her father's birthday party and cookout. It was like we were driving into a barbecue black hole, where not even lighter fluid could escape.

My FIL seemingly had all the basics to be a great griller - Boomer, well educated, former military, electrical engineer, master woodworker, upper middle class, a Y chromosome - but somehow none of this mattered, he simply destroyed anything he put on a grill.

He didn't keep a clean grill.

He ran the grill too hot.

He used cheap ingredients.

He refused to season anything.

He left the lid down and then never used a timer.

But, his worst sin was "The Squish." Anything he made had to be exorcized of the evil grease spirits by his favorite spatula, which he would use to squish everything down to squeeeeze out any juiciness. His burgers literally became like hockey pucks.

We arrived and immediately my MIL and wife take me aside and implore me to take over the grill duties.

"I can't. I'm sorry. It's wrong." I say.

"Please. You have to," they begged.

"No. It's his grill. I won't ask him and don't you dare emasculate him by suggesting I take over," I say.

"There must be something we can do," they wonder out loud.

"Well. Technically, if - unsolicited and without coercion - he invites me to take over, that is allowed."

My MIL gets a big smile on her face. She has a plan.

Suddenly it's time to open his big birthday present - which is a new work station + tool organizer + drafting table for his woodshop. It comes on a half-pallet and it requires a lot of assembly. You can tell he's super stoked to get it and to put it together.

MIL: "Honey, why don't get started on setting up your new workstation. Wouldn't that be fun?"

FIL: (excited) "Yeah, but what about dinner?"

MIL: "Oh, I can just make some spaghetti. No problem."

FIL: "But, I was going to grill."

MIL: "Well, you still can, but I can also just make dinner. It's only the four of us, so no big deal. Build your new toy. It's your day, honey."

FIL: "Well, maybe Pope could grill for us. Pope, would you do that?"

Me: "Are you sure?"

FIL: "Yes, I'm sure."

Me: "Are you really cool with it?"

FIL: (knowingly) "Yes. I'm sure."
 
