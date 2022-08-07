 Skip to content
(AP News)   Day 165 of WW3: Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war. That's it. There's nothing else to report this early except this D'awww headline on the page. WHICH WE ALL NEED OCCASIONALLY. Anyway, it's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Turkey, Vladimir Putin, United Nations, Nuclear weapon, Russia, Ukraine, World War II, head of the United Nations  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the link was already listed, yesterday. Oh well, this may be the first daily Ukraine thread that gets red-listed.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thecactusman17: I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.


They could eat the wild animals.

Or the Russians.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: thecactusman17: I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.

They could eat the wild animals.

Or the Russians.


I assure you, the Russians are already eating the wild animals and probably a few Russians as well.

I'm not saying "f*ck nature" or anything like that. But literally the Russians don't care. This isn't a war about a lack of biodiversity in Ukraine, and Russia sure as hell isn't worried about the eventual headcount of moose and squirrel left once they take over. The ONLY way to protect wild animals in Ukraine right now is to expend all available effort and material in driving the vatniks out.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: thecactusman17: I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.

They could eat the wild animals.

Or the Russians.


Due to heavy metal content, please limit yourself to one serving of Russian per week and abstain if pregnant or breastfeeding.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: thecactusman17: I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.

They could eat the wild animals.

Or the Russians.


too 'gamey'
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's get straight to the booms.

https://twitter.com/PaulJawin/status/1556199393329651712

The 80th airborne assault brigade is bombing Russians who have come to pick up a dead cow.

These are my favorite booms: those which are dropped from drones.

TOP SHELF.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

ok whose are these?

I made some crepes and put the plate of them on the table by the coffee machine. There's nutella and apple sauce too if anyone's interested. Sick of donuts and i swear to GOD ill punch the next person who brings me a goddamn bagel. What the hell is wrong with people that people even think those can be eaten, much less celebrated? Anything requiring cream cheese to be edible is not.

"oh you've just never had a good one!" i always hear. ya bite me. Its like being a party with a bunch of goths and somenone says "oh if you just spend a few weeks talking to shadowravencat, and get past his arrogance, autism and bad hygience he's actually really a cool guy and can tell the difference between any skinny puppy album vs. 12" remix!" Anything that takes that much investment for so little payout aint gonna fly with me. Right? Right.

Ok i need to scoop the catbox. Keep calm and kill the orcs people.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Let's get straight to the booms.

https://twitter.com/PaulJawin/status/1556199393329651712

The 80th airborne assault brigade is bombing Russians who have come to pick up a dead cow.

These are my favorite booms: those which are dropped from drones.

TOP SHELF.


Ouch! Dude walked right into.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

ok whose are these?

I made some crepes and put the plate of them on the table by the coffee machine. There's nutella and apple sauce too if anyone's interested. Sick of donuts and i swear to GOD ill punch the next person who brings me a goddamn bagel. What the hell is wrong with people that people even think those can be eaten, much less celebrated? Anything requiring cream cheese to be edible is not.

"oh you've just never had a good one!" i always hear. ya bite me. Its like being a party with a bunch of goths and somenone says "oh if you just spend a few weeks talking to shadowravencat, and get past his arrogance, autism and bad hygience he's actually really a cool guy and can tell the difference between any skinny puppy album vs. 12" remix!" Anything that takes that much investment for so little payout aint gonna fly with me. Right? Right.

Ok i need to scoop the catbox. Keep calm and kill the orcs people.


Since you're offering, I think I'll pass on the Nutella
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Ok i need to scoop the catbox.


Hey everyone... check carefully before eating the chocolate covered pretzels FJ set out.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list of the daily threads is available.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

you also inspired me to look up "flat chested polish" on PH. (you, last night)



Far from flat chested, my Heroine, Err, rather the Bowiesque woman that stopped by last night, going through withdrawals, left me with this.
Donatan Cleo - My Słowianie [Official Video]
Youtube rr1DSgjhRqE
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hi, all. No Putin's Folly today, I just saw FJ and the crepes. Stay safe, and have a great day!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: <emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

you also inspired me to look up "flat chested polish" on PH. (you, last night)


Far from flat chested, my Heroine, Err, rather the Bowiesque woman that stopped by last night, going through withdrawals, left me with this.
[YouTube video: Donatan Cleo - My Słowianie [Official Video]]


Gahh, I remember that from Eurovision

Donatan & Cleo - My Słowianie - We Are Slavic (Poland) 2014 LIVE Eurovision Second Semi-Final
Youtube q8J3GAg5zaI


I have no idea what she's saying. It probably doesn't matter.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine took out 300 or s yesterday.  I'll call that a good day for them.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

valenumr: Father_Jack: Let's get straight to the booms.

https://twitter.com/PaulJawin/status/1556199393329651712

The 80th airborne assault brigade is bombing Russians who have come to pick up a dead cow.

These are my favorite booms: those which are dropped from drones.

TOP SHELF.

Ouch! Dude walked right into.


And only one got away unscathed.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes, great headline and story!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 80th Air Assault Brigade destroyed another Russian armoured vehicle (Claimed to be a BMP IFV) which again suffered an onboard ammo detonation.

boom
 
turboke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

ok whose are these?

I made some crepes and put the plate of them on the table by the coffee machine. There's nutella and apple sauce too if anyone's interested. Sick of donuts and i swear to GOD ill punch the next person who brings me a goddamn bagel. What the hell is wrong with people that people even think those can be eaten, much less celebrated? Anything requiring cream cheese to be edible is not.

"oh you've just never had a good one!" i always hear. ya bite me. Its like being a party with a bunch of goths and somenone says "oh if you just spend a few weeks talking to shadowravencat, and get past his arrogance, autism and bad hygience he's actually really a cool guy and can tell the difference between any skinny puppy album vs. 12" remix!" Anything that takes that much investment for so little payout aint gonna fly with me. Right? Right.

Ok i need to scoop the catbox. Keep calm and kill the orcs people.


Oh, you found the video props.

NSFW!!! https://www.pornhub.com/view_video.php?viewkey=ph5e652df8a8f3a
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Hi, all. No Putin's Folly today, I just saw FJ and the crepes. Stay safe, and have a great day!


Putin delenda est
Slava Ukraine


/Bloody Mary time
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It has become a war for hearts and minds. Of course the news is sporadic or sparse, and Putin wants to skew it such that Russia appears to be monolithic and in control and progressing regularly as planned. Ukraine wants to accentuate the positive and keep the troops rallied, all while keeping the diplomatic efforts strong. Each is waiting for some big event to turn things around as they slug it out.

The truth is that every day Russia is getting worn down. There is no plausible way Russia can get all those North Koreans to the front and keep things organized. But they want to make people wonder about all of the things that COULD happen so that they will be distracted from what IS happening. It is their strongest card and they are going to play it. For obvious reasons, North Korea is not too excited about it, but they will play along because, why not? They have so little to lose, and if Russia disintegrates, they can pick up the pieces one way or another.

There are about 60 "free democratic liberal" countries, more or less, and about 100 "leaning to fascism and tyranny" countries, but the West has many resources and systems, and can stand strong. That the West is not perfect is not a bug. It is a feature. And that is why the West will win. Celebrate diversity. Discount division. Keep calm and carry on.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 80th Air Assault Brigade destroyed another Russian armoured vehicle (Claimed to be a BMP IFV) which again suffered an onboard ammo detonation.

boom


Nice bakuretsu!
Youtube lR0dgUUh8XQ
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No welfare check-in section this week, still a little burned out from it wiping last week's post repeatedly. Maybe I'll try again once I find a new place and am not couch surfing anymore? I guess a quick summary is in order, though: Seems like all you lovely people are doing better, treatments going well, apartments being redone. Shout outs to Oneirosand notmyjabfor their work helping me last week and what they do in the threads. Most recent Ukraine aid links and the Fark WW3 thread directory now with more Medic Zero! The news portion will be a little longer to compensate instead.

Update for the week of July 30 through August 5 (Ukraine War threads Day 157 to Day 163):

Although the more conservative estimates from the CIA and MI6 have put KIAs at only 15,000, Ukraine believes Russia's lost over 40,000 troops with an unknown number wounded.

After weeks and weeks of terror bombing and broken promises, Zelensky asked the world to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. We were surprised he hadn't done that earlier. Hubiestubert pointed out that funding astroturfed "secessionist" movements is his primary negotiation tactic while Father_Jack wondered if the international holdup was due to more kompromat than just the pee tapesEU dependence on Russian gas probably counts.

Supporting that Zelensky comment, further evidence came out to show that the "HIMARS" attack on the Olenivka POW camp was actually a clownshoes attempt at hiding their own war crimes by the omnishambles Russian army. Their hope was to demoralize Ukraine by killing the Heroes of Azovstal and discrediting Saint HIMARS. They failed. Maybe that's why many of their wives and mothers don't bother returning their phone calls. And when they do...

Russian soldiers videotaped themselves cutting off a POW's balls and torture for fun. But Amnesty International didn't let that stop them from blaming Ukraine because reasons. We had a lively debate about the merits of AI while the head of Amnesty Ukraine resigned in disgust. The UK ambassador had harsh words, too. Meanwhile, Russia finally hit something they were aiming for: A Ukrainian civilian.

We're all positively shivering with antici.............pation for the Kherson offensive. But once it well and truly starts, it might move so fast we'll think we're in a time warp. And behind enemy lines, partisans are doing their part to weaken Russian logistics alongside HIMARS strikes. And sometimes those HIMARS hit more than rails. We here on Fark are pretty sure the situation is untenable from a military or logistics standpoint. Must be a poorly informed political decision to stay in Kherson by weakening the line elsewhere.

The Reverend Sam Hill rightfully Godwinned the referendums Russia's planning to hold at gunpoint in occupied territories. Of course, Putin tries his best to be like the Sun King to Muscovites. In return, the Muscovites happily ignore the war, but god so help you if you're in the military. Just don't google "sausage train." Probably explains why they really want the US to join the war, it would make the L they're taking "honorable." But they really want a negotiated settlement that solidifies their gains.

Russian bear strong...enough to beg for plane parts and UAVs from Iran and loot gold in Sudan. The latter probably weighs heavily on the minds of some. Sadly, many outside Russia still believe Kremlin lies. We can see the propaganda for the weaksauce it is, though. Especially with a flagship that was converted to a submarine.

NAFO in the news. And Darth Putin on twitter introduced ReluctantLondon to the idiocy of crypto and NFTs. DP pointed out that if he NFTed a picture of his troops, he would still have the same troops even if they got HIMARSed in Ukraine. Elsewhere on social media Medvedev got "hacked," possibly by himself after a couple bottles of vodak.

We discussed why Russia can't control the skies well enough to threaten HIMARS and other bungles (like, discussed it a lot). Turns out, sanctions work and hitting ammo depots hurts their war effort. But apparently the helicopter rocket barrage is an effective strategy? Generals going Tokyo Drifting probably doesn't help. Maybe the 100k from NK will be of use.

In better news, Sweden and Finland have only 7 countries left to pass legislative approval and another 2 who need head-of-state signatures before accession to NATO.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms


Is it just me, or has the pace of drone videos like that picked back up after something of a lull?  I wonder if there's been a shift in the electronic warfare situation.  Perhaps somebody's jamming transmitters have lost their enthusiasm for the job and are just punching the clock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Harlee: thecactusman17: I assume by "protecting wild animals from war" she means "protecting livestock so her fellow countrymen have food this winter."

Because FFS, have some priorities.

They could eat the wild animals.

Or the Russians.

too 'gamey'


You mean too FASey.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this so Irisclara can sleep in:

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.


Quoted from Esion Modnar in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.

I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



She's a biatchubby, but that's just mean.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x225]


She's a biatchubby, but that's just mean.


"A biatchubby"

WTF autocorrect?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A
biatchubby

Damn Fark filters.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A
biatchubby

Damn Fark filters.


one last time...

A bit on the heavy side.

Jokes not even worth the effort
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms

Is it just me, or has the pace of drone videos like that picked back up after something of a lull?  I wonder if there's been a shift in the electronic warfare situation.  Perhaps somebody's jamming transmitters have lost their enthusiasm for the job and are just punching the clock.
[Fark user image 500x500]


It has picked up.  Although part of it may be that they are having fun trying to see how many munitions they can drop on the orc heads from one drone strike


Rob Lee
@RALee85
It seems Ukrainian UAV operators are increasingly using commercial UAVs that carry multiple munitions at the same time.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms


I really don't understand much about war, but I always thought tank warfare was always fast moving tanks vs. tanks with infantry and air support.

The impression I get from Ukraine is that Russia is hiding their tanks, digging them trenches and so on. And they have little to no infantry support.

Am I missing some sort of new genius warfare?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <emerges from storage room holding a huge drum of lube and a rubber t-rex costume>

ok whose are these?

I made some crepes and put the plate of them on the table by the coffee machine. There's nutella and apple sauce too if anyone's interested. Sick of donuts and i swear to GOD ill punch the next person who brings me a goddamn bagel. What the hell is wrong with people that people even think those can be eaten, much less celebrated? Anything requiring cream cheese to be edible is not.

"oh you've just never had a good one!" i always hear. ya bite me. Its like being a party with a bunch of goths and somenone says "oh if you just spend a few weeks talking to shadowravencat, and get past his arrogance, autism and bad hygience he's actually really a cool guy and can tell the difference between any skinny puppy album vs. 12" remix!" Anything that takes that much investment for so little payout aint gonna fly with me. Right? Right.

Ok i need to scoop the catbox. Keep calm and kill the orcs people.


Even if I can discuss at length why the 12" single for the song "Dogshiat" was called "Censor", can I still be your friend?  I swear my body hygiene is better than average...

/I used to be a huge Skuppy fan.
//have both of the aforementioned albums, and many others, in vinyl.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms

I really don't understand much about war, but I always thought tank warfare was always fast moving tanks vs. tanks with infantry and air support.

The impression I get from Ukraine is that Russia is hiding their tanks, digging them trenches and so on. And they have little to no infantry support.

Am I missing some sort of new genius warfare?


Nope, just that Russia just doesn't seem to do the Combined Arms thing at all anymore.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x307]


Wow, that's the highest Russian losses I have seen in a while.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: And the link was already listed, yesterday. Oh well, this may be the first daily Ukraine thread that gets red-listed.


Not the first.

There were a few times when VHTS pre-loaded a thread and then it went red.

I think that most of those were from there being more than one thread submitted, though
 
Dinodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh sure, one rubber dinosaur suit gets left out and all of a sudden fingers start getting pointed.

Headed back out to the badlands so let's keep up with current booms so I can grab them out of the ether on the top of some windswept butte.

From today: Orc's "Very Special Forces" just ditch a fully  loaded and operational BMP-2. UA says "thank you very much" and adds it to their fleet. No booms. https://mobile.twitter.com/emkayfey/status/1556222232883503110
 
turboke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: August11: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms

I really don't understand much about war, but I always thought tank warfare was always fast moving tanks vs. tanks with infantry and air support.

The impression I get from Ukraine is that Russia is hiding their tanks, digging them trenches and so on. And they have little to no infantry support.

Am I missing some sort of new genius warfare?

Nope, just that Russia just doesn't seem to do the Combined Arms thing at all anymore.


Putin reportedly had trouble with his arms.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Professor Science: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms

Is it just me, or has the pace of drone videos like that picked back up after something of a lull?  I wonder if there's been a shift in the electronic warfare situation.  Perhaps somebody's jamming transmitters have lost their enthusiasm for the job and are just punching the clock.
[Fark user image 500x500]

It has picked up.  Although part of it may be that they are having fun trying to see how many munitions they can drop on the orc heads from one drone strike


Rob Lee
@RALee85
It seems Ukrainian UAV operators are increasingly using commercial UAVs that carry multiple munitions at the same time.

[pbs.twimg.com image 531x298]


I mean, why not?  If it works, it works.

You don't need Lockheed-Martin to paint it dull grey and bill you 100x more than it should, just because they wrote the software in ADA instead of C#.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a Daily Fail thread a few links down that shows a T-90 going BOOM.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Random serious thought: It must really suck to be general infantry in this war. Or inside an armored vehicle. You can be pretty much anywhere, and without warning there's a bomb dropping from a drone or an ATGM appearing out of the tree line. That kind of constant vigilance is physically and mentally wearing.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

August11: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's SBU and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade showing destroyed Russian tanks, including a T-80BV, and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian vehicles including a BTR-82.

booms

I really don't understand much about war, but I always thought tank warfare was always fast moving tanks vs. tanks with infantry and air support.

The impression I get from Ukraine is that Russia is hiding their tanks, digging them trenches and so on. And they have little to no infantry support.

Am I missing some sort of new genius warfare?


From what I read, infantry/tanks/air provide levels of support.  Russia cut out the ends and went for the middle: tanks.  Yesterday we heard that UAF is flying repeated missions over Kherson with no anti-air and aircraft from Russia.  That is very good for Ukraine.
 
